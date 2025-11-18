40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

by

If you’ve ever owned a vehicle, you’ll know it doesn’t come cheap. The average cost of a new car in the U.S. is around $50,000. While a used one could set you back around $25,000. And it doesn’t end there. You’ll still need to factor in licensing, insurance, maintenance and fuel. One study found that Americans spend an average of $6,684 per year in hidden vehicle-related expenses. And that’s on top of their monthly lease or loan payments.

If you’re forking thousands, you can only hope that nothing goes wrong. And if it does, you’ll probably want to make sure that you’ve picked the right person to service and fix your vehicle. To drive the message home, Bored Panda has found some perfect examples of what can happen if you cut corners to save money. Keep scrolling for the most unhinged solutions to automotive problems, sourced from the Facebook page “Anything Gone Wrong”.

#1

“How to fix a rust spot”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#2

“The new foot bridge is open”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#3

“FIRST, I LAUGHED… THEN I PONDERED… NOW I WANT IT”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#4

“This guy walks around at night and pimps random peoples cars”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything Gone Wrong

#5

“Replacement door you ordered from Wish.com”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything Gone Wrong

#6

“A secret technique to protect your car against flooding”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything Gone Wrong

#7

“Oh, I’m sorry, I thought this was America”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#8

“Don’t panic”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#9

“When a plumber works on his own car”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#10

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything Gone Wrong

#11

“It gets worse the longer you look”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#12

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#13

“There, I fixed the radio”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#14

“Is this even legal”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#15

“This guy has it figured out”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#16

“It’s going to be a long summer”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#17

“Basketball taillight”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything Gone Wrong

#18

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#19

“That should work”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#20

“Turning radius of a battleship”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#21

“When you lose your power steering”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#22

“Why ..?”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#23

“Safety first”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#24

“Saw this on the lake yesterday”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything Gone Wrong

#25

“wonder what they used”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#26

“Hillbilly brilliance”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#27

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#28

“Still leaking”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#29

“When you’ve got more time than money”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#30

“Prop guard”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#31

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#32

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#33

“Not so squinty, but if it works I can’t hate”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything Gone Wrong

#34

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#35

“Hidden talent mechanic”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#36

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#37

“Anybody done this before? Is 18″ A enough to slide in new headers and work underneath?”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#38

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#39

“DEEP in the trenches”

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

#40

40 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Problems, They Ended Up On The “Anything Gone Wrong” Page

Image source: Anything gone wrong

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I See Faces In Things And Learned It’s Called Pareidolia
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Some Cool Makeup Looks! (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Survive Freshman Year (And Beyond) With These 24 Genius Dorm Finds
3 min read
Aug, 17, 2025
34 Wealthy People Share Bizarre Notions They Thought Were Ordinary
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Us The Most Valuable Thing You Own (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Intricate Drawings That I Create On Any Kind Of Surface
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.