We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

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14 months ago we quit our jobs, sold everything we had, and we’ve been travelling around the world ever since.

We’ve been to 31 countries so far, and have come into contact with some very friendly animals along the way.

Our love of photography urged us to try and take some candid snaps of every animal we met. The look we wanted was a close-up mugshot, so we used ultra-wide angle lenses and got really close to our subjects in order to get the shots. Not every animal was born for the camera, but some posed more than others.

No animals were harmed during the shooting of these mugshots.

Also you can check out the story of how we started travelling here and here.

More info: howfarfromhome.com | How Far From Home Instagram | Chanel Instagram | Stevo Instagram

A grinning Alpaca: taken in Salzburg, Austria

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A hungry Highland Cow: taken in Salzburg, Austria

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A yelling Horse: taken in Umbertide, Italy

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A cute Deer: taken in Munich, Germany

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A chewing Rabbit: taken in Järpen, Sweden

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A bright-eyed Alpaca: taken in Salzburg, Austria

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

An interested Cat: taken in Orvieto, Italy

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A dirty Pig: taken in Kolåsen, Sweden

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A nosy Labrador: taken in Vienna, Austria

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A shell-shocked Lemur: taken in Sydney, Australia

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A furry Alpaca: taken in Salzburg, Austria

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A sniffing Horse: taken in Engelberg, Switzerland

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A cheeky Crab: taken in Perth, Australia

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A spaced-out Goat: taken in Bergen, Norway

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A content Husky: taken in Berlin, Germany

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

An inquisitive Quokka: taken on Rottnest Island, Australia

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A drooling Bulldog: taken In Johannesburg, South Africa

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A sheepish Lamb: taken in Obertrum, Austria

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A munching Squirrel: taken in London, England

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A scruffy Sheep: taken in Anjan, Sweden

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A fun Squirrel: taken in Alta, Norway

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A big-eyed Cat: taken on Hydra Island, Greece

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A wet-nosed Cow: taken in Seekirchen, Austria

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

A single-toothed Goat: taken in Salzburg, Austria

We Took Funny Animal Mugshots, Whilst Traveling Around The World

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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