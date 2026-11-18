Celebrities choose to live in the spotlight. They hold the money, power, and influence, yet many refuse to take responsibility for their actions.
From famous actors mistreating their families to authors being openly bigoted, there are way too many scandals to count. Most fade away, but some stick with the public long after the headlines disappear — and a recent online thread proves it.
When asked to share the celebrity drama that still makes them mad, people brought up familiar names like Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, Chris Pratt, and J.K. Rowling. Stars who thought we forgot what they did — or thought their fame excused it — also made the cut, including Hugh Jackman and Caitlyn Jenner.
We rounded up the worst offenders so their shady behavior won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
#1
Jack Nicholson not being told until he was an adult that his “sister” was actually his mom and his “mom” was actually his grandmother, and they had already passed – and cherry on top—he found out himself from Time Magazine who researched his family. Just brutal.
Image source: ladymackete, AP Wire press photo
#2
Brad Pitt cheating on Jennifer Aniston with Angelina Jolie, marrying adopt hella kids only to end up mistreating the family he chose to have.
Image source: stacermn, DoD News Photos
The standards and morals we hold our favorite celebrities to reflect the standards we hold for the people in our own lives. That is why it matters to remember these stories — even if the headlines are old or the people involved have passed away.
If you are quick to excuse a famous actor who cheated on his wife or harassed women, what stops you from defending someone who does the exact same thing in real life?
When powerful people escape consequences, it sends a message that cheating, bullying, or harassment isn’t a big deal. Over time, we start letting those same toxic behaviors slide in our own circles.
#3
Ben Affleck giving interviews saying his wife and kids made him start drinking again then seeing Jen Garner taking him to rehab for the upteenth time.
Image source: jvanhorn16, Salvador Cugat
#4
Chris Pratt telling his 1st wife he needs space to focus on his career and not his family bc he felt held back…only to impregnate Arnold’s daughter, marry her, have the kid and say how great it is to finally have a healthy child…bc his child with wife 1 has a disability. He sickens me and his fake Christianity makes it worse.
Image source: amanda_rochelle_teal, prattprattpratt
#5
Everyone loves Hugh Jackman but he’s friends with Ivanka Trump and her husband and won’t end their friendship over “politics”. Plus he cheated on his wife of 20 plus years.
Image source: nevertheless_i_persist_83, thehughjackman
Brushing off or underplaying accusations also means attacking or ignoring the people they hurt. This makes it harder for real-life victims to speak up.
The truth is that we fans hold much of the power. We buy tickets to their movies, stream their music on Spotify and YouTube, and purchase their books and merchandise. Every dollar and click gives them more influence — allowing them to keep hurting people and shield themselves from the law.
“Famous people can become ‘intoxicated’ by the power and prestige that comes with their celebrity status. People fawn over them, personal assistants and other attendants jump to their every command. This extraordinary power leads them to believe that they are truly special and that the rules that apply to everyone else simply don’t apply to them,” says Ronald E. Riggio, Ph.D., a professor at Claremont McKenna College.
#6
JK Rowling being loudly and proudly transphobic. Ugh.
Image source: courtcat26, J.K. Rowling
#7
Terry Crews & Brendan Fraser both having their careers destroyed because they spoke up about being mistreated.
Image source: xx_chaos_gremlin_xx, terrycrews
#8
When Corey Feldman was a guest on The View talking about the mistreatment he and Corey Haim suffered as kids in Hollywood and Barbara Walters told him, with scold in her voice, that his claims were “ruining an entire industry”.
Image source: kriswritesstuff, cdogg22
Social media and constant coverage can make it feel like we truly know our favorite stars. This can lead to what experts call one-sided emotional bonds, or parasocial relationships. Even though a celebrity has no idea we exist, our brains treat the connection like a real friendship. As a result, any criticism of a star can feel like an attack on us — pushing fans to defend them fiercely.
“When [fans] are gaining access to the celebrity through social media posts, it increases the perception of intimacy. People think they really have more of a relationship than they do,” says Mel Stanfill, a professor of digital humanities at the University of Central Florida.
#9
Kenneth Branagh cheating on Emma Thompson with Helena Bonham Carter.
Image source: gaelicberserker, Rumour Juice
#10
Oprah platforming a Brazilian “faith healer” who was, in fact, a cult leader and is now doing 100+ years in prison for his crimes.
#11
When Joe Jonas ran smack on Sophie Turner, making out like she was partying all over the world while he looked after the kids, like there wasn’t years of evidence of her talking about how she had social anxiety, hated going out and was a homebody.
Image source: carmen_aw11, joejonas
Celebrity status comes with a different kind of responsibility. Whether they ask for it or not, famous people are role models and their influence reaches millions in seconds. For example, when Taylor Swift urged her followers to register to vote, turnout spiked almost overnight.
That same reach can just as easily normalize real harm. After Chris Brown pleaded guilty to hurting Rihanna in 2009 — and in spite of facing multiple allegations since — his massive fanbase kept selling out his shows. Even worse, thousands of young fans flooded social media joking that they would “let” him hit them.
#12
The fact that Seinfeld’s reputation is *still* mostly untarnished despite him dating a HIGH SCHOOLER while in his 40’S will never make sense to me.
Image source: lauriekins2, photo by Alan Light
#13
Blake Lively and the way she tried to destroy Justin Baldoni because she thought she could get away with it.
Image source: caity.chronicles, blakelively
#14
Kevin Federline left his 6-month-pregnant gf, Shar Jackson, & their 20m old daughter to be with Britney Spears. Mind you, Shar was the breadwinner in the relationship, after having starred on Moesha for 6 years.
Image source: turnerdaughter, federline4real
The influence of celebs hits hardest during our teenage years, when we are still figuring out who we are. Research shows young fans naturally adopt the behavior of the stars they admire. In healthy doses, it can spark creativity and motivate kids to chase their dreams and goals.
But when that admiration goes too far, it can lead to low self-esteem and foolhardy choices as fans try to copy their idols.
#15
How dirty Justin Timberlake did Britney Spears and she still was labeled as “the crazy one”.
Image source: summergarner03, justintimberlake
#16
Kanye west having the audacity to walk on stage while Taylor swift was accepting her award. I’m not even a Taylor swift fan but that was disrespectful lol.
Image source: lindsey_yvonneee, ye
#17
Adam Levine cheating on his pregnant wife and suggesting to name the baby after his mistress.
Image source: m.a.d_ness25, adamlevine
Expecting every celebrity to be an expert on global issues — or forcing them to speak out — is unrealistic. In fact, pressuring stars to comment on topics they don’t understand can lead to the spread of misinformation.
However, when it comes to basic human decency, celebrities shouldn’t get a free pass. Just like anyone else, they should be held accountable when they hurt others or refuse to stand up for what’s right.
Millions still celebrate J.K. Rowling’s legacy despite her ongoing attacks on marginalized groups — many fans are already gearing up to pay for and watch her new series on Christmas. Similarly, people like Brad Pitt and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to enjoy massive global support despite serious allegations against them.
#18
How George Lopez had a kidney problem and his wife gave him hers and he cheated on her afterwards.
Image source: tyle.rrrrrrr99, Sidewalks Entertainment
#19
They hung Janet Jackson out to dry and Timberlake went on to become the biggest popstar on the planet.
Image source: razillaisme, -MaDMAn-
#20
Idk if this counts but Kobe’s family finding out about his and his daughters passing from TMZ.
Image source: bookwormmom24, kobebryant
We do agree that there is a huge difference between requesting accountability and holding a grudge forever. Everyone makes mistakes, and celebrities shouldn’t be dragged endlessly just because they’re famous — especially when they own up to their actions and show real growth.
However, sweeping accusations under the carpet by paying off victims or offering insincere apologies once caught doesn’t and shouldn’t make the cut.
#21
Justice for Britney Spears her family did her dirty and not protecting her.
Image source: neondiamonds, britneyspears
#22
The way Monica Lewinsky was treated by everyone on the planet. She was portrayed as the bad guy by media, Hilary, Bill and everyone when she was taken advantage of by a man in power.
Image source: instaedie, megan.lombardi / Monica Lewinsky
At the end of the day, you don’t have to burn your favorite books or delete every playlist — but you do need to be mindful of whose harmful behavior you are encouraging and funding.
After all, there are plenty of talented artists and creators out there… letting go of a few bad ones isn’t the end of the world.
#23
The mistreatment that happened to those Nickelodeon /Disney kids!!! I wanna fight every darn adult who did it, and those who knew and did nothing!!
Image source: sagittarius_lyfe
#24
Caitlyn Jenner commiting a fatal hit and run and then suddenly becoming woman of the year.
Image source: dopelores, caitlynjenner
#25
Ashton Kutcher and Mia Kunis writing a character statement in support of Danny Masterson as he was being sentenced for r**e
Image source: eastcoastwhitney, aplusk
#26
Finding out that Lawrence Fishburne was actually a*****e in his relationships and it took playing Ike Turner to make him a better person. Smh.
Image source: cyn_city489, Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy
#27
Dave Grohl cheating on his wife. I really thought he was a cool dude & a family man. Disgusted me to my core.
#28
Prince Charles marrying a barely out of her teens Diana knowing he had no intention of being faithful to her, treating her cruelly and labeling her as mentally ill….and now people bow to his vile mistress.
Image source: corryimac, Provincial Archives of Alberta
#29
The Brett Favre case in which he received millions in stolen MS welfare funds that still hasn’t been properly investigated and criminally charged.
Image source: jacksevendeuce, beyondthehit and brettfavre
#30
The very strange circumstances surrounding everything about Brittany Murphy.
Image source: aneonoelle, U.S. Navy photo by Photographer’s Mate 3rd Class Sandra Palumbo
#31
They destroyed and rebuilt the homes of less fortunate people on Extreme Home Makeover and then left them to take on all the bills leading to bankruptcies, insane debt, etc. They also rushed to build these houses so not everything was always up to par forcing them to also deal with the problems in the house I can’t believe I used to wish it was me.
Image source: diomonay_
#32
The fact that Raven Simone tries her hardest to remove herself from her blackness despite every role she played was heavily tied to black culture.
Cosby Show, Hangin’ with Mr Cooper, Queen (Roots), her big sister/little sister relationship with Da Brat, Dr Doolittle, That’s So Raven, Cheetah Girls, Black-ish, 5 NAACP awards, etc…
Image source: jamilaexplainsitall
#33
Rose McGowan losing her career for telling the truth about Harvey Weinstein.
Image source: missy.but.not.cooper
#34
Kerry Washington agreeing to be on the show “Finding You Roots.” Her parents called the host privately to ask a specific question regarding the DNA test… and it forced her parents to reveal to Kerry that they used a s***m donor to conceive her.
Image source: quaintnquixotic
#35
Chrissy Teigen’s NASTY old tweets about children, and she is somehow still loved.
Image source: rainandrainbows
#36
Tiger Woods cheating on his supermodel wife with dozens of women. Haveing multiple DUIs covered up. And still being lauded as one of the best golf players ever.
Image source: katesdoll
#37
How Gwyneth stole the Shakespeare in Love role from her roommate/ best friend Wynona Ryder AND went on to win an Oscar for it. Still mad for Wynona.
Image source: andrea_csikos
#38
That Chrissy Teigen as a d**n near 30-year-old adult woman bullied a 9-year-old child when she was nominated for an Oscar in 2013.
Image source: glamorous_betsy
#39
How horrible people treat Amber Heard because she was a****d by their favourit actor.
Image source: colleen1715
#40
When Sam Cooke d**d, Bobby Womack married his wife, well widow. Years later she found out he was messing with her and Sam cooke’s daughter (she was a teenager at the time) s**t him in the head (grazed him) then divorced him. Then yall why Sam Cooke daughter went and married Bobby Womack’s brother a mess.
Image source: sobeautifful
#41
That instead of having the talents of
2 PAC and Biggie we got Diddy. And he still hasn’t been charged.
Image source: stacymicheleprince4ever
#42
Michael Jackson being hung to dry as a child predator when he actually wasn’t. Multiple kids (McCauley and I think beiber? Can’t remember) saying he was absolutely a safe place and a protector. He was just an easy target and I’m sure being black contributed to him being singled out.
Image source: gingersnap1088
#43
still absolutely disgusted that Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka hosted a Halloween party and had a meat platter arranged to look like Amy Winehouse, who had just passed away three months prior!
Image source: paxtonex
#44
In the Nina Simone documentary it’s such a side note that her substance a***e problems really started after touring with Bill Cosby. I think about it all the time and wonder if anyone else clocked it.
Image source: twixlen
#45
That Mark Wahlberg a*****ted two Vietnamese men and no one ever talks about it.
Image source: meridianmills
#46
Celine Dion being 14 and her future husband being 39! Grooooooooooossss.
Image source: denisetrachwordartist
#47
I want Solange to come out and say what happened on that elevator.
Image source: erinsheehy13
#48
When Chris Brown told Karrueche Tran he was going to the store to buy a Christmas turkey, but ended up on TV with Rihanna at a Lakers game. They would’ve JUST NOW been getting me up off him.
Image source: wwwkishacom_
#49
Why hasn’t anyone said anything about Elvis? He groomed Priscilla from age 12 and had a weird fixation with virginity.
Image source: melissa_red
#50
The dad from 7th Heaven Stephen Collins being a criminal.
Image source: fairybelle803
#51
Paul Walker in his 30’s dating a teen.
Image source: fairybelle803
#52
Nobody is holding Trey Songz accountable and I don’t like it. Keke Palmer deserves an apology.
Image source: kayjaybetalkin
#53
That Shannon Doherty was painted as the villain of Charmed BTS but then after she d**d we learned it was actually Alyssa Milano that was the nightmare and Shannon got fired because of Alyssa’s tantrum.
Image source: elliotfromorlando
#54
Brittany Murphy telling her mom she needed to go to the hospital and her mom saying no it will be bad for your career and letting her d*e.
Image source: mahaliawithlove
#55
Jenny McCarthy, for spewing her b******t on Oprah about vaccines causing autism!
Image source: smsmith1961
#56
Evan Rachel Wood being a****d (and s****************d on screen in a music video) by Marylin Manson. JayZ and an underage Beyonce. Aaron Taylor Johnson and his groomer of a wife. Kathy Griffin being “cancelled” for a provocative picture. Chris Brown and Morgan Wallen still selling out venues. Jared Leto in general pisses me off. Nick Carter in general after being accused of r**e 3 god d**n times. Tom Cruise as a whole.
Image source: kimmicheletardy
#57
NBC k*****g Farrow’s Weinstein article bcuz Ws team ssid they would expose Matt Lauer. Gave both of them time to hurt more women.
Image source: professional_overthinker100
#58
Everything that happened to Amanda Bynes…
Image source: zombie_pookie
#59
That there’s no way Christopher Walken doesn’t know exactly what happened to Natalie Wood.
Image source: whatapieceofworkisanne
#60
How the British tabloids
decided to make Meagan prey, instead of
Camilla, who deserves it.
Image source: donnavalentii
#61
Diana Ross n MJ was secretly engaged and had planned to marry in Spain. That woman took the plans and married someone else. Mike found out thru the news. On Remember the Time….”you and me…IN SPAIN!!” is real.
Image source: lexllazo
#62
Ariana Grande licking that doughnut in that store…. S**t annoyed me far more than it should have.
Image source: sonicjackson
#63
Toni marrying Birdman, was a crossed boundary for ME.
Image source: nettamorphoses
#64
The weird things ppl used to say to Mary-Kate & Ashley, PUBLICLY, WHILE THEY WERE CHILDREN!! Frikin disgusting… especially that dude that played the dad on Full House. .
Image source: gualapretty
#65
I always get angry when i remember that there is a man who paid to be buried upsidedown on top of Marilyn Monroe.
Image source: alepshasanxiety
#66
Wanya Morris dating Brandy as a child, triangulating her with Adina Howard in the process, and then getting his swole headed a*s on The Breakfast Club and saying Brandy was “old enough to get it”. She wrapped his singing with his head and shoulders a*s right on up in her book, and it’s what he deserves. I have NEVER liked him.
Image source: shyy_boogie_
#67
J Lo was with Diddy when he s**t that person and allowed Diddy to pin it on his boy. No one questions, J Lo.
Image source: seeisenhauer
#68
when jared padalecki first got twitter we were all so excited and then he PROMPTLY outed himself as being an absolute a*****e by using his new twitter to complain about a waitress at a restaurant that he was displeased with. listed her name, the restaurant, the city, etc. he knew full well that his rabid fan base would take that and run with it. i’ve hated him since and i was SUCH a big fan of his.
Image source: prisseusjackson
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