68 Imaginary Creatures That I Photoshopped By Fusing Two Existing Ones

I started making hybrid animals during the pandemic lockdown as a hobby to do while I was stuck at home. It was inspired in part by Margaret Atwood’s Oryx and Crake and by an old film called The Island of Doctor Moreau.
Initially, I used an old editing program called “Pixelmator” which is where the name Pixelmated Animals came from. Later I switched to Photoshop, but the process is still very similar. I choose either a background or a face and then scroll through Adobe stock looking for options that either blend well or look absolutely ridiculous. It’s only a few steps away from collage-making in that I cut out the parts I’ll use and overlay them onto the new image. Then erase, blend, and color correct until they fit together as seamlessly as possible.
Generative fill is a brilliant new tool to enlarge and expand images, but it is the only AI element I like to use.
More info: Instagram
Here is me with a weird-looking poodle
#1 Cowpup
#2 Pandacat
#3
#4 Alpacat
#5
#6 Whino
#7
#8 Lab Moose
#9
#10
#11 Teacup Hedgelion
#12 Mooseal
#13 Detective Sheepdog
#14 Orcat
#15
#16
#17 Juniper Squirrelfox
#18 Capybaroose
#19
#20
#21 Dandy Owlion
#22 Sealkittie
#23
#24
#25
#26 Quacking Squirrel
#27
#28 Orcaguin
#29 Hedgedog
#30
#31
#32 Pixel
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40 Land Seal
#41
#42
#43
#44 New Friends
#45
#46
#47
#48 Dogfish
#49
#50
#51 Elkpup
#52 Doggophant
#53
#54
#55
#56
#57 Tucker The Pupchick
#58
#59
#60
#61
#62
#63 Amanda & Finnbear
@mingy
#64
#65
#66
#67
#68
Follow Us