Post April Fools Day Jokes Everyone!

Well folks, it’s that time of the year again, so unless you intend to stay in bed all day then you better prepare to get fooled. But instead of waiting to become a victim, why not strike first? History has taught us that preemptive strikes are almost always a good idea, especially in times of warfare, and what is April Fools day if not war? Just remember to keep it safe. And fun. Don’t forget the fun bit.
Bored Panda wants to compile a list of the best April Fools jokes, but we need your help to do it! So come on Pandas, share your funniest prank ideas and don’t forget to vote for your favorite! You can also find some inspiration here and here.
#1 Press Your Face Up Against Some Glass. Take A Picture. Print It. Laminate It. Place It In A Large Jar. Put The Jar In The Fridge
Image source: mom-on-a-mission
#2 Yoghurt, Peach And Apple To Prank Your Kids On This April Fools Day
Image source: dwimback
#3 Girlfriend Scared The Shit Out Of Me With This Joke This Afternoon
Image source: Kellman
#4 Well I Guess It’s The Best Place To Have The Shit Scared Out Of You
Image source: teachezofpeachez
#5 Best April Fool’s Prank For Kids! If Only To See Their Faces At Lunch When They Open Them
Image source: coolmompicks
#6 Women’s Bathroom Fakeout
Image source: Diply
#7 The Perfect Prank ( Microwaved Soap Looks Like Bread)
Image source: nite_
#8 1,350 Cups And 200 Gallons Of Water Later, I Think My Buddy Won His Prank War
Image source: The_Tapatio_Man
#9 A Harmless April Fool’s Prank My Friend’s Boyfriend Played On Her
Image source: BlckHwk13
#10 Freeze Your Kid’s Morning Cereal
Image source: Diply
#11 Spent $17 Dollars And Was Late For Work…so Worth It
#12 You Can Just Buy These Signs On Amazon And Stick Them Anywhere
Image source: James_Rustler_
#13 Great Idea
Image source: phuNkii
#14 Good Thing They Were In The Shower When They Peed Themselves
#15 Genius, Or Crossing The Line?
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Toilet Roll Spider
#17 Replace Oreo Cream With Toothpaste (Make Sure The Toothpaste Is Non-Toxic)
#18 Brownies Make The Best Fake Animal Poop!
Image source: capturingjoyblog
#19 Been Dipping A Q-tip In A Candle For A Solid Half Hour
Image source: h12c23w
#20 So, Me And My Friend Decided To Prank Another Friend
Image source: B34rHands
#21 April Fools Russian Roulette
Image source: yeehawjared
#22 My Girlfriend Is Short And Hates Pranks
Image source: hawtcore
#23 For April Fools I Decided To Turn My Roommates Bathroom Into A Chicken Coop. We Live In An Apartment
Image source: jbreezy13
#24 For The Man Who Never Has Enough Time
Image source: alicetaywong
#25 My Aunt Made Her Students Some Delicious Brownies For April Fool’s Day
Image source: carameleagle
#26 Prank Revenge On My Roommate
Image source: The_Tapatio_Man
#27 So, I Decided To Pull A Prank On My Friend
Image source: FreebaseCatnip
#28 Easter Candy With A Small Surprise
#29 Voila! Going To Walk Around With This Bad Boy Today And Get As Many Dirty Looks As Possible
Image source: matthewwebber50
#30 My Coworker’s Idea Of April Fools: Putting My Desk Flair In The Vending Machine
Image source: jroop
#31 Personal Trainer Humor. Lol
#32 Turn Your Co Worker Cubicle Into An Aquarium
#33 I Am A Terrible Girlfriend
Image source: Sandpanda
#34 Personal Item Set In Jelly Before They Go Out To School Or Work
#35 Let’s Just Say, He Was Asking For It.
#36 This Is A Sculpture…
#37 So I Was Biking Yesterday And I Noticed This Car. It Said I Love You On It, Wrong Kind Of Love
#38 Icing Made Of Mayonnaise (left) With Black Colouring On Fairy Cakes
#39 Flzjhfzkehlarkhsrakh
#40 So I Sent This To My Brother On April 1…
