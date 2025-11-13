I’ve Known I Wanted To Be An Artist Since I Was 2, Here Is What I‘ve Drawn By Age 16

My name is Dusan Krtolica, I am 16 years old and I live in Serbia. Drawing is my greatest passion, and I find my inspiration in nature. I am mostly fascinated by animals and their great diversity, as well as their amazing ability to adapt to living in many different environments.
I started drawing when I was 2 years old. To this day, I had 6 solo exhibitions and participated in many TV shows where I talked about my work. When I was 13 years old I wrote and illustrated an encyclopedia of the prehistoric world, which has been published in my country. My book has already been translated into English and I am still looking for a new publisher.
There is a huge interest in my work, so I am selling my drawings across the world. What I am most happy about is that all my customers also became my friends.
When I was 4 years old my parents and I agreed I will enroll in art school
My artwork from 2011, when I was 8 years old
My drawing at 9 years old
My drawing at 10 years old
My drawing at 12 years old
A piece called “The Labors of Hercules” I drew when I was 13 years old
