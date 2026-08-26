The CIA Shares What Really Happens At Area 51, And It Has Nothing To Do With Aliens Or UFOs

Many places in the world are shrouded in mystery, and before you know it, that spot becomes a magnet for rumors. Area 51 is one such place that is no stranger to conspiracy theories, and people have been trying to uncover its secrets for decades.
However, in 2013, the CIA not only acknowledged it, but also revealed what really happens there. With no mention of UFOs and aliens, the revelation was quite anticlimactic for conspiracy theorists, but that hasn’t stopped them from claiming otherwise. Scroll down to find out what the CIA shared!
In 2013, the CIA finally acknowledged the presence of Area 51, claiming that it was used to test secret US government aircraft
This was the very spot where tests on the U-2 spy plane and Oxcart surveillance programs were conducted in utter secrecy
Area 51 is a land plagued by rumors and featured in many books and movies. The purpose of everything was basically the same: to uncover what really happens behind the closed doors of the place. Shockingly, the government claimed for many years that no such place existed, but in 2013 the CIA finally acknowledged its existence.
In fact, they also revealed that Area 51 is used to test secret US government aircraft, specifically the U-2 spy plane and Oxcart surveillance programs.
The U-2’s Development Projects Staff came across Groom Lake, an isolated spot in the Mojave Desert, around 100 miles outside of Las Vegas, Nevada. During World War II, Army pilots had used the site as an aerial gunnery range. It was the perfect spot to test the U-2 in secrecy.
Oliver Pacas / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
This reveal was far less exciting for conspiracy theorists, who refused to stray from the aliens and UFO rumors. However, in the declassified documents, it stated that “high-altitude testing of the U-2 soon led to an unexpected side effect – a tremendous increase in reports of unidentified flying objects (UFOs).”
People were unfamiliar with an aircraft flying at 60,000 feet, which the U-2 achieved. Hence, rumors about UFOs spread like wildfire. But the documents clarified that “U-2 and later Oxcart flights accounted for more than one-half of all UFO reports during the late 1950s and most of the 1960s.”
The U-2 aircraft flew at 60,000 feet, which was pretty unfamiliar at that time, so people said that they were UFO sightings
It was not just the UFO sightings that gave rise to so many rumors about the place. Its utmost secrecy also fuelled conspiracies. I mean, the U-2 aircraft was used for surveillance during the Cold War, so keeping it all hushed up only made sense.
Reportedly, the largest restricted airspace in America is also around the base, adding to its secrecy. In fact, according to the CIA, Area 51 could only be accessed by aircraft.
The U-2’s components were made in Burbank, California, but they were disassembled to be transported to the spot in a C-124. Once there, the components were reassembled and tested accordingly. Employees also use a daily air shuttle to commute to “Watertown,” another name for Area 51. It was also referred to as “Paradise Ranch” and “Dreamland.”
NASA / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
While the CIA might have debunked the UFO myths, there’s no denying the fact that the place is still rife with secret operations. After all, around 23,000 acres of land around this famous spot have been closed to the public overnight. While the officials have stated this for safety reasons, Area 51 investigator Joerg Arnu believes that it’s to hide secret military projects.
In an interview with The U.S. Sun, he stressed that it’s a “go-to place for everything the government needs to do that they don’t want us to know.” Given that the CIA only announced the U-2 tests in 2013, Arnu’s theory holds true. Seems like the real secrets of the place are not about what happened there, but about what is happening there right at this moment.
Some experts believe that the secret military base is used to hide everything that the government doesn’t want the people to know
Alex Shuper / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Despite everything, folks have their own theories. Things got pretty wild after reports sighted a “Dorito-shaped” aircraft in the restricted airspace surrounding Area 51 in January 2026. Who knows what advanced aircraft the government is working on? Are you one of the conspiracy theorists who still believe the rumors about Area 51 and aliens? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Conspiracy theorists and internet sleuths still believe that aliens have some hand in the secrecy that surrounds Area 51
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