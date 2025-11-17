30 Times Architects Really Outdid Themselves And Deserved To Be Celebrated On This Instagram Page (New Pics)

You don’t have to be an architect or a designer yourself to appreciate good ideas and visually appealing concepts; and there sure are many of them out there. If looking at such visuals is something you enjoy, you’re in for a treat, as today’s list is dedicated to the eye candy shared by ‘Architecture Hunter’.
Started as an Instagram account for shedding light on impressive designs from all over the world, ‘Architecture Hunter’ is now a multifaceted digital content platform, and their once somewhat unknown Instagram account—a point of attraction to over 3.1 million followers.
Scroll down to find a collection of spectacular designs and concepts on the list below, where you will also find our interview with the CEO and founder of the platform, Amanda Ferber.
#1
Interesting concept of a house in #Arizona created by @reverse.orientalism
#2
_project: The Ravine
_designer: @aworkofsubstance
_photographer: @tommasorivaphotography
_location: #Bali, #Indonesia
——— “The spatial experience blurs the line between the indoor and outdoor, as people are guided toward the calming greenery enveloping the property. Taking after Bali’s distinctive vernacular architecture, the environ divides itself into public and private areas, with courtyards for quiet reflection. Each floor’s layout ripples outward to lush vistas of trees, framed by generous openings that respect tropical architecture’s connectivity with nature — a connection sacred to Balinese architecture, which has long been influenced and shaped by its landscape of forests, rice terraces, and fields. Recalling each other in an infinite dialogue, nature and man-made structures intertwine in a contagious rhythm — bringing to life expressive musical pieces reverberating in sacred celebrations and popular festivities”, say the architects.
#3
_project: Crystal Lake Pavilion
_architecture: @marcthorpedesign
_renders: @_truetopia_
_location: Roscoe, NY, USA
Here is what the designers have to say about the project: “The Crystal Lake Pavilion is designed to be used for meditation and yoga classes as well as group therapy. The pavilion is a site-specific work, embracing the surrounding natural environment through its all glass skin and structural transparency”
#4
_project: Punta Majahua
_architecture: @zozaya_arquitectos
_photographer: @manololangis
_location: #Trancones, #Guerrero, #Mexico
—— “The concept of Punta Majahua was designed to create luxurious beachfront residences, with a very organic, and fluid architectural style that would integrate the best way possible to accommodate the site. The masterplan of the project has six buildings with three floors each, and five to eight residences making a total of thirty-nine units, a covered garage area, paddle court, a family swimming pool with a semi Olympic lap lane, an administrative office, a gym, staffing and service area, orchards for the resident’s consumption, and green areas. Taking advantage of the location and geographic morphology of the land, we made it our top priority to build in the best location imaginable for these residences, situating them the closest we could possibly get to the ocean, and hence, obtaining spectacular ocean views, privacy between units and orientation to the north, which is ideal by the beach for reducing energy consumption, so as to keep the units sufficiently cooled” say the architects.
#5
_project: Casa Ó
_architecture: @tetro.architecture
_visuals: @igormacedo.arquiteto
_location: Nova Lima, Brasil
Here’s what the architects have to say about their work: “The Ó House is about centrality. To preserve the nature that exists there in the middle; then the house embraces and protects it”.
#6
_project: Casa Acantilado
_architecture: @zozaya_arquitectos
_photographer: @rafaelgamo
_location: Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, #Mexico
“Casa Acantilado conceptualizes the idea of providing light to the fishermen who navigate daily, it is developed as an element that emerges from the rocks, focused on the making of the place, mimicking the context thanks to the local materials and forms used, putting into practice the craft techniques and the vernacular architecture of the site” tell the architects.
#7
_project: Des Forbes Residence
_architecture: @bourgeoislechasseurarchitectes
_photographer: @adrienwilliamsphotos
_location: Mauricie, #Quebec, #Canada
——— “Inspired by a narrative that calls on nature and culture, in which tales and legends have been fed by the surrounding natural setting that follows the meandering St. Maurice River, the project itself becomes a work of art articulated around the site’s own attributes. If the master founder was the orchestral conductor of operations at Les Forges, the architect is the craftsman-blacksmith of the residence. Designed and motivated by the region’s industrial, yet poetic heritage, the house is sculpted and moulded to carefully reflect and respect the topographic slopes, the views, the vegetation, and the meandering curves of the river”, tell the architects.
#8
_project: Oaklands
_architecture: @joeadsettarchitects
_location: #Brisbane, #Queensland, #Australia
——— “The design explores the dualities of being both sculptural form & functional building. Its sensuous, curved form echoes the contours of the unusual topography of the hill it is situated on. The building is shaped to maximise the unspoiled natural views of the river below and the mountains in the distance. It has aspects of both growing from, as well as being inserted into this truly remarkable landscape”, say the architects.
#9
_project: Casa WS
_architecture: @vtaller
_visuals: @ver_3d
_location: Zapopan, Jalisco, #Mexico
The design of this house prioritizes the integration of nature with the man-made structure. The use of concrete as the primary building material ensures the durability and longevity of the house, while the different plans allow for a dynamic and diverse living experience. The house’s layout is carefully crafted to maximize natural light, creating a sense of harmony and tranquility between the interior and exterior of the home. The surrounding vegetation is incorporated into the design, with greenery creeping up the walls and a carefully crafted garden that blurs the line between the inside and outside of the house. This concrete house, embraced by lush greenery, is a testament to the harmonious relationship between architecture and nature.
#10
_project: SLO House
_design & visuals: @boavaestudio
——— “A space for rest, meditation, connection with nature and an intimate relationship with the sea on a paradise island”, say the designers.
#11
_project: Casa en Chipre
_architecture: @balzararquitectos
_visuals: @boavaestudio
_location: #Cyprus
—— “The house in Cyprus was born from the intention of taking advantage of the best views of the sea and integrating into the steep terrain on which it is located. The house rests on two points on the ground, modifying it as little as possible. It also takes advantage of the privacy and beauty of the rock to protect yourself from the views of the neighboring views and its unevenness to have a wide belvedere with sea views. The strategy carried out for the house consists of placing the house on a single level, on which almost all of its program is arranged. The main access is from the roof level and in the center of the house, through a staircase carved into the rock, the great protagonist of the house”, say the architects.
#12
_project: Thavi Cosmetic Showroom
_architecture: @sava_architects
_location: Vihn, Ngh An, #Vietnam
——— “The existing three-story retail building was built in the early 2000s for the purpose of selling electrical and home appliances. The client approached SAVA to refurbish and renovate it into a well-being and beauty spa. The brief is to create a facade that is both inviting and attractive. The client also requested an abundance of natural light and greenery inside of each space, which is currently dark and moldy. Our solution is to use fiber-reinforced concrete (FRP) planters as the building facade. The planters are designed in modules for higher quality and quicker fabrication, and their sizes have been optimized for easy transportation using standard trucks available in Vietnam”, say the architects.
#13
_project: Villa Cava
_architecture: @espacio18
_interior design: @kaypongrac
_photographer: @cesarbejarstudio
_location: #Aldea Zamá, #Tulum, #Mexico
——— “The project was created with the intention of bringing people together in a space that offers rest, inspiration, and personal growth. The villa features an architectural concept inspired by a cave (cenote) with natural overhead lighting provided by a glass-bottom pool. The luxury is given through nature, providing a connection with the surrounding environment. The interior design of Villa Cava is a sight to behold. It transforms the project into a highly livable, hospitality-grade home. The house is a habitable sculpture, discovered through a concrete portal built around two existing mature trees that leads to the lobby area. This area is illuminated from above through a pool, providing a warm welcome with the effects of water and light on the walls”, say the architects.
#14
_project: Community Church Knarvik
_architecture: @reiulframstadarkitekter
_ilustration: @melissahegge & @reiulframstadarkitekter
_location: Hordaland, #Norway
——— “The church of Knarvik holds an important position as cultural provider and conveyer of the Christian message and community at holidays and in everyday life. The church will provide a framework for safe surroundings and simultaneously be a platform for cultural development, arts, and music in the community. The church is carefully adapted to the terrain and dimensioned to respect and blend harmoniously into the landscape’s vegetation, topography, and spatial quality. The church and its outdoor area has been developed with regard to the place and the future central square in Knarvik. The church of Knarvik will become a local venue for gatherings and faith throughout the week. The project aims to be inviting and inclusive for all people and also to be an inspiring, worthy place for gatherings that show respect for the Christian faith, people, climate, and the environment”, say the architects.
#15
_project: Casa Alferez
_architecture: @ludwiggodefroy
_photographer: @arorygardiner
_location: #MexicoCity #Mexico
The concrete house nestled within the forest is a striking sight to behold. From the outside, the structure blends seamlessly into the natural surroundings, with its rough, earthy finish and flat roofline. The minimalist facade has a box-window that frames the forest’s beauty. Upon entering, the interior reveals an open, airy space that is flooded with natural light due to diverse zenith openings. The same concrete finish extends to the walls, floors, and even the furniture, creating a sense of unity and harmony within the space. The home’s simplicity and rawness evoke a sense of tranquility and grounding, making it the perfect sanctuary for those seeking solace in nature.
#16
_project: Tiangang Zhixing Village
_architecture: SYN Architects
_photographer: @archi_translator
_location: Baoding, #China
——— “The original village committee building was comprised of five single-storey arches and porches, sloping roofs, and brick walls, which were previously somewhat hidden from the villagers – but the rhythm created by the repeated arches provided the architect with inspiration. Taking the arches as a starting point, we have expanded their scale on the northeast extension of the original arches, establishing a connection to form a series of trumpet-shaped volumes, with the roof and walls formed by a thin, curving concrete shell structure. In addition to the enlargement of the original five arches, we have also created an arched volume with a similar scale along the wall facing the street, creating a public space adjacent to the building, and providing a welcoming entrance for visitors” say the architects.
#17
_project: Sorrento House
_architecture: @robkennonarchitects
_photographer: @derek_swalwell
_location: Sorrento, #Victoria, #Australia
Here is what the architect have to say about this project: “The built form follows the lie of the land and is orientated to take in the view. The ground floor is anchored to the undulating landscape while the upper level extends out into the tree canopy, perched up high to capture the sea breeze. A careful calculation of tree roots and footings enabled the internal living spaces to be brought into close proximity with the surrounding landscape. This sense of living amongst the trees is enhanced by large glass panels and receding frames that create an almost non-existent threshold between interior and exterior. From this vantage point, there are endless views of the sky, the landscape and coastline beyond. The project takes a pragmatic approach to planning, understanding the requirements of a multi-generational household. Bedrooms and bathrooms have been organised as self-contained modules so that all of the children and grandchildren can comfortably stay”.
#18
_project: Autumn Scenery
_design & visualization: @vardanian_shushan
#19
_project: Villa Ginepro
_architecture: @cp_groupe
_film: @architecture_hunter
_frameless windows: @skyframe_global
_location: #Sardegna, #Italy
_images: @marcellomarianafotografia
Designed by @cp_groupe, Villa Ginepro is situated on the Costa Smeralda coastline in the northeastern part of Italy’s Sardinia Island. Costa Smeralda’s name derives from the shades of its water and its picturesque beaches adorned with rocks. To recreate the idyllic essence of this coastal stretch, the architects envisioned a round villa that features stones and large rocks. Large frameless sliding windows by @skyframe_global were specified by the architects, seamlessly connecting the interior and exterior spaces. The pool, with its emerald hue, reflects the coastal lagoons, and the villa’s facade showcases the local granite, capturing the essence of the region.
#20
_project: Zen Building
_build: @bideseconstrutora
_architecture: @ema_arquitetura
_interior design: @giulianomarchiorato
_landscaping: @danielnunes_paisagismo
_light design: @studioreginabruni
_energy efficiency: @blocobase
_location: #Curitiba #Brazil
_illustrations: @blackhaus_studio
To be located in Curitiba, Brazil in 2026, the @bideseconstrutora Zen building will become a new postcard and design landmark for the city. Its architectural project was designed by the @ema_arquitetura, highlighting curves and robust lines. The common areas were inspired by the Japanese wabi-sabi concept. Offering contemplation, the elements have been carefully selected, and the curatorship of furniture is derived from renowned Brazilian contemporary designers.
#21
_project: Illyrius
_architecture: @gg_loop
_visuals: @kiasm.studio
_location: Tirana, #Albania
——— “A modular and parametric system of generous balconies and terraces extends the apartments outwards and integrates greenery into the building. A system of continuous balustrades composes the façade in an organized way allowing a constructive optimization guaranteeing an organic, dynamic and aesthetically ever-surprising effect. The project is inspired by the history of the Albanian people whose origins date back to the region of Illyria, the Balkan peninsula on the Adriatic Sea, inhabited by numerous tribes whose collective name derives from their founder, Illyrius precisely. Son of Cadmus and Harmonia, or through other sources of Polyphemus and Galatea, Illyria is the ancestor and first ruler of Illyria”, say the architects.
#22
_project: Flipped Vault
_architecture & visuals: @wafai___
——— “The project’s standout feature is the use of three inverted concrete vaults that are gracefully supported by longitudinal bearing walls. This form as a primary architectural feature sets the stage for a unique and intriguing design, serving as a defining element of the house’s character. The design approach extends beyond the structural elements to create an interior ambience that complements the overall architectural concept. The inverted vaults create a sense of openness and spaciousness, while the choice of materials plays a crucial role in shaping the atmosphere of the project. The design incorporates an earthy color palette and warm materials to create a tranquil and restful ambience. The bearing walls are finished with stacked slate stone, which adds a touch of natural beauty and texture to the space. This material selection creates a visual contrast against the exposed concrete elements, introducing a dynamic interplay between organic and industrial aesthetics. Additionally, the use of ashed black wood for the majority of the interior surfaces adds warmth and a sense of refinement to the space, creating a relaxing and
inviting atmosphere”, says the architect.
#23
_project: Luum Zama
_architecture: @colab_tulum
_photographer: @cesarbejarstudio
_location: #Tulum, #QuintanaRoo, #Mexico
The circular design creates a sense of flow and continuity throughout the entire space, while the pool that encircles the architecture provides a refreshing and tranquil atmosphere. The house is surrounded by lush vegetation, which provides a stunning natural backdrop that complements the minimalistic aesthetic of the spa. The combination of the circular design, the pool, and the beautiful vegetation creates a sense of harmony and balance that makes this design a true oasis of serenity and beauty.
_text: @architecture_hunter
#24
_project: The Community Centre
_architecture: @sanjay_puri_architects
_location: Akluj, #India
——— “Each floor recesses or cantilevers out to create north facing terraces at each level so that every activity extends into an open space. The temperatures in this region are in excess of 35°C for 8 months annually with the sun in the southern hemisphere. Taking cognizance of this, the vertical circulation & services occupy the southern side to reduce heat gain with all the facilities opening up towards the north. The east and west sides are shielded with vertical fins to mitigate heat gain while allowing filtered light into the spaces.
The roof top is landscaped with a café space. Although the requirements were extensive within this small plot with no garden spaces at the ground level , the design generates open landscaped terraces amounting to 75% of the site area.Designed to be energy efficient The Community Centre in Akluj is contextual to the climate and creates open spaces useable throughout the day within the small plots space restraints”, tell the architects.
#25
_project: Building in Glyfada
_architecture: @314architecturestudio
_location: Glyfada, Greece
ArchitectureHunterAnalysis: What draws attention to this project is its asymmetry in the first 2/3 of the building, followed by symmetry in the remaining 1/3. Concrete is no longer a heavy element, due to the lightness that the thin thickness of the slabs transmits. The rhythm of the wooden profiles on the entrance façade creates a visual balance, which together with the round window, which is the only non-rectilinear element, makes the project a perfect design harmony.
#26
_project: House with the Stair
_architecture: @bureau_leatelier
_photographer: @skrasyuk
_location: UAE
Here’s what the designers have to say about their work: “The huge double-light void in the center of the house inspired us to create a flowing, elegant staircase. The angularity and sharpness of the house’s shape contrasts with the softness of the interior’s shapes and colors. The fireplace in the center opens to two sides simultaneously heating the staircase hallway and the living room with a fluffy sofa”.
#27
_project: Casa Vai / Dragones
_architecture: @vtaller
_visuals: @ver_3d
_location: Mérida, #Yucatán, #Mexico
This house features several arches that add a touch of exuberance to its minimalist design. The arches, while intricately designed, are kept simple and elegant to fit the overall aesthetic. The house is surrounded by lush vegetation, which seems to have taken over the space, embracing the structure in its natural beauty. The rest of the house follows a similarly minimalistic design, with clean lines and a neutral color palette that enhances the overall sense of calm and serenity. Despite the natural elements that have found their way inside, the house remains a beautiful and tranquil space.
#28
_project: Villas Kaybé
_architecture: @estudio__ipa
_visualization: @raumvisual
_location: #Tulum, #QuintanaRoo, #Mexico
#29
_project: Casa Ohma
_architecture: @taac.mx + @sarajourdann
_photographer: @ricardodelaconcha
_location: Punta Zicatela, Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, #Mexico
The simplicity of the palette of colors and materials, using only the prevailing white, with details in wood and straw, and a touch of red, makes this project a unique architecture. What are your thoughts on it? Comment below!
#30
_project: Kino House
_architecture: @bureau_leatelier
_photographer: @photoivanov
Here’s what the architects have to say about their work: “A house made of wood built on piles and situated on a steep slope hovers between ancient fir trees. Due to the complexity of the site, the interior of the house has several semi-levels. A terrace is located on the roof of the house hidden from the others but connected with all floors of the house by external spiral stairs. Due to a perfectly designed orientation of the house and enlarged windows a fantastic view of the forest slope is open from all bedrooms and the spacious living room”.
