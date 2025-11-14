A Confusing Photo Of A Strange Animal Goes Viral On Twitter, And It Might Confuse You As Well

One year ago, the Alaskan Reddit user, under the nickname mmmckinnell, posted an inconspicuous photo in r/whenyouseeit. The picture came and went with modest interest, and seemed like it was about to be forgotten in the annals of the internet forever. But as it happens, just a few days ago, it resurfaced again and exploded on twitter, Instagram, and other social media. It caught the curiosity of everyone. Just what in the hell is it? Chupacabra; Baby-version of a ManBearPig; a weird lovechild of a calf and a goat; scientific experiment gone wrong; a new breed of animal no-one has ever seen before?
More info: twitter.com
Image credits: dancingfool75
Be honest. What kind of animal did you see the first second you looked at this photo?
Image credits: just_mark_now
Image credits: mike_staffie
Image credits: HerRoyalHeinous
Image credits: FreoPope
Image credits: damn_elle
Image credits: madmunk
Image credits: KieranEleison
Image credits: VoightKampff19
“Secret” revealed
Image credits: pixelkitties
It turns out it’s just a ‘plain old’ dog named Doug. He’s a rescue dog from Valdez, Alaska. And just like a sasquatch, a celebrity, or any other weird-looking creature caught on film, he enjoys privacy and being seen as rarely as possible. And so, like a mythical monster, Doug hides in obscurity, never to be seen again by the hungry curious eyes of twitterers, remaining a legend.
Not a complete 180-degree plot-twist, but a solid 90-degree viewpoint change
