Andrew Scott: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Andrew Scott
October 21, 1976
Dublin, Ireland
50 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Andrew Scott?
Andrew Scott is an Irish actor renowned for his magnetic charisma and versatile dramatic performances. His distinct emotional range allows him to embody complex villains as well as vulnerable romantic leads across acclaimed stage and screen productions.
He achieved wide acclaim portraying the chaotic villain Jim Moriarty in the popular BBC drama series Sherlock. The menacing, highly praised performance earned him a BAFTA Television Award and opened doors to major international feature roles.
Early Life and Education
Andrew Scott was raised in Dublin by his artistic, encouraging parents. His mother Nora worked as an art teacher, while his father Jim served as an agency manager alongside his sisters Sarah and Hannah.
He later attended Gonzaga College before briefly studying drama at Trinity College. Leaving university early to perform at Dublin’s Abbey Theatre, Scott gained invaluable stage experience that launched his early acting career.
Notable Relationships
Over the past decade, Andrew Scott has maintained a remarkably private personal life. He previously shared a long-term relationship with British playwright Stephen Beresford before they quietly parted ways.
The actor remains without children and has not confirmed a partner in recent years. He resides in London while continuing to perform in major film and theater productions.
Career Highlights
Andrew Scott rose to international fame playing Jim Moriarty in Sherlock. He later captivated global audiences as the priest in Fleabag, earning widespread praise, a Critics Choice Television Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.
His film career includes standout performances in 1917 and Pride. Scott earned additional acclaim starring in the Netflix miniseries Ripley and earned a Golden Globe nomination for his leading role in All of Us Strangers.
To date, Scott has won two Laurence Olivier Awards for stage. His versatile work across television and theater continues to solidify his reputation as an extraordinarily gifted performer in contemporary media.
Signature Quote
“Find out who you are and try not to be afraid of it.”
Follow Us