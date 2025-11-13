Woman Mocks Guy That Wanted To Take Her On A Date To Applebee’s, Gets Destroyed With 19 Responses

You know those red flags you see when you start dating someone? Like, endless stories about their exes, memories of their childhood traumas, all that stuff you try to keep an eye out for? This girl had none of it. Instead, she possessed a warning sign so brutally obvious, you might think she’s the human version of the Black Widow, walking around with a big red DANGER mark all over her, sucking everyone’s blood. And you wouldn’t be wrong. Recently, she tried to publicly humiliate a guy for inviting her to Applebee’s. You know, because he’s so cheap. Luckily, someone stepped in and explained in the comments why she’s actually the loser here.

More info: Instagram

An entitled woman thought people would appreciate her ridiculing a guy for trying to take her to Applebee’s

But someone stepped in and explained in the comments why she’s actually the loser here

Image credits: Mike Mozart

People couldn’t agree with them more and were glad the guy dodged a bullet

