“Hoping She’s Going To Be OK”: Recent Ariana Grande Pic Has People Concerned As They Compare Her To Young Fan

Several lucky fans crossed paths with Ariana Grande during her July 29 café run in Montreal and snapped photos with her.
What should have been a heartwarming interaction between an idol and her admirers, however, quickly turned into another round of social media debate over Grande’s appearance.
One photo, in particular, led many users to compare her frame to that of a teenage girl, fueling renewed concern about her well-being.
“How are you thinner than an 11-year-old?” one asked, while another wrote, “She’s hungry OMG.”
Ariana Grande’s photo with a teenage fan sparked renewed discussion about her alarmingly thin appearance
Image credits: arianagrande
Grande was snapped wearing a loose-fitted beige cardigan and blue jeans, while the fan she posed with was dressed in a skin-tight pink zip-up jacket and black shorts.
Despite Grande’s oversized outfit, her arms looked much thinner than the teenager’s, and so did her neck.
Image credits: Reddit/ArianaGrandeSnark
“How did she end up in that state?” a baffled X user asked Grok, the platform’s built-in AI chatbot.
“How are fans denying her eating d**order?” probed another.
“She barely has enough muscles to hold her head up by herself,” remarked a third, while several commented that she looked “old” and “ill.”
Many also described her as a “skeleton,” with one asking how she “escaped biology classroom.”
Image credits: Reddit/ArianaGrandeSnark
Image credits: ConciousVegan
One user, meanwhile, shared a word of caution with the singer’s fans.
“If you are an Arianator who looks at this and thinks nothing of it, then you are enabling the illness to progress unchecked, which increases the risk of long-term organ damage.”
“I’m hoping she is going to be okay,” a separate user wrote.
Ariana Grande’s appearance has drawn so much attention that it has shifted the focus away from her work
Image credits: vodolove/X
Grande dropped the music video for Hate That I Love You from her upcoming album Petal on June 1.
While MVs are typically analyzed for their cinematic aesthetics and choreography, viewers in this case were instead drawn to the prominence of Grande’s chest bone.
“They should not be that visible,” one said, while another added, “Sternum showing is a clear sign of malnourishment.“
“I’d feel bad about the body shaming if it wasn’t so painfully obvious she’s trying to show off how skinny she is all the time. It’s kinda disturbing at this point,” noted a third.
Image credits: Ariana Grande
The comments remained the same when Grande took the stage on June 25 for her Eternal Sunshine Tour.
“She’s so thin I’m worried she’s gonna pass out,” one said.
“She is about to disappear,” remarked another.
Grande requested critics not comment on her body in an April 2023 TikTok video
Image credits: arianagrande
“I just want to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to,” Grande began.
“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what,” she added.
“If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is—healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, s*xy, not s*xy—we just shouldn’t.”
Grande advocated that there are different kinds of beauty and many different ways for a person to look healthy.
Reflecting on her own journey, Grande explained that the version of herself many people hold up for comparison was, in fact, the period when she was at her “unhealthiest.”
Image credits: lizgillz
Grande claimed her weight in the late 2010s was a result of her taking antidepressants and eating poorly.
“That was the lowest point of my life.”
Sources close to Grande assured fans that friends and family are closely monitoring her health
Image credits: Pierre Suu
A source who spoke to the Daily Mail in June attributed Grande’s weight loss to her demanding schedule, claiming that the singer-actress “does not give herself the opportunity to slow down and recharge.”
The insider added that Grande’s inner circle is “keeping an eye on” whether her professional commitments become overwhelming, while hoping she will eventually embrace “an overall healthier lifestyle and routine.”
They are also prepared to step in with support whenever she needs it.
Image credits: 3hunnastunnas
Grande is set to continue her Eternal Sunshine Tour through September 1.
She will also appear in Focker in Law, scheduled for release this November, and lend her voice to the animated musical adaptation of Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, which is slated to premiere in March 2028.
Netizens kept discussing Ariana Grande’s skinny appearance
Follow Us