Angelina Jolie’s Cryptic Statement At Tom Ford Event Sparks Theories After Fans Scrutinize Her Transformation

One sentence from Angelina Jolie was enough for the internet to dive into a full-blown conspiracy thread.
The 50-year-old made a stunning entrance at a Tom Ford event in Shanghai and posed with the brand’s creative director, Haider Ackermann.
Her appearance sent social media buzzing with theories about her face, claiming she was the latest Hollywood celebrity to use a “body double” or “clone.”
One sentence from Angelina Jolie was enough for the internet to dive into a full-blown conspiracy thread
Image credits: Mark Von Holden / The Academy
Angelina Jolie, who was announced as the brand’s first celebrity beauty ambassador in 2024, wore a white Tom Ford SS/26 silk robe amid Shanghai Fashion Week.
She also flaunted one of her go-to shades, $62 Tom Ford Runway Lip Color in ‘16 Scarlet Rouge.’
While on the red carpet, she made a statement that seemed cryptic to some viewers.
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“I’m so grateful to be here. I wish I had more time, and I look forward to returning,” the Oscar winner told reporters.
Within no time, netizens claimed her face looked different and speculated whether she had undergone plastic surgery.
One said, “She looks exhausted AF. Jet lag + bad lighting in Shanghai? Or is it just Hollywood finally catching up with her? Still iconic tho.”
“What’s that on her head?” asked another. “Her facial expression looks different from what we’re used to seeing. Could this be due to age, too much surgery, or an undisclosed condition (like paralysis)?”
“All of Hollywood uses the same horrible plastic surgeon,” read one comment online
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“Meh. This isn’t complicated,” another claimed. “She had a facelift and ruined those big, beautiful, round eyes. Her skin’s tighter, but she lost that classic Angelina look. The people in this thread saying she’s got a cloned body double should forgo plastic surgery and seek psychiatric care instead.”
“‘I wish I had more time,’” one said. “Man, that doesn’t sound good. With her sickly appearance, I hope all is well with Angelina, but that quote does not sound too good, does it?”
Many claimed the Oscar winner used a clone or a body double to attend the Shanghai event for her
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Jolie was also dragged into the internet’s latest conspiratorial obsession of Hollywood stars being secretly replaced by clones or body doubles.
“She’s not the same Angelina. Look at the eyes & jaw—classic MKUltra clone swap or deepfake ritual. Hollywood elites replace stars with doubles for agendas,” one said.
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“Another body double. Celebrities are using these to condition people to accept different-looking versions as genuine for when they disappear into their bunkers for what’s coming,” said another. “People will then see their doubles walking around and not question it.”
Another claimed, “Just another replacement and looking at some comments, some people just cannot see it. On with the clown show.”
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On the other hand, some comments took a different tone, saying: “Sometimes people forget that celebrities do age like the rest of us.”
“Breaking News: People age! Why has the world gone mad? Nothing is wrong with getting/looking older,” another said.
The internet has been rapidly growing, obsessed with conspiracy theories of celebrities using clones and body doubles
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In recent months, the internet’s obsession with clone theories has been on the rise.
Jim Carrey became a prime target of these theories last month after his appearance at the César Film Awards ceremony in Paris.
The Truman Show star was reportedly upset by the cruel rumors about a clone attending the show in his place.
“Jim is sad,” an insider told the Daily Mail earlier this month. “Not because people are questioning or making fun of his appearance, he’s not worried about that at all.
“Rather, he is sad that people are stupid,” they added.
Jolie has been vocal about embracing the process of aging, saying it “warms” her to look in the mirror and see bits of her late mother, actress and humanitarian Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away from cancer at the age of 56.
“I do feel like an older woman now, and I embrace that,” she told IndieWire at the 2024 Telluride Film Festival.
The Maleficent star told InStyle in 2018 that she loves seeing herself aging. “Because it means I’m alive,” she continued. “I’m living and getting older.”
“I also see myself aging, and I love it because it means I’m alive,” Jolie said
Image credits: Matt Petit / ©A.M.P.A.S. / VCG/Getty Images
The actress spoke about feeling comfortable in her skin as she grows older, and how she feels a sense of “victory” in aging after losing her mother at a young age.
“I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my 40s than I did when I was younger,” she told British Vogue in 2021. “Maybe because … I don’t know … maybe because my mom didn’t live very long, so there’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me.”
“She looks like she’s in pain,” one claimed, while another wrote, “I don’t know WHAT this is. But it certainly is not her.”
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