40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

If you’ve ever owned a vehicle, you’ll know it doesn’t come cheap. The average cost of a new car in the U.S. is around $50,000. While a used one could set you back around $25,000. And it doesn’t end there. You’ll still need to factor in licensing, insurance, maintenance and fuel. One study found that Americans spend an average of $6,684 per year in hidden vehicle-related expenses. And that’s on top of their monthly lease or loan payments.
If you’re forking thousands, you can only hope that nothing goes wrong. And if it does, you’ll probably want to make sure that you’ve picked the right person to service and fix your vehicle. To drive the message home, Bored Panda has found some perfect examples of what can happen if you cut corners to save money. Keep scrolling for the most unhinged solutions to automotive problems, sourced from the Facebook page “Anything Gone Wrong”.
#1
“How to fix a rust spot”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#2
“The new foot bridge is open”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#3
“FIRST, I LAUGHED… THEN I PONDERED… NOW I WANT IT”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#4
“This guy walks around at night and pimps random peoples cars”
Image source: Anything Gone Wrong
#5
“Replacement door you ordered from Wish.com”
Image source: Anything Gone Wrong
#6
“A secret technique to protect your car against flooding”
Image source: Anything Gone Wrong
#7
“Oh, I’m sorry, I thought this was America”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#8
“Don’t panic”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#9
“When a plumber works on his own car”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#10
Image source: Anything Gone Wrong
#11
“It gets worse the longer you look”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#12
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#13
“There, I fixed the radio”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#14
“Is this even legal”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#15
“This guy has it figured out”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#16
“It’s going to be a long summer”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#17
“Basketball taillight”
Image source: Anything Gone Wrong
#18
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#19
“That should work”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#20
“Turning radius of a battleship”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#21
“When you lose your power steering”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#22
“Why ..?”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#23
“Safety first”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#24
“Saw this on the lake yesterday”
Image source: Anything Gone Wrong
#25
“wonder what they used”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#26
“Hillbilly brilliance”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#27
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#28
“Still leaking”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#29
“When you’ve got more time than money”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#30
“Prop guard”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#31
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#32
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#33
“Not so squinty, but if it works I can’t hate”
Image source: Anything Gone Wrong
#34
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#35
“Hidden talent mechanic”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#36
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#37
“Anybody done this before? Is 18″ A enough to slide in new headers and work underneath?”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#38
“Just when you think you’ve seen it all”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#39
“DEEP in the trenches”
Image source: Anything gone wrong
#40
Image source: Anything gone wrong
