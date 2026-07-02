80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

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Those who have worked in an office have their stories about an annoying coworker. It could be about stolen lunches from the fridge, microwaving the most pungent fish dish known to man, or even clipping their fingernails at their desk. 

We’re taking things up a notch in this list by showing actual photos of awful workmate behavior. These images could make you question how supposedly full-grown adults could act like undeveloped human beings. 

If you’ve experienced these sorts of actions firsthand, you may feel some secondhand annoyance as you scroll through.

#1 Imagine Opening The Office Fridge And Finding…this

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: nes12345678

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

#2 Coworker Walks Around The Office Barefoot

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Justletmedieplease_

#3 Look What I Found When I Opened The Office Fridge This Morning

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: rexhardwick

One difficult thing about having an annoying coworker is that you will have to deal with them every day you’re at work. It’s likely why every action, even if it doesn’t directly concern you, can be vexing. 

But according to licensed psychotherapist Dr. Maria Baratta, it could also be because they may remind you of a family member who causes you the same aggravation.

#4 My Coworker Told Me That Everyone Dressed Up At My Office. Now I’m The Only One Dressed Like Captain Kirk Amongst Khakis And Polo Shirts

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: DukeMaximum

#5 My Coworker “Locked” Me In The Porta Potty And Then Went To Lunch

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: TheAtlasComplex

#6 Coworker Announced That She And Her SO Are Finally Pregnant After Years Of Trying, I Got Her A Box Of Pastries To Celebrate And When The Party Was About To Start I Open The Fridge At Work And See This

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Weyland223

“Perhaps your overbearing supervisor reminds you of your father and just might trigger anger that is disproportionate to the situation at hand,” Dr. Baratta wrote

“So not only is your coworker annoying, you are doubly triggered by behavior reminiscent of someone annoying or difficult in your family.”

#7 Dirty Bowl In The Shared Work Fridge

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: DoctorBlazes

#8 My Fridge At Work Today

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: deeperkyo

#9 The Office Fridge Today

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: jimthehacksawduggan

According to psychologist and relationship expert Dr. Abby Medcalf, there are several types of difficult colleagues. One of them is what she refers to simply as “The Angry Coworker.” 

While it is self-explanatory, Dr. Medcalf says this person can be so confrontational that they may leave you feeling inadequate, frustrated, and resentful.

#10 Open Can Of Sardines Left In The Office Fridge Overnight

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: juggernautsong

#11 Found This On The Work Fridge… Apparently A Few Lunches Had Gone Missing Leading Up To These

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: sul1m4n

#12 Coworkers Brought Binoculars To Work To Perv On Young Beach Goers Today

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: good_interiors

Dr. Medcalf says the Angry Coworker may struggle with low self-esteem and lash out to assert dominance or to feel superior. And one of her most important tips in handling this type of person is to hold your boundaries. 

“Be clear about what specific responses you’ll have if they continue to act this way with you in this conversation, and then follow through,” Dr. Medcalf wrote.

#13 My Coworker’s Typhoid Mug

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: scraplog

#14 I Bought A Danish For My Coworkers. Someone Cut Out And Ate The Jelly Part, Leaving The Edges

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: thegrisleybear

#15 We Had Donuts At Work, And I Watched A Coworker Take Two Bites Out Of This Donut And Put It Back In The Box

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: HerrHaakon

Then, there’s the “Identified Patient (IP) Coworker.” According to Dr. Medcalf, this person has either been identified for treatment or as the problem in their family. 

As a result, they also become a headache to deal with in the workplace because of their baggage, whether it’s an underlying mental health issue, unresolved grief, or problems with another person in their life.

#16 I Hate My Co-Workers

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Rigamix

#17 Co-Worker Thought This Was A Harmless Prank

I went out to my car to find a coworker had dumped the contents of the shredder in the front and backseat of my car. Everyone thought I overreacted a little, but this will take me a long time to clean up all the way. I’m right to think this isn’t a very good joke right?

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Dallinboi347

#18 Coworker Ate My Food

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: PresentationPutrid

When dealing with an IP Coworker, Dr. Medcalf’s most important tip is not to feed the person’s story. She also urges shifting the conversation to something along the lines of, “I hear you, and how are we going to deal with this now?” 

The goal is to stay in the here and now of the underlying issue, not in the unrelated problems they bring to work. 

#19 My Coworker Left His Tooth On The Desk Again

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: PizzaGuyNYC

#20 50 Year Old Guy

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: anonymous

#21 Someone In My Office Ate My Yogurt And Then Put It Back In The Fridge After

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: ILoveToWiggle

#22 Someone At My Work Has Left This Bag Of Watermelon In One Of The Fridges For Almost 3 Months

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: runnerboiii

#23 I Work With An Office Full Of Sadists

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: NoTick

#24 The Way My Coworkers Park

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: anonymous

#25 My Coworker Returned The Front Desk Stapler Like This. Told Me It Ran Out Of Staples

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Stupid_Genious

#26 Colleague Destroyed A Painting I Wanted To Buy

I work at a thrift store and we had about 10 paintings coming in all really beautifully done, the frames where also very neat. I fell in love with this one in the photo but someone else had to price it before i could buy it so i ended up waiting until the end of the day to see if they got priced yet. My workday was almost over so i decided to walk to the back to see if the painting was priced yet and lo and behold, 10 painting in the trashcan. And not just in the trash can, my coworker stabbed them with a scissor. She smashed up the frames from the other paintings too and did the same to the art. I asked her why she did that and she just said “they never sell in store” while ive seen plenty of painting leaving the store for good prices and if we cant sell them we always end up using them for our own creative projects.

I of course went to my supervisor and he said he would have a word with her but i was absolutely furious, i cant stop looking at the painting and how beautiful it was. I also feel bad for the person/artist that donated the paintings thinking they would get a loving new home.

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: zhayona

#27 Coworker Has This Old Milk In Staff Fridge

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: unknown

#28 My Coworker Eats All My Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches, And Leaves The Empty Box

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: unknown

#29 My Coworker (Also A Dishwasher) Leaves Me Really Gross Dishes Overnight When I Never Do That To Him

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: 0Sweet_Shark0

#30 One Of My Coworkers Used Their Finger To Scoop Margarine Out Of The Tub

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Fermento420

#31 I Work At A Hospital And My Coworkers Think Their Mothers Work Here Too. These Have Been Sitting In The Break Room For 2 Weeks

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: ExternalStress

#32 Just Bring Your Mom To The Office! This Has Been Piling Up Over A Few Days

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

#33 My Desk Phone vs. My Coworker’s Desk Phone. These Were Brand New In March

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: BackOfTheHearse

#34 The Fridge At My GF’s Work

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: CaidaVidus

#35 A Coworker Put An Entire Pressure Cooker In The Office Fridge. Why

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: unknown

#36 In Work Fridge :( Come On Man

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: backpackalpaca_

#37 I Work In An Office Full Of Grown Men Where Lunch Stealing Is A Problem. I Made A Sign Yesterday For The Fridge And Saw This The Next Morning. No One Was Ever Told To ‘Help Themselves’

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: ally-sha

#38 This Person’s Lunch Container In The Work Fridge

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: anonymous

#39 Shared Office Fridge. They’re All Empty Except That Half Full One On The Left

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: gloucma

#40 I Thought The Point Of A Lunchbox Was To Not Have To Use The Fridge. I Play Tetris In The Work Fridge To Fit My Small Container In

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: LyricalLinds

#41 When It’s Lunch Time And You’re Excited To Eat.. Only To Realize That Some Unknown Person Has Helped Themselves To Some Of It

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Lijey_Cat

#42 Office Fridge Jenga

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: NoStrain4510

#43 This Is The Only Fridge At Work

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: DogOfTheArmy

#44 My Coworker Yawned While Using My Computer And Left This For Me

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: butt_funnel

#45 My Coworker Takes Off His Smelly Shoes And Sleeps In The Break Room While We Eat Lunch

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: shredbmc

#46 Some Jerk In My Office: “That Was Close. If I Took That Last Ice Cube I Might Have To Refill The Tray”

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Canisteo99

#47 My Passive Aggressive Coworker Saw Me Shut A Slightly Open Drawer On My Way To The Bathroom…came Back Out To This

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: ZorkfromOrk

#48 All My Coworkers Do This. Makes Me Want To Quit

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Cavetroll771

#49 My Coworker’s Desktop

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: unknown

#50 We Have 300+ Employees

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: corvoapiano

#51 Lazy Coworker Decided He Was Too Good To Help Ring Up A Line Of 5 People. Left Me High And Dry To Deal With Frustrated Customers

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: jordyn22k

#52 How One Of My Coworkers Leaves His Trash After He Is Done Taking His Break

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: voltagesergal123

#53 My Colleague Placed The Server Up There, Alone. They Have The Network Rack There

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Tehpava

#54 Coworkers Not Cleaning Their Hands Before Using The Oven Mitts

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: PandaSushi06

#55 Today Was My Co-Worker’s Birthday And He Brought In A Round Cake To Share With The Office. This Was The State Of That Cake An Hour Later

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: PonyToast

#56 Coworker Asked Me If I Got Her Note That A Customers Order Needed Canceled. This Was The Note…

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Skwellington

#57 I Left My Lunch At My Desk For 10 Minutes And Came Back To This. Pretty Sure My Perpetually Drunk Coworker Is Responsible

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: SucksDickforSkittles

#58 How My Coworker Cuts Onions

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: itscharminultrasoft

#59 My Coworker Always Sits Like This In My Work Truck

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Phishphrog

#60 A Coworker Uses A New Plastic Cup Every Time They Get Water

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: toshiro-mifune

#61 The Way My Coworker Put This Boxcutter Away After His Shift

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: RavensAndRacoons

#62 Coworkers Still Won’t Close The Fridge

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: eggpricesarewildrn

#63 Someone Brought Halloween Candy To Work That Expired 4 Years Ago

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: theraphosangel

#64 My Coworker Let’s His Dishes Soak In The Bathroom Sink

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Goatmo

#65 This Is How A Coworker Parks Every Day…

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Plastic_Ad_1459

#66 Smelled So Bad

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: TheVentiLebowski

#67 Deli

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: escalatorkid37

#68 Smoker

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: rjjm88

#69 For Some Reason My Old Coworker Found It Appropriate To Show Off His New Ink To Me

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: no1dontthink1will

#70 A Conversation I Had With My Coworker

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: ALowlyBiscotti

#71 When Someone Leaves Their Sushi In The Office Fridge For A Few Weeks

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: jco23

#72 People Keep Leaving Their Open Drinks In The Work Fridge Like This, And When They Get Knocked Over They Get Angry

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: choogabalooga

#73 Bit Of Banana Left In Shared Work Fridge! I Work With Animals

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: cfzeppelin122

#74 This Half And Half Container In The Work ‘Fridge

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: evilbeetles

#75 The Caveman Like Way My Co Worker Has Opened His Bread

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: unknown

#76 The Way My Coworker Used My Tape

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: chillicheesefrog

#77 The Way My Co-Worker Mops The Floor

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: whatthefunkmaster

#78 A Coworker Throws Out Half Used Receipt Rolls Because He “Doesn’t Like When The Receipts Get Curly”, I Had To Fish These Out Of The Bin

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: unknown

#79 When My Idiot Coworkers Can’t Punch A 50+page Document Correctly And I Have To Put It Into A Folder

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Scilaci

#80 My Coworkers Are Idiots

80 Awful Coworkers Who Must Be Getting A Bonus For Annoying Everyone

Image source: Rick-the-Brickmancer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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