Anne Hathaway Breaks Silence On Harsh Speculation Surrounding Her Pregnancy After Baby Bump Photos Go Viral

Anne Hathaway had a challenging Sunday as she faced criticism on two fronts following her appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of The End of Oak Street.
What started with commentary about her outfit — with netizens calling her icy-blue cape-style top paired with low-rise denim jeans “tacky” — evolved into assertions that her baby bump was “fake.”
On Monday, August 10, the actress responded to the latter narrative by delivering a striking four-word message via Instagram.
Hathaway had previously described her pregnancy at 43 as a “blessing” that she and her husband, Adam Shulman, “do not take for granted.”
Anne Hathaway shut down speculation that her baby bump was fake
Hathaway announced she was expecting her third child in June by sharing a video that showed a subtly swollen belly peeking through her white shirt-and-skirt ensemble.
Since then, her belly has grown more prominent, which she put on display over the weekend.
A social media user, however, asked, “How did her bump get so big so fast?”
“It’s definitely prosthetic,” they added.
Several others echoed the sentiment, calling Hathaway’s bump “unnatural” and accusing her of using “body makeup” to conceal any irregularities.
The actress refuted the theories as she posted a Get Ready With Me video from Sunday.
“Fake hair, real bump,” she captioned her upload.
She also urged her followers to enjoy the movie she stepped out to support.
Hathaway stars in the title as Denise Platt, a suburban mother forced to protect her family from prehistoric creatures.
Despite pushing back against detractors, criticism for Hathaway’s style remained in place
“I love how you always silence the haters,” one commented, while another wrote, “Love her being a mama bear.”
A third said that all the comments about the bump being fake were merely because it was “airbrushed in the pictures.”
“Let women exist,” requested the fourth.
One, disappointed with Hathaway’s look, meanwhile, added, “It looks like a real pregnant belly, but that doesn’t mean this isn’t a rare fashion fail from her.”
Calls for her stylist to be “fired” were abundant, while a particular user suggested a correction that would have saved the day.
“The top is classy, but doesn’t work with jeans. Tailored pants were the right option.”
Last month, Hathaway revealed she was “shocked” to learn she was pregnant again
Hathaway promoted Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey on Late Night With Seth Meyers on June 13, where she also opened up about her pregnancy so far.
“Oh my gosh, it’s amazing,” she said, before adding that while she and Shulman had been trying for a third baby, they were still surprised when they received the good news.
“We were so shocked it worked,” she said.
Hathaway revealed that she and Shulman were calling their unborn baby “buzzer beater” at the moment.
At the New York City premiere of the movie, co-starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and more, the actress explained that getting lucky with the pregnancy led them to call it that.
“There’s always hope until there’s not, but when you get to a certain age, that hope looks like 1% to 2%,” she told Access Hollywood.
“So we just decided to see where life took us, with a very, very healthy, realistic expectation, which was very low.”
Hathaway added, “We’re overjoyed because we just know from personal experience that not everybody gets this and certainly not when you want it — sometimes not ever.”
She said it’s been “surreal” to balance motherhood and a busy calendar year
After debuting Mother Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2 and garnering Oscar buzz with The Odyssey, Hathaway told People on July 6 that she was having “fun” and was excited for her future projects.
“I’m at an age and a moment in my career where I know stuff like this doesn’t come around very often and certainly last forever.”
The actress added that she is finding the experience “surreal” and trying to “surf this wave” for as long as it lasts and “enjoy being on my board.”
“Then when I fall in the water, that’ll be that moment.”
The End of Oak Street hits theaters on August 14.
Hathaway’s last release of the year will be Verity, a psychological thriller adapted from Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name, releasing on October 2.
“Bump so perfect, people think it’s fake,” a fan said
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