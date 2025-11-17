A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

June moved from England to Cyprus in hopes of beginning a simple and peaceful life. But things changed after she was left alone to run Cyprus Pride House (CPH), established in 2002. Instead of relaxation, June struggles every day to help cats and dogs that are suffering to survive.

But it’s not only animals that are in need of help anymore. June desperately needs rescuing too. To survive, she requires two urgent operations – one on her spine and one on her knee. So today, I would like to spread a message about June in hopes that she will get the help she so clearly deserves.

More info: cypruspridehouse.org | Instagram | Facebook

Meet these desperate pets awaiting urgent assistance in a shelter led solely by a woman named June

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: CyprusPrideHouse

For more than two decades, June’s rescue near Limassol in Cyprus has helped countless animals in need

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: CyprusPrideHouse

I want to tell you about June, who runs Cyprus Pride House – an animal rescue near Limassol, Cyprus. For over 20 years, she has rescued cats and dogs, nursed them to health, had them vaccinated and neutered, and organized a pet passport – all to get them ready for a new home somewhere in the UK or EU. She has dedicated 24/7, 365 days each and every year to saving cats and dogs in Cyprus.

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: CyprusPrideHouse

In addition, Bored Panda reached out to June to learn more about her story. She shared what motivated her to move from England to Cyprus and establish CPH. “Easier life, not to run a rescue but work part-time, but within weeks found the first kitten and couldn’t find a sanctuary or home for it, so kept it and then kept finding more and more sick animals, abused, neglected, ill, etc. and couldn’t turn my back. No funds, I used all my savings on the animals, had barely any food to live on, couldn’t find a good job, and so was teaching various computer lessons, cleaning houses, etc. to live and get some help for the animals.”

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: CyprusPrideHouse

June has devoted herself to rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding loving homes for cats and dogs

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: CyprusPrideHouse

Every day she is on her feet cleaning, walking, doing home and garden maintenance, and caring for and saving animals – and she does this totally alone. She lives in the Troodos mountains in Cyprus and, because she has dedicated her life to saving animals, she has no one there to help her. No family, no friends, no one.

June also shared how her life changed since taking on the responsibility of running CPH. “It is 365 days, 24/7, no holidays, if sick have to still keep going no matter how bad. It is never-ending here, the locals have no education on the care of animals.”

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: CyprusPrideHouse

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: CyprusPrideHouse

However, this time June is the one in need of rescue as she requires several urgent surgeries that are essential for her well-being

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: CyprusPrideHouse

June is in pain every day and her surgeon has told her she must stop heavy lifting and change her lifestyle immediately. However, this is impossible for June without urgent help.

Without these operations, June is at risk of being paralyzed. It is very serious. CPH supporters (based overseas, largely in the UK and EU) raise funds each month to pay for food and vet bills and so on, but June now needs to rehome as many of the animals as possible – and to find people to work at the rescue for three months while she recovers from her operations. She cannot have the operations without help being in place! Without the operations, her life is at severe risk. It is a terrible situation for her and the animals.

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: CyprusPrideHouse

As June is now in need of help herself, we were wondering how her health issues have affected her ability to continue running CPH effectively. “I can not continue lifting, even a shopping bag, so need to find homes for as many of my rescues as possible and limit the amount of savings which is heartbreaking when so many need help.”

As she has no one to help her, out of concern, I am sharing this message in hopes to spread awareness and find support for June

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: CyprusPrideHouse

Fundraising has been secured to give someone a wage, but no one can be found. This is why I am writing this article. To spread the word, to find a kind soul or two who can help by working at the rescue for three months, and to find new forever homes for the remaining cats and dogs to reduce the care needed at the rescue.

June shared how you can help her out. “I always need a lot of funding, volunteers I lack, so always need help every day.”

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: CyprusPrideHouse

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: CyprusPrideHouse

Together, we can ensure that June, who has selflessly dedicated her life to saving innocent lives, receives the assistance she desperately needs

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: CyprusPrideHouse

Could you do this? Or do you know anyone? Please help spread the word, adopt, donate, or share the posts on Facebook.
Every little bit helps. Truly. Thank you.

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: CyprusPrideHouse

Here are June’s recent posts on Facebook

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: June Ratcliff

A Woman Who Selflessly Rescued Countless Animals In Cyprus Is In Urgent Need Of Help Herself

Image credits: June Ratcliff

