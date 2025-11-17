45 Times People Were So Mad At Their Family Members, They Just Had To Shame Them Online

Even when we live with a family we love, some days can be hell. They say that familiarity breeds contempt, and that can certainly be true in cases like the ones in this post, where we explore some of the more annoying aspects of family life!

Some can be the result of children who haven’t yet fully understood some of the principles of good social behavior. Others can be the results of adults who managed to grow up without ever having been taught the principles of good social behavior. Either way, they can make family life really annoying – no matter how much we love them!

#1 Stupid Twins

Image source: nofilterblonde

#2 Wife Left The Gloves To Dry, I Almost Had A Heart Attack

Image source: RoninGR

#3 My 39-Week-Pregnant Wife Went To The Store To “Get Stuff For Dinner”. This Is What She Came Home With

Image source: w3rewulf

#4 A Very Slow Flushing Toilet Led To My Discovery Of The Most Ironic Toilet Clog. Kids Are Annoying Sometimes

Image source: Lucno

#5 My Dad Does This To Avoid Cutting Pepperoni

Image source: Zealousideal_Cut5569

#6 Honestly I Doubt That Purse Would Ever Be Used For Anything As Useful Again

Image source: cat_beltane

#7 I Took A Stupid Photo, And It Has Become The Default Photo My Family Now Sends Each Other Instead Of “Ok”

Image source: CapnFancyPants

#8 I Tried Turning On The TV And It Wouldn’t Turn On. I Opened The Remote And I Find This

Image source: GraceWRX

#9 My Husband Has Been Sticking These In Places I Can’t Reach To Annoy Me. It’s Working

Image source: Kimmer22

#10 How My Sister Leaves The Bathroom

Image source: TouchingPriests

#11 My Mom Borrowed My (Nearly New) Heels Months Ago And Forgot Them In Her Car. She Found Them Like This Today. This Is Why I Hate Letting People Borrow Stuff

Image source: likeneelyohara

#12 Tell Me You Have A Three-Year-Old Without Telling Me You Have A Three-Year-Old

Image source: Lost-Cateran

#13 The Toilet Paper At My Dad’s House. He Still Complains About How Quickly I Go Through It

Image source: Stabbi_nyfe

#14 Pours A Brand New Bag Of Chips Into A Dog Bowl, Just To Eat It Out Of The Bowl

Image source: GABBY21leo

#15 My Sister Called And Asked Why Her Dryer Kept Stopping

Image source: Agreeable-Camera5420

#16 My Brother Was Mad I Gave Him My Cheap Art Supplies. He Claimed I Didn’t Trust Him Enough. Here Is The Proof I Can’t Trust Him

Image source: popaxat94

#17 After My Parents’ Divorce My Mother Ripped My Father Out My Childhood Photos. He Passed Away Over Two Years Ago And We Don’t Have Many Photos Together

Image source: Designer_Dentist644

#18 When You Spend Quality Time With Your 7-Year-Old Son Working On His Dinosaur Diorama For School But Your Wife Comes Home And Says This Looks Horrible

Image source: GrandMaster_BR

#19 My Aunt Saw No Harm In Taking My Pops Down From My Shelf And Letting My 4-Year-Old Cousin Play With Them While I Was At School

Image source: EggsdaEggs

#20 Brother Used My First Edition 1998 Chamber Of Secrets As A Coaster

Image source: LazyLengthiness7567

#21 My 2-Year-Old Son Decided To Throw His Sippy Cup At Our 65″ TV

Image source: Milfshake23

#22 How My Aunt Drives. She Also Texts/Calls While Driving Too

Image source: erenkpoppotato

#23 My Sister’s Toothbrush

Image source: Henroblade69

#24 The Husband Changed The Bathroom Lightbulbs. I Am Annoyed

Image source: mikallois

#25 The Hair Brush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower

Image source: maddogcas2383

#26 My Sister Says “Cats Don’t Need Clean Dishes” And Just Puts The Cat Bowls In The Cabinet With Large Pieces Of Food Still Stuck To Them

Image source: K00bik

#27 My Aunt Who Likes To Smoke In The Bathroom

Image source: KAYREDUUU

#28 My Sister Has Been Making A Prom Dress For Some Weeks Now. She Leaves Her Supplies Everywhere And I Almost Stepped On Her Opened Needle Box

Image source: VahniB

#29 Driving My Sister’s Car Always Mildly Irritates Me

Image source: awrna

#30 When Your 8-Year-Old Decides You Shouldn’t Have A Laptop After Telling Him He’s Too Young To Have A Laptop

Image source: Jaded-Function

#31 The Way My Sister Opened This Can

Image source: FoamBrick

#32 Let My Younger Brother Use Tinfoil, And It Ends Up Like This

Image source: RussianPoker

#33 My Very Normal Brother And His Normal Outfit He Wears All The Time

Image source: map9531

#34 That Smirking Face! So Proud Of Her Work

Image source: madjedi55

#35 My Dad Has The Annoying Habit Of Leaving Near-Empty Bottles In The Fridge

Image source: GloveFull4702

#36 My Wife Does This Every. Single. Time. Especially Annoying When You Buy With Pulp And Want To Give It A Good Shake

Image source: dkay88

#37 The Way My Sister Saves Her Ice Cream For Later

Image source: Ant_Diamond64

#38 My Sister-In-Law And Brother Broke My Chair And Hid It With Towels Instead Of Telling Me

Image source: XxStarMaidenxX

#39 LEGO Set I’m Selling. My Brother Decided To Stab It With A Screwdriver

Image source: NathanPatty08

#40 My 3-Year-Old Daughter Did This Today To My Favorite Thesaurus Which I Held Perfect For Almost 20 Years Since School

Image source: TheMagicShark

#41 My Mom Threw All The Chocolate Waffles Outside For The Birds Thinking The Chocolate Was Mold. It Was A Box Of 32, Only 2 Were Eaten

Image source: Deadpan_rice

#42 Kids Cutting Brownies

Image source: Calm-Amphibian5559

#43 Daughter Played With The Stamp Pad Ink. We Already Tried Washing It With Soap And Water But Unfortunately The Ink Is Hard To Remove

Image source: dong_a_pen

#44 My Brother Bends Our Spoons

Image source: NinjEverett6

#45 The Way My 15-Year-Old Son Eats Wings

Image source: Volitile_Star330

