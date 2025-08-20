44 Short And Sweet Cartoons By Jonny Hawkins That Nail Everyday Humor (New Pics)

by

Today, we’re excited to share the latest works from cartoonist Jonny Hawkins, whose playful one-panel comics are filled with wit, charm, and plenty of “punderful” humor. As the artist himself puts it: “If I had to describe my comics in three words, it would be: Relatable, Punderful, Tasteful. I think they are relatable because people can see themselves in my cartoons and relate to the characters, even if they happen to be shepherds or shell collectors or sheep. I like to think they are great punderful fun for the whole family, for kids as well as groan-ups.”

Jonny is excited and once again has multiple Cartoon a Day calendars out. This year, he has four titles published by Willow Creek Press: Fishing, Cat, Dog, and Punny. The Punny calendar started a few years ago when Jonny had accumulated a huge collection of play-on-words cartoons. Of course, he also created new material for last year’s and this year’s calendars, compiling his favorites along the way.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
