UK Supermarket Iceland Adopts All Zoo’s Penguins To Save The Venue Which Has 500

Many venues are experiencing extremely difficult times during the coronavirus lockdown as governments are being hesitant about letting people get back completely back to normal.

UK’s biggest charity zoo, Chester Zoo, has recently announced it is not only struggling, but is on the edge of closing. The supermarket chain Iceland has done its part in helping the zoo in the most “Icelandic” way possible—by adopting all of its Humboldt penguins.

The zoo then started a #SaveOurZoo campaign in hopes of getting back of track with people’s help. It managed to raise funds over a couple of days, but is still in need of donations. You can help by donating here.

Like many zoos all over the world, Chester Zoo in the UK has been struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic

Image credits: Chester Zoo

Image credits: Chester Zoo

The supermarket Iceland jumped in to help in the most “Icelandic” way possible

Image credits: Chester Zoo

Image credits: Chester Zoo

It adopted all the Chester Zoo’s Humboldt penguins

Image credits: Chester Zoo

Image credits: Chester Zoo

This is the part of #SaveOurZoo campaign that was started in pursuit of saving the zoo from closing permanently

Image credits: Chester Zoo

Image credits: Chester Zoo

The Chester Zoo recently started the campaign, saying “We wanted to remain a beacon of hope. We really tried”

Image credits: Chester Zoo

Image credits: Chester Zoo

However, it was left fighting for its future as the government has ordered that it may have to stay closed indefinitely

Image credits: Chester Zoo

Image credits: Chester Zoo

The supermarket announced it in a Tweet that read “We’ve joined the fight to save @chesterzoo and have adopted the penguins”

Image credits: Iceland

Image credits: Iceland

The zoo has approximately 500 species that are considered endangered, the recently adopted Humboldt penguins included

Image credits: Chester Zoo

Image credits: Chester Zoo

The zoo’s penguins have also recently hatched a new bunch of chicks

Image credits: Chester Zoo

Image credits: Chester Zoo

All the baby penguins have been named after NHS hospitals to pay respect to the frontline workers fighting the coronavirus

Image credits: Chester Zoo

Image credits: Chester Zoo

Iceland’s managing director Richard Walker shared fond memories of visiting the zoo with his kids upon the occasion

Image credits: Chester Zoo

Image credits: Chester Zoo

“I remember visiting the zoo as a child and my own kids love going there,” he said

Image credits: Chester Zoo

Image credits: Chester Zoo

“We were all saddened to hear of Chester Zoo’s recent struggles—it’s the heart of the local community in Chester and a much-loved family favorite”

Image credits: Chester Zoo

Image credits: Chester Zoo

You can do your part and donate towards the Chester Zoo on its Just Giving page

Image credits: Chester Zoo

Image credits: Chester Zoo

