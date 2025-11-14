I Imagined What Would Happen If The Subjects Of Famous Paintings Had Cats (52 Pics)

Looking at classical artworks takes me right back to that time; I start daydreaming about that moment with the artist and his subject. What were they talking about? What did the artist leave out? How long was the subject sitting before their adorable cats jumped into their lap for a cuddle?
I created these “reimagined” artworks using my cute cats, and the famous paintings I love and admire. We run a little TNR (trap-neuter-release) program in our neighborhood and kept these four kittens when they were trapped. They were difficult to tame but we fell in love with them as we got to know them!
I hope you enjoy what I came up with! I’m always interested in working with others’ pets and classic paintings too!
More info: Instagram
#1 “Still Life With Crayfish” With Moochie, Alfred Hirv
#2 “Seminude” With Giorgio, Paul Raud
#3 “Roman Girl At A Fountain” With Moochie, Léon Joseph Florentin Bonnat
#4 “Elizabeth Stevens Carle” With Moochie, Joseph Wright Of Derby
#5 “The Alchemist Discovering Phosphorus” With Moochie, Joseph Wright Of Derby
#6 “Mother And Child” With Moochie, Peter Fendi
#7 “Bubbles” With Moochie, Jean Siméon Chardin
#8 “Portrait Of A Woman Reading” With Moochie, Ivan Nikolaevich Kramskoy
#9 “Knitter Asleep” With The Dumpling, Jean-Baptiste Greuze
#10 “Idle Woman” With Beezie, Daniel Hernández Morillo
#11 “Breton Girl Looking After Plants In The Hothouse” With Moochie, Anna Petersen
#12 “Unknown Man” With Baby Bee, John Downman
#13 “Three Dancers In An Exercise Hall” And Moochie, Edgar Degas
#14 “Young Maria De Medici” With Giorgio, Santi Di Tito
#15 “A Harem Beauty” With Ginger Snap, Henri Guillaume Schlesinger
#16 “Die Lauscherin” With Beezie, Peter Fendi
#17 “Lady With A Lorgnette” With Giorgio, József Borsos
#18 “Girl With Cherries” With Baby Dumpling, Giovanni Ambrogio De Predis
#19 “Lilacs In A Window” With Giorgio, Mary Cassatt
#20 “In The Garden” With Baby Bee, Elizabeth Jane Gardner Bouguereau
#21 “Le Repos” With Giorgio And Dumpling, Paul Peel
#22 “The Bath” With Beezie, Alfred Stevens
#23 “Desnudo Femenino” With Lawrence, J. Olive
#24 “Margaret, Countess Of Blessington” With Giorgio, Sir Thomas Lawrence
#25 “Madame David” With Giorgio, Jacques Louis David
#26 “Vanity” With Giorgio, Auguste Toulmouche
#27 “Wife Of Dr. Johann Stephan Reuss” With The Dumpling, Lucas Cranach The Elder
#28 “Portrait Of The Three Daughters Of Julius Johann Von Vieth Und Gossenau” With Lawrence, Anton Graff
#29 “Baby Playing On The Floor” With Moochie, Thomas Eakins
#30 “Portrait Of A Lady” With Giorgio, Antonio Correggio
#31 “Portrait Of A Bearded Man From A Shrine” Holding A Chicken Leg For Giorgio
#32 “Business Transaction” With Giorgio, Isidor Kaufmann
#33 “Cottage Garden” With Dumpling, Gustav Klimt
#34 “At The Moulin Rouge” With Moochie, Henri De Toulouse-Lautrec
#35 “Hazel In Rose And Grey” And Moochie, Sir John Lavery
#36 “Captain James Cook” And The Dumpling, Sir Nathaniel Dance-Holland
#37 “Émilie Du Châtelet” With Moochie, Maurice Quentin De La Tour
#38 “Garrick Reads Macbeth” With Moochie, Sir Nathaniel Dance-Holland
#39 “Miss Amelia Van Buren” With Lawrence, Thomas Eakins
#40 “The Meeting” With Outsie And Oopsie, Marie Bashkirtseff
#41 “Little Girl With Grapes” And Moochie, John Singleton Copley
#42 “Young Woman Braiding Her Hair” And Giorgio, Auguste Renoir
#43 “Afternoon Tea” With Moochie, Richard Edward Miller
#44 “Elizabeth Trockmorton” With Moochie, Nicolas De Largillière
#45 “The Farewell Of Telemachus And Eucharis” With Moochie, Jacques Louis David
#46 “Lady With A Bouquet (Snowballs)” And Moochie, Charles Courtney Curran
#47 “Children Burying A Bird” With Outsie, Julian Alden Weir
#48 Self Portrait With Baby Dumpling, Norah Neilson Gray
#49 “Ghironda Player” With Moochie, Georges De La Tour
#50 “Arrangement In Grey And Black, No.2: Portrait Of Thomas Carlyle” With The Dumpling, James Abbott Mcneill Whistler
#51 “Sarah Bernhardt” With Moochie, Jules Bastien Lepage
#52 “Catherine Augusta Lerber Sturler” With Giorgio, Jakob Emanuel Handmann
