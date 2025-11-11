When She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Her Friends Decided To Do A Photoshoot. Here’s What Happened:

In February 2014, one of Gerdi McKenna’s friends wrote an email requesting a photoshoot for all her friends as she was diagnosed with breast cancer a few months before. In solidarity with Gerdi, her friends decided to follow suite and shave their heads as well! Here are some comments by her friends and family members:

“My heart is full and I am doing it for my sister, she is one amazing person.. that is the least I can do.”

“If I only think what Gerdi is going through, then this is NOTHING.”

“I am very nervous, but I know it is the right thing to do. I am giving up my pride for a friend who is going through much much more.”

After shaving their heads, one of her friends said she learned one thing: “hair is just a small part of you and your biggest gift is that you are healthy.”

When Gerdi saw her friends, she was overwhelmed.

Here she is with 11 of her loving friends in a photoshoot by Albert Bredenhann:

See the full video in case you missed it:

