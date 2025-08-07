Anti-Vaxxer Mocks Measles With Her Halloween Costume, Gets Shut Down By A Comment From A Medical Professional

A proud anti-vaxxer “fired a shot” at a woman who mocked her entire movement, but people think she’s the one who needs to get the shots.
Everything started when Autumn Dayss posted a picture of her last-minute Halloween costume idea. It featured a tiny skeleton in a baby carrier, with a caption that read “Going to a costume party tonight as Karen and her non-vaccinated child.” The post went viral, accumulating over 36K reactions and 124K shares. It also triggered a few anti-vaxxers, including Heather Simpson.
As a response, Simpson uploaded a photo with her entire body covered in red dots. “Was trying to think of the least scary thing I could be for Halloween,” she wrote. “So I became the measles.”
To give you some background, measles is a highly contagious viral infection that frequently causes a severe flu-like illness accompanied by a rash. According to the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), complications occur in 3 in 10 who get measles and young children are especially vulnerable. “Ear infections and diarrhea are most common, but 1 in 20 will get pneumonia,” the organization wrote. “1 in 1,000 will have brain swelling that can cause deafness and intellectual disability, and 1 or 2 in 1,000 will die.
Before the vaccine was available in 1963, nearly every child got measles by the time they were 15 years old. “The disease sickened 3 to 4 million people and led to about 500 deaths and 48,000 hospitalizations every year.”
