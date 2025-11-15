People On Twitter Are Roasting Apple Maps And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Posts

Does anyone remember what it was like to drive somewhere or try to find a place you hadn’t been to before without a map on your phone? Not even talking about using a paper map and the last time you used one to get somewhere. Whether it’s Google Maps, Apple Maps, or even Waze, you may be more than dependent on a map application. But judging from the reactions to a post a user shared on Twitter with an image of a sinking car and caption “google maps deada** have you like this,” not all maps are equal and they don’t always lead to destinations. The post below has opened a can of worms of the never-ending dispute of which is the worst navigation app and turns out Apple Maps is taking the beating this time on a Twitter thread dedicated to that.

﻿Image credits: ArfanKHXNL

Below are 29 of the best posts and jokes about the struggles of using mapping applications that often leave their users lost and confused. But if you don’t know where you’re going, you can’t get lost, right?

#1

Image source: OverlyLiked

#2

Image source: FalcDanny

#3

Image source: Pagemaster4Life

#4

Image source: EcuaDeLorean99

#5

Image source: FelineFrenzys

#6

Image source: itsradpanda

#7

Image source: vd4ng

#8

Image source: petrichorsis

#9

Image source: LeeLeeSt1

#10

Image source: pbulvinas

#11

Image source: Mister_Duder

#12

Image source: KingSlimeV3

#13

Image source: therunwaywitch

#14

Image source: rnaisessential

#15

Image source: jeanserran

#16

Image source: lauurbuurgess

#17

Image source: H***Mad4Real

#18

Image source: nuffsaidny

#19

Image source: DArmstrong44

#20

Image source: railfan_

#21

Image source: brookepatrice_

#22

Image source: brnmn_

#23

Image source: bulutakisik

#24

Image source: sonkevo

#25

Image source: summer_ariana69

#26

Image source: braydon666knox

#27

Image source: Craveravex2

#28

Image source: madebyalek

#29

Image source: Liam_Foster222

