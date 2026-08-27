Ariana Greenblatt: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ariana Greenblatt
August 27, 2007
New York City, New York, US
19 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Ariana Greenblatt?
Ariana Greenblatt is an American actress known for her energetic screen presence and versatile performances across diverse roles. She brings a fresh, grounded authenticity to each character she portrays.
Her breakout moment came with her role as Daphne Diaz in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. Greenblatt then garnered widespread attention playing Young Gamora in the Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.
Early Life and Education
Born in New York City on August 27, 2007, Ariana Greenblatt grew up in a creative family environment that nurtured her early interest in performing. Her father, Shon Greenblatt, is an actor, and her paternal grandparents are Broadway producers.
Greenblatt began acting professionally at six years old, attending a local private school in New York before continuing her studies with flexible learning programs while pursuing her acting career in Los Angeles.
Notable Relationships
Ariana Greenblatt is currently single, openly stating her focus remains on her burgeoning acting career rather than romantic relationships. She has expressed no immediate interest in having a boyfriend at this time.
There are no public records of Greenblatt having children, and her personal life outside of her professional endeavors remains largely private. She has been rumored to have dated Malachi Barton.
Career Highlights
Ariana Greenblatt’s career is marked by several significant roles, including Daphne Diaz in Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle. She gained international recognition for playing Young Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Infinity War, a role that brought her to a global audience.
She further expanded her profile with her role as Sasha in the critically acclaimed Barbie movie and as Koa in the sci-fi thriller 65. Greenblatt also lent her voice to animated features like The Boss Baby: Family Business and Scoob!.
Her versatility is further demonstrated by her appearance as Young Ahsoka Tano in the Disney+ series Ahsoka and her role as Tiny Tina in the Borderlands film adaptation.
Signature Quote
“I have always loved learning why people are the way they are.”
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