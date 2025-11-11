Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

by

Well folks, it’s that time of the year again, so unless you intend to stay in bed all day then you better prepare to get fooled. But instead of waiting to become a victim, why not strike first? History has taught us that preemptive strikes are almost always a good idea, especially in times of warfare, and what is April Fools day if not war? Just remember to keep it safe. And fun. Don’t forget the fun bit.

Bored Panda wants to compile a list of the best April Fools jokes, but we need your help to do it! So come on Pandas, share your funniest prank ideas and don’t forget to vote for your favorite! You can also find some inspiration here and here.

#1 Press Your Face Up Against Some Glass. Take A Picture. Print It. Laminate It. Place It In A Large Jar. Put The Jar In The Fridge

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: mom-on-a-mission

#2 Yoghurt, Peach And Apple To Prank Your Kids On This April Fools Day

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: dwimback

#3 Girlfriend Scared The Shit Out Of Me With This Joke This Afternoon

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: Kellman

#4 Well I Guess It’s The Best Place To Have The Shit Scared Out Of You

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: teachezofpeachez

#5 Best April Fool’s Prank For Kids! If Only To See Their Faces At Lunch When They Open Them

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: coolmompicks

#6 Women’s Bathroom Fakeout

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: Diply

#7 The Perfect Prank ( Microwaved Soap Looks Like Bread)

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: nite_

#8 1,350 Cups And 200 Gallons Of Water Later, I Think My Buddy Won His Prank War

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: The_Tapatio_Man

#9 A Harmless April Fool’s Prank My Friend’s Boyfriend Played On Her

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: BlckHwk13

#10 Freeze Your Kid’s Morning Cereal

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: Diply

#11 Spent $17 Dollars And Was Late For Work…so Worth It

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

#12 You Can Just Buy These Signs On Amazon And Stick Them Anywhere

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: James_Rustler_

#13 Great Idea

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: phuNkii

#14 Good Thing They Were In The Shower When They Peed Themselves

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

#15 Genius, Or Crossing The Line?

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Toilet Roll Spider

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

#17 Replace Oreo Cream With Toothpaste (Make Sure The Toothpaste Is Non-Toxic)

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

#18 Brownies Make The Best Fake Animal Poop!

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: capturingjoyblog

#19 Been Dipping A Q-tip In A Candle For A Solid Half Hour

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: h12c23w

#20 So, Me And My Friend Decided To Prank Another Friend

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: B34rHands

#21 April Fools Russian Roulette

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: yeehawjared

#22 My Girlfriend Is Short And Hates Pranks

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: hawtcore

#23 For April Fools I Decided To Turn My Roommates Bathroom Into A Chicken Coop. We Live In An Apartment

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: jbreezy13

#24 For The Man Who Never Has Enough Time

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: alicetaywong

#25 My Aunt Made Her Students Some Delicious Brownies For April Fool’s Day

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: carameleagle

#26 Prank Revenge On My Roommate

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: The_Tapatio_Man

#27 So, I Decided To Pull A Prank On My Friend

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: FreebaseCatnip

#28 Easter Candy With A Small Surprise

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

#29 Voila! Going To Walk Around With This Bad Boy Today And Get As Many Dirty Looks As Possible

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: matthewwebber50

#30 My Coworker’s Idea Of April Fools: Putting My Desk Flair In The Vending Machine

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source: jroop

#31 Personal Trainer Humor. Lol

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

#32 Turn Your Co Worker Cubicle Into An Aquarium

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

#33 I Am A Terrible Girlfriend

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Image source:  Sandpanda

#34 Personal Item Set In Jelly Before They Go Out To School Or Work

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

#35 Let’s Just Say, He Was Asking For It.

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

#36 This Is A Sculpture…

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

#37 So I Was Biking Yesterday And I Noticed This Car. It Said I Love You On It, Wrong Kind Of Love

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

#38 Icing Made Of Mayonnaise (left) With Black Colouring On Fairy Cakes

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

#39 Flzjhfzkehlarkhsrakh

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

#40 So I Sent This To My Brother On April 1…

Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What is the “Twitter Purge” and Are You in Danger?
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2017
109 Of The Most Heartwarming Historic Photos Ever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
TV Characters I Cannot Stand: Ted Mosby From “How I Met Your Mother”
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2017
Bob's Burgers movie trailer voice actor fired
Which “Bob’s Burgers” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2022
Why The Show Hello Ladies Need to Come Back on the Air
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2017
My Cardboard Cutouts Come To Life In Magical Sunset Silhouettes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.