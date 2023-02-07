3 Takeaways From The Angry Birds 2 Movie

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is the second installment of The Angry Birds film franchise that began in 2016 with the first movie’s release. This movie followed the story of Red, now being exalted as a hero after saving the birds’ eggs, as he teamed up with his bird friends and the pigs to save their respective islands from destruction.
Heroism is fragile, and maintaining it is futile
The events of the first movie saw Red being the outcast in the society of the birds. We have seen him live far away from everybody, attend anger management classes, and as someone whom no one would believe. Of course, everybody came to regret not believing Red’s warnings about the pigs stealing their eggs. So when given the chance to redeem himself, he led the birds to Piggy Island, where he orchestrated the mission to infiltrate the kingdom of the pigs and take their eggs back. Through this, Red won the birds’ trust and was given a spot to live among them.
Now seen as a hero, Red tries to protect this image several times in the movie. He knew too well that he would be exiled from society when he was no longer seen as one. He did this a lot of times. The first one was in the beginning when he was keeping a close watch on the pigs just in case they attacked again. This seemed okay; however, Red seemed eager to do that alone and neglected his friends. But that, alone, is still fine.
Where Red went wrong while trying to maintain his hero image was when he instructed the birds not to evacuate the island. He tried to reassure them that everything was fine, even though there was an apparent risk of their island being destroyed by the ice balls. He wanted to look fine to others. He wanted to make the situation look fine to others too. And, of course, Red would learn that it was not the case and that an active effort to maintain his good status was futile, as good work from him, without him knowing, would be enough to keep his status afloat.
Nothing unites more than a common enemy
In the first movie, the pigs and the birds are bitter rivals. Of course, if a random group of “tourists” from a faraway land came to steal your unborn children intending to eat them, the seed of disdain would be planted. That was why the pigs and the birds came to that state.
There was still a little rivalry between the pigs and the birds at the beginning of the second movie; however, that rivalry was tested when some rogue eagles attacked them. That rivalry, however, did not stand when shaken and immediately collapsed. Knowing that both their islands would be destroyed if they did not team up against the iceball attacks from the eagles, the birds and the pigs joined arms as if they had never even gotten into fights before. A pig even rode on Mighty Eagle’s back!
This went to show that once one’s existence is threatened, some would resort to siding with their enemy, and it would work in their favor! After all, two opposing sides would not fare well against a familiar foe if disunited.
Keep fragile things away from children
If there was something adults could take from the movie but not the children, it would be to keep some things out of children’s reach. The header just talked about fragile things because the chicks of Terrence and Matilda happened to get hold of their unborn sister’s eggs, which would cause them to be drifted away into the ocean. Had the two been responsible parents and kept such obvious things taken away by others without permission, the whole encounter with the eggs wouldn’t have happened.
Of course, this could go more than just eggs. After all, humans don’t lay eggs. We can expand it to sharp objects like knives or items children can’t eat or drink, like alcoholic beverages.
