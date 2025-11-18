Angelina Jolie’s Son Pax Reveals Forehead Scars On First Red Carpet Since Horror Crash

“He’s lucky to be alive,” wrote one viewer after Pax, the 20-year-old adopted son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, appeared in public for the first time since a severe e-bike accident had him hospitalized for a head injury back in July 2024.
A long scar could be seen on the forehead of the young man as he and his mother attended the premiere of Jolie’s film Without Blood. Pax was still wearing an arm cast beneath a black suit jacket and was photographed with sunglasses at all times.
The accident, which took place on a busy Los Angeles street, was even more damaging due to the fact that Pax wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time, in clear violation of California laws mandating their usage.
The impact was so severe that witnesses initially feared the young man had died, regaining consciousness only after paramedics arrived.
Angelina Jolie’s son Pax showcased a prominent forehead scar during his appearance at the premiere of his mother’s film Without Blood
Image credits: Olivera/Getty
Jolie was seen wearing a sleek black gown with matching elbow-length gloves. Her skirt concealed her heels as she made her way down the red carpet, and her hair was dyed blonde, styled straight with a center part.
The premiere also saw the appearance of Salma Hayek, who plays the lead in the film, wearing a striking wine-colored gown.
The film, which is produced, written, and directed by Jolie, is based on a book by Alessandro Baricco, described as “a haunting book about damage, longing, memory, and forgiveness” by the site Goodreads.
The story takes place in a fictionalized version of post-WW2 Italy, where a doctor on the losing side of the war gets ambushed in his home by three men of the opposing faction. The doctor was no saint, having performed war crimes during the conflict.
The doctor’s young daughter Nina (played by Hayek) is hiding under the cellar, and she hears how the men execute her father. The youngest of the trio, however, detects her but refuses to give her location away, deciding to spare the young girl.
Nina then embarks on a journey of revenge that will eventually lead her to reunite with the murderer of her father and her savior.
The accident occurred while Brad Pitt, who was savagely criticized by Pax in 2020, attended the Venice Film Festival accompanied by his new girlfriend
Image credits: EveryStory2024/Getty
Pax, adopted by Jolie at the age of three and later adopted by Pitt, has had a strained relationship with his father.
He publicly criticized Pitt in an Instagram rant, expressing his distress and discontent with his father’s behavior.
“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell,” Paz wrote, adding, “You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday.”
Then he sarcastically added: “So Happy Father’s Day, you awful human being.”
Pitt was seen attending the Venice Film Festival with his girlfriend, the 34-year-old Ines de Ramon, around the time of Pax’s motorcycle accident.
As Jolie and Pitt navigate their post-divorce lives, including legal battles over their French vineyard, the focus remains on Pax’s recovery and Jolie’s continued support of her son.
