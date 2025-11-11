67 Of The Most Annoying Plane Passengers Ever

Flying economy class is never comfortable, but my grandparents always used to get dressed up before travelling; now, after 9/11 security measures and discount flights, easy-on, easy-off flip-flops and sweat pants seem to be de rigueur. And then there’s that guy sitting next to you that decides to take off his shoes…
This list of inconsiderate passengers certainly is frightening! Which one of these do you find the most annoying? Vote on the photos below, or post any similar photos that you want to share.
#1 A Pair Of These
Image source: stoniesgirl
#2 Watching The Ring… These 3D Movies Are Getting Way Too Real
#3 I Don’t Want Your Stinky Feet Any More
Image source: wumyster
#4 Feet, We Had A Hell Of A Journey Across America
Image source: TherOboticdan
#5 My Neighbor Is A Flight Attendant. He Just Posted This Photo
Image source: biggestlittlepickle
#6 This Is Not Ok
Image source: pfluffsmama
#7 All Kinds Of Nope
Image source: passengershaming
#8 A True First-World Problem
Image source: pandalove85
#9 This Kid
Image source: Swoopz
#10 So Apparently There’s A Little Kid In Front Of Us On This Flight
Image source: stefanobettega
#11 Thanks For Blocking My Screen, Ma’am
#12 Woke Up From Sleeping On A Plane To This
Image source: Wrathchild89
#13 Don’t Mind Me, Just Hitching A Free Ride!
Image source: passengershaming
#14 Random Guy Sleeping On My Mom
Image source: micamihaela
#15 Smelly Shoes, Smelly Shoes. Did he pass out a mask for everyone?
Image source: Passenger Shaming
#16 On My Dad’s Flight This Morning
Image source: sev09
#17 A Pair Of Underwear. Just Lying There
#18 Swizz Socks, Swizz Cheese
Image source: Becca
#19 Personal Space? No, Didn’t Hear About It. Manspread Aaall The Way
#20 This Is Why We Can’t Bring Scissors On Board?
Image source: propsman
#21 Send Help, Row 62 Has Some Strange Creatures Creeping Up Our Arm Rests
Image source: crog801
#22 Hey, Sometimes Ya’ Just Gotta Do Some Inflight Laundry
Image source: passengershaming
#23 The Sense Of Entitlement Is Strong With This One!
Image source: passengershaming
#24 Couple Looking Comfortable
Image source: hakanyildirimofficial
#25 Seriously?
#26 Welcoming Seat
Image source: Passenger Shaming
#27 So Cool! This Plane Has A Sock Drying Holder!
Image source: passengershaming
#28 Something Seems A Bit Off Here
Image source: passengershaming
#29 Intense Zit Squeezing Going On For Most Of The Flight
Image source: djakpineapple
#30 He Just Welcomed Himself To My Middle Seat Tray Table. Even If It Is For Blazing Saddles. Hell no.
Image source: passengershaming
#31 The Most Uncomfortable Flight Of My Life
Image source: iLoveLamp_xox
#32 Galley Potty!
Image source: passengershaming
#33 So Much For Business Class. P.S. This Is Actually Not Staged
Image source: Joshua_silver
#34 This Guy On The Plane Just Broke Up With His Girlfriend And She’s Sobbing
Image source: keegs141
#35 And Then There’s This Guy Playing His Super Annoying Video Game At Full Volume The Whole 6 Hour Flight
Image source: chrom4ttic
#36 Watch Out For Flying Fingernails
Image source: Passenger Shaming
#37 Rude Lady
Image source: geg5150
#38 I Present To You My Flight Seatmate, Cheese Puff Boy
Image source: billychasen
#39 A Downside Of Travelling With Family
Image source: brian_wilson_00
#40 And So It Begins.
Image source: alibkaufman
#41 Socks On Airplanes. Please wear them
Image source: Passenger Shaming
#42 Garlic “Aroma” Just Spreading Around From My Snoring Flight Friend
#43 How You Doin’?
Image source: passengershaming
#44 Hairy Seatback
#45 Feel Like I’m Using A Lot Of Caps Today. But, Dude, Not Okay
#46 Rapunzel?
Image source: passengershaming
#47 Yeah, No Worries, It’s Totally Fine
Image source: Passenger Shaming
#48 There’s Never An Axe Around When You Truly Need One
Image source: Passenger Shaming
#49 Kindly Avoid All Personal Hygiene Practices On PUBLIC Transportation
Image source: princesslala90
#50 Is This A Joke?
Image source: Passenger Shaming
#51 This Modest Person Refused To Take His Seat Because They Didn’t Have Any Orange Juice In Business Class, Just Apple
Image source: passengershaming
#52 Goodnight
Image source: barteczko
#53 Hard Flight
Image source: Passenger Shaming
#54 After An Hour And A Half Of Feeling What I Thought Was A Laptop Bag Brushing The Back Of My Boots, I Looked Down To See This Poking Out From Under My Seat
Image source: riannafanafofana
#55 Pure. Class.
Image source: passengershaming
#56 Things You Don’t Wanna See On Your 9 Hour Flight
Image source: mcoflyboy79
#57 Um… No
Image source: lohmdrix
#58 Let’s Dry Those Pants Right Here, On Flight Attendant’s Jump Seat
#59 This Is Not A Doll Or A Wig. Had To Be Really Careful Grabbing My Water Bottle
Image source: lauren.inouye
#60 Might Not Be Such A Good Idea To Drink Half A Litre Of Jagermeister Before Flying And Keep At It
Image source: cram_navillus
#61 Totally Acceptable? Right
Image source: mrgabesees
#62 So The Guy In The Row Next To Me Purchased A Seat For His Cello
Image source: garethkalber
#63 These Ladies
Image source: passengershaming
#64 #movietime??
#65 This Was After I Had Accidentally Elbowed It A Few Times…
#66 Gramma Hands….
#67 The Feet Were Nothing Compared To The Rancid Gas
