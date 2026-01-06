I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

by

I enjoy working with architecture to depict moods and stories. The people come from archives of historical photos. I photographed the architecture myself. All without AI, of course.

Unlike my other collages, I first created the image in black and white and then colored it afterwards. This gives the collages the appearance of paintings. For me, these are also images of the soul, because architecture is a great way to illustrate the psyche. It’s no coincidence that we often dream of houses in which we get lost.

I love old portrait photos. They convey such seriousness and dignity. If only because of the long exposure time…

I display my pictures on my website and Instagram.

More info: zabadu.de | Instagram

#1

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#2

Ein Palast, eine Herberge. Das Gebäude sieht wenig einladend und etwas baufällig aus. Trotzdem ist es ein wichtiger, ganz persönlicher Ort, an dem man alte Dinge betrachten und hinter sich lassen kann. Die Dämonen wohnen hier, aber sie sind hier nicht gefährlich.

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#3

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#4

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#5

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#6

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#7

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#8

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#9

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#10

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#11

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#12

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#13

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#14

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#15

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#16

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#17

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#18

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#19

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#20

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#21

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#22

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#23

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#24

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#25

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#26

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#27

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#28

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#29

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#30

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#31

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#32

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#33

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#34

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#35

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#36

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

#37

I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 28-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2025
Man Finds Out His Parents Have Been Lying About His ‘Missing’ Brother For Years
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Ash vs. Evil Dead, "Trapped Inside"
Ash vs. Evil Dead Review: “Trapped Inside”
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2016
Guardians of the Galaxy and Adam Warlock
How Guardians Of The Galaxy Can Continue (Despite Gunn’s Comments)
3 min read
Mar, 4, 2023
He-Man
What We Know about the He-Man Anime Series Coming to Netflix
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2019
Grace and Frankie
Grace and Frankie Season 1 Episode 12: “The Bachelor Party”
3 min read
Jun, 22, 2015