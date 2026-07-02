80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Those who have worked in an office have their stories about an annoying coworker. It could be about stolen lunches from the fridge, microwaving the most pungent fish dish known to man, or even clipping their fingernails at their desk.
We’re taking things up a notch in this list by showing actual photos of awful workmate behavior. These images could make you question how supposedly full-grown adults could act like undeveloped human beings.
If you’ve experienced these sorts of actions firsthand, you may feel some secondhand annoyance as you scroll through.
#1 Imagine Opening The Office Fridge And Finding…this
Image source: nes12345678
#2 Coworker Walks Around The Office Barefoot
Image source: Justletmedieplease_
#3 Look What I Found When I Opened The Office Fridge This Morning
Image source: rexhardwick
One difficult thing about having an annoying coworker is that you will have to deal with them every day you’re at work. It’s likely why every action, even if it doesn’t directly concern you, can be vexing.
But according to licensed psychotherapist Dr. Maria Baratta, it could also be because they may remind you of a family member who causes you the same aggravation.
#4 My Coworker Told Me That Everyone Dressed Up At My Office. Now I’m The Only One Dressed Like Captain Kirk Amongst Khakis And Polo Shirts
Image source: DukeMaximum
#5 My Coworker “Locked” Me In The Porta Potty And Then Went To Lunch
Image source: TheAtlasComplex
#6 Coworker Announced That She And Her SO Are Finally Pregnant After Years Of Trying, I Got Her A Box Of Pastries To Celebrate And When The Party Was About To Start I Open The Fridge At Work And See This
Image source: Weyland223
“Perhaps your overbearing supervisor reminds you of your father and just might trigger anger that is disproportionate to the situation at hand,” Dr. Baratta wrote.
“So not only is your coworker annoying, you are doubly triggered by behavior reminiscent of someone annoying or difficult in your family.”
#7 Dirty Bowl In The Shared Work Fridge
Image source: DoctorBlazes
#8 My Fridge At Work Today
Image source: deeperkyo
#9 The Office Fridge Today
Image source: jimthehacksawduggan
According to psychologist and relationship expert Dr. Abby Medcalf, there are several types of difficult colleagues. One of them is what she refers to simply as “The Angry Coworker.”
While it is self-explanatory, Dr. Medcalf says this person can be so confrontational that they may leave you feeling inadequate, frustrated, and resentful.
#10 Open Can Of Sardines Left In The Office Fridge Overnight
Image source: juggernautsong
#11 Found This On The Work Fridge… Apparently A Few Lunches Had Gone Missing Leading Up To These
Image source: sul1m4n
#12 Coworkers Brought Binoculars To Work To Perv On Young Beach Goers Today
Image source: good_interiors
Dr. Medcalf says the Angry Coworker may struggle with low self-esteem and lash out to assert dominance or to feel superior. And one of her most important tips in handling this type of person is to hold your boundaries.
“Be clear about what specific responses you’ll have if they continue to act this way with you in this conversation, and then follow through,” Dr. Medcalf wrote.
#13 My Coworker’s Typhoid Mug
Image source: scraplog
#14 I Bought A Danish For My Coworkers. Someone Cut Out And Ate The Jelly Part, Leaving The Edges
Image source: thegrisleybear
#15 We Had Donuts At Work, And I Watched A Coworker Take Two Bites Out Of This Donut And Put It Back In The Box
Image source: HerrHaakon
Then, there’s the “Identified Patient (IP) Coworker.” According to Dr. Medcalf, this person has either been identified for treatment or as the problem in their family.
As a result, they also become a headache to deal with in the workplace because of their baggage, whether it’s an underlying mental health issue, unresolved grief, or problems with another person in their life.
#16 I Hate My Co-Workers
Image source: Rigamix
#17 Co-Worker Thought This Was A Harmless Prank
I went out to my car to find a coworker had dumped the contents of the shredder in the front and backseat of my car. Everyone thought I overreacted a little, but this will take me a long time to clean up all the way. I’m right to think this isn’t a very good joke right?
Image source: Dallinboi347
#18 Coworker Ate My Food
Image source: PresentationPutrid
When dealing with an IP Coworker, Dr. Medcalf’s most important tip is not to feed the person’s story. She also urges shifting the conversation to something along the lines of, “I hear you, and how are we going to deal with this now?”
The goal is to stay in the here and now of the underlying issue, not in the unrelated problems they bring to work.
#19 My Coworker Left His Tooth On The Desk Again
Image source: PizzaGuyNYC
#20 50 Year Old Guy
Image source: anonymous
#21 Someone In My Office Ate My Yogurt And Then Put It Back In The Fridge After
Image source: ILoveToWiggle
#22 Someone At My Work Has Left This Bag Of Watermelon In One Of The Fridges For Almost 3 Months
Image source: runnerboiii
#23 I Work With An Office Full Of Sadists
Image source: NoTick
#24 The Way My Coworkers Park
Image source: anonymous
#25 My Coworker Returned The Front Desk Stapler Like This. Told Me It Ran Out Of Staples
Image source: Stupid_Genious
#26 Colleague Destroyed A Painting I Wanted To Buy
I work at a thrift store and we had about 10 paintings coming in all really beautifully done, the frames where also very neat. I fell in love with this one in the photo but someone else had to price it before i could buy it so i ended up waiting until the end of the day to see if they got priced yet. My workday was almost over so i decided to walk to the back to see if the painting was priced yet and lo and behold, 10 painting in the trashcan. And not just in the trash can, my coworker stabbed them with a scissor. She smashed up the frames from the other paintings too and did the same to the art. I asked her why she did that and she just said “they never sell in store” while ive seen plenty of painting leaving the store for good prices and if we cant sell them we always end up using them for our own creative projects.
I of course went to my supervisor and he said he would have a word with her but i was absolutely furious, i cant stop looking at the painting and how beautiful it was. I also feel bad for the person/artist that donated the paintings thinking they would get a loving new home.
Image source: zhayona
#27 Coworker Has This Old Milk In Staff Fridge
Image source: unknown
#28 My Coworker Eats All My Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches, And Leaves The Empty Box
Image source: unknown
#29 My Coworker (Also A Dishwasher) Leaves Me Really Gross Dishes Overnight When I Never Do That To Him
Image source: 0Sweet_Shark0
#30 One Of My Coworkers Used Their Finger To Scoop Margarine Out Of The Tub
Image source: Fermento420
#31 I Work At A Hospital And My Coworkers Think Their Mothers Work Here Too. These Have Been Sitting In The Break Room For 2 Weeks
Image source: ExternalStress
#32 Just Bring Your Mom To The Office! This Has Been Piling Up Over A Few Days
#33 My Desk Phone vs. My Coworker’s Desk Phone. These Were Brand New In March
Image source: BackOfTheHearse
#34 The Fridge At My GF’s Work
Image source: CaidaVidus
#35 A Coworker Put An Entire Pressure Cooker In The Office Fridge. Why
Image source: unknown
#36 In Work Fridge :( Come On Man
Image source: backpackalpaca_
#37 I Work In An Office Full Of Grown Men Where Lunch Stealing Is A Problem. I Made A Sign Yesterday For The Fridge And Saw This The Next Morning. No One Was Ever Told To ‘Help Themselves’
Image source: ally-sha
#38 This Person’s Lunch Container In The Work Fridge
Image source: anonymous
#39 Shared Office Fridge. They’re All Empty Except That Half Full One On The Left
Image source: gloucma
#40 I Thought The Point Of A Lunchbox Was To Not Have To Use The Fridge. I Play Tetris In The Work Fridge To Fit My Small Container In
Image source: LyricalLinds
#41 When It’s Lunch Time And You’re Excited To Eat.. Only To Realize That Some Unknown Person Has Helped Themselves To Some Of It
Image source: Lijey_Cat
#42 Office Fridge Jenga
Image source: NoStrain4510
#43 This Is The Only Fridge At Work
Image source: DogOfTheArmy
#44 My Coworker Yawned While Using My Computer And Left This For Me
Image source: butt_funnel
#45 My Coworker Takes Off His Smelly Shoes And Sleeps In The Break Room While We Eat Lunch
Image source: shredbmc
#46 Some Jerk In My Office: “That Was Close. If I Took That Last Ice Cube I Might Have To Refill The Tray”
Image source: Canisteo99
#47 My Passive Aggressive Coworker Saw Me Shut A Slightly Open Drawer On My Way To The Bathroom…came Back Out To This
Image source: ZorkfromOrk
#48 All My Coworkers Do This. Makes Me Want To Quit
Image source: Cavetroll771
#49 My Coworker’s Desktop
Image source: unknown
#50 We Have 300+ Employees
Image source: corvoapiano
#51 Lazy Coworker Decided He Was Too Good To Help Ring Up A Line Of 5 People. Left Me High And Dry To Deal With Frustrated Customers
Image source: jordyn22k
#52 How One Of My Coworkers Leaves His Trash After He Is Done Taking His Break
Image source: voltagesergal123
#53 My Colleague Placed The Server Up There, Alone. They Have The Network Rack There
Image source: Tehpava
#54 Coworkers Not Cleaning Their Hands Before Using The Oven Mitts
Image source: PandaSushi06
#55 Today Was My Co-Worker’s Birthday And He Brought In A Round Cake To Share With The Office. This Was The State Of That Cake An Hour Later
Image source: PonyToast
#56 Coworker Asked Me If I Got Her Note That A Customers Order Needed Canceled. This Was The Note…
Image source: Skwellington
#57 I Left My Lunch At My Desk For 10 Minutes And Came Back To This. Pretty Sure My Perpetually Drunk Coworker Is Responsible
Image source: SucksDickforSkittles
#58 How My Coworker Cuts Onions
Image source: itscharminultrasoft
#59 My Coworker Always Sits Like This In My Work Truck
Image source: Phishphrog
#60 A Coworker Uses A New Plastic Cup Every Time They Get Water
Image source: toshiro-mifune
#61 The Way My Coworker Put This Boxcutter Away After His Shift
Image source: RavensAndRacoons
#62 Coworkers Still Won’t Close The Fridge
Image source: eggpricesarewildrn
#63 Someone Brought Halloween Candy To Work That Expired 4 Years Ago
Image source: theraphosangel
#64 My Coworker Let’s His Dishes Soak In The Bathroom Sink
Image source: Goatmo
#65 This Is How A Coworker Parks Every Day…
Image source: Plastic_Ad_1459
#66 Smelled So Bad
Image source: TheVentiLebowski
#67 Deli
Image source: escalatorkid37
#68 Smoker
Image source: rjjm88
#69 For Some Reason My Old Coworker Found It Appropriate To Show Off His New Ink To Me
Image source: no1dontthink1will
#70 A Conversation I Had With My Coworker
Image source: ALowlyBiscotti
#71 When Someone Leaves Their Sushi In The Office Fridge For A Few Weeks
Image source: jco23
#72 People Keep Leaving Their Open Drinks In The Work Fridge Like This, And When They Get Knocked Over They Get Angry
Image source: choogabalooga
#73 Bit Of Banana Left In Shared Work Fridge! I Work With Animals
Image source: cfzeppelin122
#74 This Half And Half Container In The Work ‘Fridge
Image source: evilbeetles
#75 The Caveman Like Way My Co Worker Has Opened His Bread
Image source: unknown
#76 The Way My Coworker Used My Tape
Image source: chillicheesefrog
#77 The Way My Co-Worker Mops The Floor
Image source: whatthefunkmaster
#78 A Coworker Throws Out Half Used Receipt Rolls Because He “Doesn’t Like When The Receipts Get Curly”, I Had To Fish These Out Of The Bin
Image source: unknown
#79 When My Idiot Coworkers Can’t Punch A 50+page Document Correctly And I Have To Put It Into A Folder
Image source: Scilaci
#80 My Coworkers Are Idiots
Image source: Rick-the-Brickmancer
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