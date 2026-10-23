Ang Lee: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ang Lee
5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
$20 million, 2026 est.
Taiwanese American
October 23, 1954
Pingtung, Taiwan
72 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is Ang Lee?
Ang Lee is a Taiwanese American filmmaker celebrated for his visual elegance and emotional sensitivity. His acclaimed international projects effortlessly connect traditional Eastern themes with modern Western cinematic storytelling techniques.
He captured global attention with the 1993 romantic comedy titled The Wedding Banquet. The charming film won top honors at Berlin and established his reputation as a master of subtle domestic drama.
Early Life and Education
Strict academic expectations shaped his upbringing in Pingtung, Taiwan. His father served as a high school principal who strongly urged the quiet young student toward a conventional academic profession.
Artistic passion led him to the National Taiwan University of Arts. He later earned degrees at the University of Illinois and New York University, where student film sets sparked his directorial voice.
Notable Relationships
For decades, filmmaker Ang Lee has shared a quiet marriage with microbiologist Jane Lin. The couple wed in 1983 after meeting during their graduate studies in New York, maintaining a steadfast partnership throughout his Hollywood rise.
Lee and Lin raised two sons together, Haan Lee and Mason Lee. The longtime couple resides in New York while supporting their children in creative pursuits, including acting and film production.
Career Highlights
Masterpiece dramas defining his career include Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Brokeback Mountain. His martial arts epic grossed over $213 million worldwide, while his tragic romance earned eight Academy Award nominations and secured his first win for Best Director.
Technical innovation reshaped his visual storytelling with the 3D survival drama Life of Pi. The groundbreaking adaptation grossed more than $609 million at the global box office and netted four Academy Awards, including his second Best Director trophy.
Prestigious accolades across decades affirm his international legacy. He has collected multiple BAFTA trophies, Golden Globe honors, and two Venice Film Festival Golden Lion awards, cementing Lee as a master of global cinema.
Signature Quote
“I don’t find my films, my films find me.”
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