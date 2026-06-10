We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

14 months ago we quit our jobs, sold everything we had, and we’ve been travelling around the world ever since.
We’ve been to 31 countries so far, and have come into contact with some very friendly animals along the way.
Our love of photography urged us to try and take some candid snaps of every animal we met. The look we wanted was a close-up mugshot, so we used ultra-wide angle lenses and got really close to our subjects in order to get the shots. Not every animal was born for the camera, but some posed more than others.
No animals were harmed during the shooting of these mugshots.
Also you can check out the story of how we started travelling here and here.
More info: howfarfromhome.com | How Far From Home Instagram | Chanel Instagram | Stevo Instagram
A grinning Alpaca: taken in Salzburg, Austria
A hungry Highland Cow: taken in Salzburg, Austria
A yelling Horse: taken in Umbertide, Italy
A cute Deer: taken in Munich, Germany
A chewing Rabbit: taken in Järpen, Sweden
A bright-eyed Alpaca: taken in Salzburg, Austria
An interested Cat: taken in Orvieto, Italy
A dirty Pig: taken in Kolåsen, Sweden
A nosy Labrador: taken in Vienna, Austria
A shell-shocked Lemur: taken in Sydney, Australia
A furry Alpaca: taken in Salzburg, Austria
A sniffing Horse: taken in Engelberg, Switzerland
A cheeky Crab: taken in Perth, Australia
A spaced-out Goat: taken in Bergen, Norway
A content Husky: taken in Berlin, Germany
An inquisitive Quokka: taken on Rottnest Island, Australia
A drooling Bulldog: taken In Johannesburg, South Africa
A sheepish Lamb: taken in Obertrum, Austria
A munching Squirrel: taken in London, England
A scruffy Sheep: taken in Anjan, Sweden
A fun Squirrel: taken in Alta, Norway
A big-eyed Cat: taken on Hydra Island, Greece
A wet-nosed Cow: taken in Seekirchen, Austria
A single-toothed Goat: taken in Salzburg, Austria
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