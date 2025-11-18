68 Imaginary Creatures That I Photoshopped By Fusing Two Existing Ones

I started making hybrid animals during the pandemic lockdown as a hobby to do while I was stuck at home. It was inspired in part by Margaret Atwood’s Oryx and Crake and by an old film called The Island of Doctor Moreau.

Initially, I used an old editing program called “Pixelmator” which is where the name Pixelmated Animals came from. Later I switched to Photoshop, but the process is still very similar. I choose either a background or a face and then scroll through Adobe stock looking for options that either blend well or look absolutely ridiculous. It’s only a few steps away from collage-making in that I cut out the parts I’ll use and overlay them onto the new image. Then erase, blend, and color correct until they fit together as seamlessly as possible.

Generative fill is a brilliant new tool to enlarge and expand images, but it is the only AI element I like to use.

Here is me with a weird-looking poodle

68 Imaginary Creatures That I Photoshopped By Fusing Two Existing Ones

#1 Cowpup

#2 Pandacat

#3

#4 Alpacat

#5

#6 Whino

#7

#8 Lab Moose

#9

#10

#11 Teacup Hedgelion

#12 Mooseal

#13 Detective Sheepdog

#14 Orcat

#15

#16

#17 Juniper Squirrelfox

#18 Capybaroose

#19

#20

#21 Dandy Owlion

#22 Sealkittie

#23

#24

#25

#26 Quacking Squirrel

#27

#28 Orcaguin

#29 Hedgedog

#30

#31

#32 Pixel

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40 Land Seal

#41

#42

#43

#44 New Friends

#45

#46

#47

#48 Dogfish

#49

#50

#51 Elkpup

#52 Doggophant

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57 Tucker The Pupchick

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63 Amanda & Finnbear

@mingy

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

