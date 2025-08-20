44 Short And Sweet Cartoons By Jonny Hawkins That Nail Everyday Humor (New Pics)

Today, we’re excited to share the latest works from cartoonist Jonny Hawkins, whose playful one-panel comics are filled with wit, charm, and plenty of “punderful” humor. As the artist himself puts it: “If I had to describe my comics in three words, it would be: Relatable, Punderful, Tasteful. I think they are relatable because people can see themselves in my cartoons and relate to the characters, even if they happen to be shepherds or shell collectors or sheep. I like to think they are great punderful fun for the whole family, for kids as well as groan-ups.”
Jonny is excited and once again has multiple Cartoon a Day calendars out. This year, he has four titles published by Willow Creek Press: Fishing, Cat, Dog, and Punny. The Punny calendar started a few years ago when Jonny had accumulated a huge collection of play-on-words cartoons. Of course, he also created new material for last year’s and this year’s calendars, compiling his favorites along the way.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#2
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#3
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#4
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#5
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#6
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#7
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#8
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#9
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#10
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#11
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#12
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#13
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#14
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#15
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#16
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#17
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#18
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#19
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#20
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#21
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#22
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#23
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#24
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#25
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#26
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#27
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#28
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#29
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#30
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#31
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#32
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#33
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#34
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#35
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#36
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#37
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#38
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#39
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#40
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#41
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#42
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#43
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
#44
Image source: Jonathan Ray Hawkins
Follow Us