23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

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Street photography often focuses on people, but photographer Guru Charan turns his lens toward another group that fills India’s streets: cats. With patience and a cinematic eye, he captures curious kittens, fearless strays, and unexpected friendships in moments that feel both natural and magical.

From cats perched on rooftops beneath the moon to those wandering through busy markets or sharing quiet moments with children, his photographs reveal the many personalities of India’s street cats. Through beautiful light, rich colors, and perfect timing, the photographer turns these everyday encounters into memorable little stories.

Scroll down to see some of Guru Charan’s most recent photographs and meet the cats he has encountered on India’s streets.

More info: Instagram

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

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23 Street Cat Photos That Might Melt Your Heart By Guru Charan (New Pics)

Image source: geosmin_photography

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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