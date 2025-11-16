Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo’s Zona Colonial

by

A place of many firsts, the Zona Colonial aka Ciudad Colonial or simply “La Zona”, is home to the first paved street, hospital, university, and cathedral in the Americas. Indeed, Santo Domingo was the first settlement of the Spanish in the Americas and they used it as a hub from which they spread out to other countries in the region.

Today, La Zona is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist destination, with many bars, restaurants, shops, museums, parks, and hotels in colonial-era structures. People can drive through, walk, or take the little train tour called ChuChu Colonial.

More info: Instagram | my-store-c8c547-2.creator-spring.com

#1 Parque Colon With Catedral De Santa Maria La Menor In The Background

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#2 A Beautiful Street In La Zona

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#3 A Cute Balcony On The Facade Of A Building In The Ciudad Colonial

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#4 A Park In The Ciudad Colonial

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#5 A Picturesque Alley In The Ciudad Colonial

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#6 The Courtyard At Fortaleza Ozama

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#7 Casa De Gargolas (House Of The Gargoyles) Seemingly Blowing The Clouds Away

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#8 The View From The Balcony Of Alcazar De Colon

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#9 A Quaint Street In La Zona Colonial

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#10 Catedral De Santa Maria La Menor

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#11 Metal Cast Faces In A Side Gate To Catedral De Santa Maria La Menor

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#12 A Colonial Building In A Street Of The Colonial City

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#13 A Wooden Door And Two Plants In The Zona Colonial

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#14 Intricate Details On Busts And Lamps Of The Architects’ And Engineers’ Building

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#15 A Gorgeous Colonial Building

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#16 A Cute Little House In La Zona

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#17 Interesting Faces On An Iron Gate In An Alleyway In La Zona

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#18 Pigeons Perched On The Facade Of A Colonial Building

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#19 A Quiet Street In The Zona Colonial

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#20 Beautiful Architecture In The Colonial City

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#21 Colorful Colonial Buildings In La Zona

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#22 An Impressive Door In The Ciudad Colonial

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#23 The Sign Indicating Calle Las Damas

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#24 Stone Gargoyles Alongside A Colonial Building

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#25 Casa Del Sacramento In The Colonial City

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#26 The Coral Stone Entrance To Fortaleza Ozama

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#27 Fortaleza Ozama

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#28 Inside The Ozama Fortress

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#29 A Side Of The Fortaleza Ozama

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#30 Panteon Nacional

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#31 Inside The National Pantheon Of The Dominican Republic

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#32 A Colonial Building’s Facade With An Anchor Rested On Its Wall

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#33 Alcazar De Colon (Columbus Alcazar)

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#34 A Gorgeous And Colorful Street In The Colonial City

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#35 A Colonial Structure In The Zona Colonial

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#36 A Colonial Building In La Zona

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#37 A Red, Colonial Building In The Colonial City With A Wooden Wheel Against Its Wall

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#38 Palacio Consistorial (City Hall) In La Zona

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

#39 A Statue Of Christopher Columbus (Cristobal Colon) With Pigeons Perched On It

Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo&#8217;s Zona Colonial

Image source: a.shirleyphotography

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
64 Bizarre Cat Hacks Owners Discovered That Actually Work
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2025
Pandas, What’s A Poem You Are Proud Of Writing? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Faces Of Seoul, South Korea
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Stunning Winners From The 2021 Wildlife Photographer Of The Year That Have Just Been Announced
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Your Bathroom Is Begging For These 24 Low-Lift, High-Impact Improvements
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
In A World Full Of Tens, Be An Eleven
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.