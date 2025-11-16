Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo’s Zona Colonial

A place of many firsts, the Zona Colonial aka Ciudad Colonial or simply “La Zona”, is home to the first paved street, hospital, university, and cathedral in the Americas. Indeed, Santo Domingo was the first settlement of the Spanish in the Americas and they used it as a hub from which they spread out to other countries in the region.
Today, La Zona is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist destination, with many bars, restaurants, shops, museums, parks, and hotels in colonial-era structures. People can drive through, walk, or take the little train tour called ChuChu Colonial.
#1 Parque Colon With Catedral De Santa Maria La Menor In The Background
#2 A Beautiful Street In La Zona
#3 A Cute Balcony On The Facade Of A Building In The Ciudad Colonial
#4 A Park In The Ciudad Colonial
#5 A Picturesque Alley In The Ciudad Colonial
#6 The Courtyard At Fortaleza Ozama
#7 Casa De Gargolas (House Of The Gargoyles) Seemingly Blowing The Clouds Away
#8 The View From The Balcony Of Alcazar De Colon
#9 A Quaint Street In La Zona Colonial
#10 Catedral De Santa Maria La Menor
#11 Metal Cast Faces In A Side Gate To Catedral De Santa Maria La Menor
#12 A Colonial Building In A Street Of The Colonial City
#13 A Wooden Door And Two Plants In The Zona Colonial
#14 Intricate Details On Busts And Lamps Of The Architects’ And Engineers’ Building
#15 A Gorgeous Colonial Building
#16 A Cute Little House In La Zona
#17 Interesting Faces On An Iron Gate In An Alleyway In La Zona
#18 Pigeons Perched On The Facade Of A Colonial Building
#19 A Quiet Street In The Zona Colonial
#20 Beautiful Architecture In The Colonial City
#21 Colorful Colonial Buildings In La Zona
#22 An Impressive Door In The Ciudad Colonial
#23 The Sign Indicating Calle Las Damas
#24 Stone Gargoyles Alongside A Colonial Building
#25 Casa Del Sacramento In The Colonial City
#26 The Coral Stone Entrance To Fortaleza Ozama
#27 Fortaleza Ozama
#28 Inside The Ozama Fortress
#29 A Side Of The Fortaleza Ozama
#30 Panteon Nacional
#31 Inside The National Pantheon Of The Dominican Republic
#32 A Colonial Building’s Facade With An Anchor Rested On Its Wall
#33 Alcazar De Colon (Columbus Alcazar)
#34 A Gorgeous And Colorful Street In The Colonial City
#35 A Colonial Structure In The Zona Colonial
#36 A Colonial Building In La Zona
#37 A Red, Colonial Building In The Colonial City With A Wooden Wheel Against Its Wall
#38 Palacio Consistorial (City Hall) In La Zona
#39 A Statue Of Christopher Columbus (Cristobal Colon) With Pigeons Perched On It
