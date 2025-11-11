67 Of The Most Annoying Plane Passengers Ever

Flying economy class is never comfortable, but my grandparents always used to get dressed up before travelling; now, after 9/11 security measures and discount flights, easy-on, easy-off flip-flops and sweat pants seem to be de rigueur. And then there’s that guy sitting next to you that decides to take off his shoes…

This list of inconsiderate passengers certainly is frightening! Which one of these do you find the most annoying? Vote on the photos below, or post any similar photos that you want to share.

#1 A Pair Of These

Image source: stoniesgirl

#2 Watching The Ring… These 3D Movies Are Getting Way Too Real

#3 I Don’t Want Your Stinky Feet Any More

Image source: wumyster

#4 Feet, We Had A Hell Of A Journey Across America

Image source: TherOboticdan

#5 My Neighbor Is A Flight Attendant. He Just Posted This Photo

Image source: biggestlittlepickle

#6 This Is Not Ok

Image source: pfluffsmama

#7 All Kinds Of Nope

Image source: passengershaming

#8 A True First-World Problem

Image source: pandalove85

#9 This Kid

Image source: Swoopz

#10 So Apparently There’s A Little Kid In Front Of Us On This Flight

Image source: stefanobettega

#11 Thanks For Blocking My Screen, Ma’am

#12 Woke Up From Sleeping On A Plane To This

Image source: Wrathchild89

#13 Don’t Mind Me, Just Hitching A Free Ride!

Image source: passengershaming

#14 Random Guy Sleeping On My Mom

Image source: micamihaela

#15 Smelly Shoes, Smelly Shoes. Did he pass out a mask for everyone?

Image source: Passenger Shaming

#16 On My Dad’s Flight This Morning

Image source: sev09

#17 A Pair Of Underwear. Just Lying There

#18 Swizz Socks, Swizz Cheese

Image source: Becca

#19 Personal Space? No, Didn’t Hear About It. Manspread Aaall The Way

#20 This Is Why We Can’t Bring Scissors On Board?

Image source: propsman

#21 Send Help, Row 62 Has Some Strange Creatures Creeping Up Our Arm Rests

Image source: crog801

#22 Hey, Sometimes Ya’ Just Gotta Do Some Inflight Laundry

Image source: passengershaming

#23 The Sense Of Entitlement Is Strong With This One!

Image source: passengershaming

#24 Couple Looking Comfortable

Image source: hakanyildirimofficial

#25 Seriously?

#26 Welcoming Seat

Image source: Passenger Shaming

#27 So Cool! This Plane Has A Sock Drying Holder!

Image source: passengershaming

#28 Something Seems A Bit Off Here

Image source: passengershaming

#29 Intense Zit Squeezing Going On For Most Of The Flight

Image source: djakpineapple

#30 He Just Welcomed Himself To My Middle Seat Tray Table. Even If It Is For Blazing Saddles. Hell no.

Image source: passengershaming

#31 The Most Uncomfortable Flight Of My Life

Image source: iLoveLamp_xox

#32 Galley Potty!

Image source: passengershaming

#33 So Much For Business Class. P.S. This Is Actually Not Staged

Image source: Joshua_silver

#34 This Guy On The Plane Just Broke Up With His Girlfriend And She’s Sobbing

Image source: keegs141

#35 And Then There’s This Guy Playing His Super Annoying Video Game At Full Volume The Whole 6 Hour Flight

Image source: chrom4ttic

#36 Watch Out For Flying Fingernails

Image source: Passenger Shaming

#37 Rude Lady

Image source: geg5150

#38 I Present To You My Flight Seatmate, Cheese Puff Boy

Image source: billychasen

#39 A Downside Of Travelling With Family

Image source: brian_wilson_00

#40 And So It Begins.

Image source: alibkaufman

#41 Socks On Airplanes. Please wear them

Image source: Passenger Shaming

#42 Garlic “Aroma” Just Spreading Around From My Snoring Flight Friend

#43 How You Doin’?

Image source: passengershaming

#44 Hairy Seatback

#45 Feel Like I’m Using A Lot Of Caps Today. But, Dude, Not Okay

#46 Rapunzel?

Image source: passengershaming

#47 Yeah, No Worries, It’s Totally Fine

Image source: Passenger Shaming

#48 There’s Never An Axe Around When You Truly Need One

Image source: Passenger Shaming

#49 Kindly Avoid All Personal Hygiene Practices On PUBLIC Transportation

Image source: princesslala90

#50 Is This A Joke?

Image source: Passenger Shaming

#51 This Modest Person Refused To Take His Seat Because They Didn’t Have Any Orange Juice In Business Class, Just Apple

Image source: passengershaming

#52 Goodnight

Image source: barteczko

#53 Hard Flight

Image source: Passenger Shaming

#54 After An Hour And A Half Of Feeling What I Thought Was A Laptop Bag Brushing The Back Of My Boots, I Looked Down To See This Poking Out From Under My Seat

Image source: riannafanafofana

#55 Pure. Class.

Image source: passengershaming

#56 Things You Don’t Wanna See On Your 9 Hour Flight

Image source: mcoflyboy79

#57 Um… No

Image source: lohmdrix

#58 Let’s Dry Those Pants Right Here, On Flight Attendant’s Jump Seat

#59 This Is Not A Doll Or A Wig. Had To Be Really Careful Grabbing My Water Bottle

Image source: lauren.inouye

#60 Might Not Be Such A Good Idea To Drink Half A Litre Of Jagermeister Before Flying And Keep At It

Image source: cram_navillus

#61 Totally Acceptable? Right

Image source: mrgabesees

#62 So The Guy In The Row Next To Me Purchased A Seat For His Cello

Image source: garethkalber

#63 These Ladies

Image source:  passengershaming

#64 #movietime??

#65 This Was After I Had Accidentally Elbowed It A Few Times…

#66 Gramma Hands….

#67 The Feet Were Nothing Compared To The Rancid Gas

