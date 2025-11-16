Using Artificial Intelligence, This Artist Recreated Anime And Video Game Characters To See What They Would Look Like In Reality (35 Pics)

Have you ever wondered what your favorite anime or video game characters would look like if they were real people instead of their 2D selves? Well, an artist by the name of “Shefford.art” on Instagram decided to answer this question with the help of AI and Photoshop.
With over 100k followers on Instagram, he accepts the challenge of recreating certain characters by popular demand as he lets his followers choose his next target. So, if you’d like to see characters from popular franchises such as Spy x Family, Attack on Titan, or even Genshin Impact, “Shefford.art” has you covered!
More info: Instagram | youtube.com | ko-fi.com
#1 Loid Forger From Spy X Family
Image source: shefford.art
#2 Annie Leonhardt From Attack On Titan
Image source: shefford.art
#3 Tanjiro Kamado From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
Image source: shefford.art
#4 Yor Forger From Spy X Family
Image source: shefford.art
#5 Anya Forger From Spy X Family
Image source: shefford.art
#6 Itachi Uchiha From Naruto
Image source: shefford.art
#7 Zenitsu Agatsuma From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
Image source: shefford.art
#8 Hawks From My Hero Academia
Image source: shefford.art
#9 Hu Tao From Genshin Impact
Image source: shefford.art
#10 Kusuo Saiki From The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K
Image source: shefford.art
#11 Misa Amane From Death Note
Image source: shefford.art
#12 Nezuko Kamado From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
Image source: shefford.art
#13 Chūya Nakahara From Bungou Stray Dogs
Image source: shefford.art
#14 Kakashi Hatake From Naruto Shippuden
Image source: shefford.art
#15 Eren Jaeger (Season 4) From Attack On Titan
Image source: shefford.art
#16 L From Death Note
Image source: shefford.art
#17 Childe (Tartaglia) From Genshin Impact
Image source: shefford.art
#18 Osamu Dazai From Bungou Stray Dogs
Image source: shefford.art
#19 Gojo Satoru From Jujutsu Kaisen
Image source: shefford.art
#20 Sebastian Michaelis From Black Butler
Image source: shefford.art
#21 Sakura Haruno From Naruto
Image source: shefford.art
#22 Ino Yamanaka From The Naruto Series (Boruto)
Image source: shefford.art
#23 Dabi From My Hero Academia
Image source: shefford.art
#24 Hinata (Hyuuga) Uzumaki From The Boruto Era
Image source: shefford.art
#25 Levi Ackerman From Attack On Titan
Image source: shefford.art
#26 Xiao From Genshin Impact
Image source: shefford.art
#27 Erwin Smith From Attack On Titan
Image source: shefford.art
#28 Kyōka Izumi From Bungo Stray Dogs
Image source: shefford.art
#29 Hisoka Morow From Hunter X Hunter
Image source: shefford.art
#30 Inosuke Hashibara From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
Image source: shefford.art
#31 Kento Nanami From Jujutsu Kaisen
Image source: shefford.art
#32 Izuku Midoriya (Deku) From My Hero Academia
Image source: shefford.art
#33 Giyuu Tomioka From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
Image source: shefford.art
#34 Shoto Todoroki From My Hero Academia
Image source: shefford.art
#35 Enmu From Demon Slayer
Image source: shefford.art
Follow Us