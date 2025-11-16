Using Artificial Intelligence, This Artist Recreated Anime And Video Game Characters To See What They Would Look Like In Reality (35 Pics)

by

Have you ever wondered what your favorite anime or video game characters would look like if they were real people instead of their 2D selves? Well, an artist by the name of “Shefford.art” on Instagram decided to answer this question with the help of AI and Photoshop.

With over 100k followers on Instagram, he accepts the challenge of recreating certain characters by popular demand as he lets his followers choose his next target. So, if you’d like to see characters from popular franchises such as Spy x Family, Attack on Titan, or even Genshin Impact, “Shefford.art” has you covered!

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | ko-fi.com

#1 Loid Forger From Spy X Family

Image source: shefford.art

#2 Annie Leonhardt From Attack On Titan

Image source: shefford.art

#3 Tanjiro Kamado From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Image source: shefford.art

#4 Yor Forger From Spy X Family

Image source: shefford.art

#5 Anya Forger From Spy X Family

Image source: shefford.art

#6 Itachi Uchiha From Naruto

Image source: shefford.art

#7 Zenitsu Agatsuma From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Image source: shefford.art

#8 Hawks From My Hero Academia

Image source: shefford.art

#9 Hu Tao From Genshin Impact

Image source: shefford.art

#10 Kusuo Saiki From The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K

Image source: shefford.art

#11 Misa Amane From Death Note

Image source: shefford.art

#12 Nezuko Kamado From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Image source: shefford.art

#13 Chūya Nakahara From Bungou Stray Dogs

Image source: shefford.art

#14 Kakashi Hatake From Naruto Shippuden

Image source: shefford.art

#15 Eren Jaeger (Season 4) From Attack On Titan

Image source: shefford.art

#16 L From Death Note

Image source: shefford.art

#17 Childe (Tartaglia) From Genshin Impact

Image source: shefford.art

#18 Osamu Dazai From Bungou Stray Dogs

Image source: shefford.art

#19 Gojo Satoru From Jujutsu Kaisen

Image source: shefford.art

#20 Sebastian Michaelis From Black Butler

Image source: shefford.art

#21 Sakura Haruno From Naruto

Image source: shefford.art

#22 Ino Yamanaka From The Naruto Series (Boruto)

Image source: shefford.art

#23 Dabi From My Hero Academia

Image source: shefford.art

#24 Hinata (Hyuuga) Uzumaki From The Boruto Era

Image source: shefford.art

#25 Levi Ackerman From Attack On Titan

Image source: shefford.art

#26 Xiao From Genshin Impact

Image source: shefford.art

#27 Erwin Smith From Attack On Titan

Image source: shefford.art

#28 Kyōka Izumi From Bungo Stray Dogs

Image source: shefford.art

#29 Hisoka Morow From Hunter X Hunter

Image source: shefford.art

#30 Inosuke Hashibara From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Image source: shefford.art

#31 Kento Nanami From Jujutsu Kaisen

Image source: shefford.art

#32 Izuku Midoriya (Deku) From My Hero Academia

Image source: shefford.art

#33 Giyuu Tomioka From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Image source: shefford.art

#34 Shoto Todoroki From My Hero Academia

Image source: shefford.art

#35 Enmu From Demon Slayer

Image source: shefford.art

Patrick Penrose
