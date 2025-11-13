Anti-Vaxxers Think They Debunked Vaccines With This Meme, Instead, 19 People Point Out Everything That’s Wrong With It

The CDC has reported that measles cases have reached over 1,000 in the U.S as anti-vaxxers continue to spread misinformation through rallies aimed at vulnerable communities and, of course, Internet memes.
A common tactic of the group, someone decided to share a visualization of how many vaccines were required by the age of two with a photo of a doll stuck with vaccine needles. The meme was posted to the Facebook group Natural Cures Not Medicine who then asked: “Do you really think this is safe?” The photo may have been well received by their page, but not by the rest of the Internet who were quick to answer the question and they were not the answers they were looking for.
Someone posted this meme to an anti-vaxxer Facebook group
And someone was quick to answer – just not with the response they expected
According to the Center for Disease Control before the age of two, a child should receive vaccines for Chickenpox (varicella), Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis ( DTaP vaccine), Haemophilus influenzae (Hib), Hepatitis A (HepA), Hepatitis B (HepB), Influenza, Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR vaccine), Meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY), Polio (IPV), Rotavirus (RV), Pneumococcal Vaccines (PCV13 and PPSV23).
But they weren’t the only ones, the rest of the Internet jumped in to destroy the post
The CDC has identified the rise of vaccine misinformation as the main impetus behind the New York outbreaks in particular. “Some organizations are deliberately targeting these communities with inaccurate and misleading information about vaccines,” the CDC said in a statement. The outbreaks in New York City and New York State are among the largest and longest lasting since measles was eliminated in 2000.
