These 34 Animal Photos Are Proof That Nature Has A Great Sense Of Humor

Every now and then, the internet gifts us a perfect reminder of why animals are the undisputed masters of comedy and, quite literally, chaos. “Important Animal Images” is a good reminder of that as the page posts pets and wildlife in their most unfiltered form, from a cat getting a face full of milk mid-lick to a frog rocking pigtails like it’s fashion week. There’s a rabbit calmly taking public transport, a hamster passionately guarding its snack, and well… a lot more.
That being said, whether they’re unintentionally hilarious or just existing in pure, wholesome glory, these cuties prove to us that sometimes just existing without a single thought behind those eyes is enough.
More info: Facebook
#1
Image source: impanimal
#2
Image source: impanimal
#3
Image source: impanimal
#4
Image source: impanimal
#5
Image source: impanimal
#6
Image source: impanimal
#7
Image source: impanimal
#8
Image source: impanimal
#9
Image source: impanimal
#10
Image source: impanimal
#11
Image source: impanimal
#12
Image source: impanimal
#13
Image source: impanimal
#14
Image source: impanimal
#15
Image source: impanimal
#16
Image source: impanimal
#17
Image source: impanimal
#18
Image source: impanimal
#19
Image source: impanimal
#20
Image source: impanimal
#21
Image source: impanimal
#22
Image source: impanimal
#23
Image source: impanimal
#24
Image source: impanimal
#25
Image source: impanimal
#26
Image source: impanimal
#27
Image source: impanimal
#28
Image source: impanimal
#29
Image source: impanimal
#30
Image source: impanimal
#31
Image source: impanimal
#32
Image source: impanimal
#33
Image source: impanimal
#34
Image source: impanimal
Follow Us