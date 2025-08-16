“Being A Vampire Has Its Advantages”: Andrew Garfield’s Latest Look Sparks Major Botox Buzz

Andrew Garfield has fans buzzing after unveiling a dramatically different look while filming Artificial, Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming $40 million biopic about OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
The 41-year-old actor was spotted on the film’s San Francisco set looking clean-shaven, pale, and visibly transformed, prompting online chatter about whether he had undergone Botox or other cosmetic enhancements.
While some fans speculated about surgical tweaks, others argued it could be makeup, lighting, or simply a deliberate character choice.
Andrew Garfield’s transformation and his rumored relationship with a co-star fueled social media speculations
Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty
Andrew Garfield’s new on-set images quickly spread across Instagram and X, where reactions ranged from curious to critical, according to Hola.
One commenter wrote, “They did something real freaky to his face,” while another bluntly asked, “Did he get bad Botox?”
Some followers debated whether a recent shave could be the reason for the stark change, but others argued that the transformation was too pronounced to be explained by facial hair alone.
Image credits: Under the Banner of Heaven/Disney Plus
One fan theorized, “He looks very pale, like he has makeup on? And then a facelift, maybe? But that’s insane if he did that.
“It’s giving uncanny valley, and I feel bad judging, but there is SOMETHING not right. We’ve all taken bad photos, so I’m praying that’s all it is.”
Not all reactions to Garfield’s fresh-faced look were skeptical. Many longtime admirers jumped to Garfield’s defense, praising his looks and talent regardless of any perceived changes.
“Cutieee spidey,” one gushed, referencing his Amazing Spider-Man years. Another declared, “My forever first love,” while a third affectionately wrote, “He’s still a baby, my baby.”
Andrew Garfield’s appearance isn’t the only thing keeping the production of Artificial in headlines.
In July, he and co-star Monica Barbaro were spotted looking affectionate at Wimbledon.
Image credits: BACKGRID/Vida Press
The two held hands and cuddled during matches, fueling speculation that their chemistry was extending beyond the film set.
The real-life drama behind Artificial practically broke social media
Garfield’s latest transformation is for his portrayal of Sam Altman, whose sudden firing and reinstatement as OpenAI CEO in 2023 became one of the year’s biggest Silicon Valley stories.
The saga practically broke social media when it happened, with speculations suggesting that Altman had been terminated over concerns about his communication and transparency.
Others claimed that there were conflicts between Altman’s commercial focus for OpenAI and the company’s own safety goals.
Altman was ultimately rehired with a promise of an independent investigation into the circumstances of his dismissal, as well as changes to the board, according to The Times.
Image credits: blasttsimons
OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever departed the company after Altman was rehired as OpenAI CEO.
Altman has since butted heads with fellow OpenAI co-founder Elon Musk, who was one of the company’s biggest investors when it was founded as a nonprofit.
Musk has taken issue with OpenAI’s shift to a for-profit company, and has since challenged Altman with his own artificial intelligence startup, xAI.
Image credits: OnUrLeft_X
Altman currently has an estimated net worth close to $2 billion, according to an estimate from Forbes.
Artificial is being produced by capable hands
The project is being helmed by Luca Guadagnino, known for visually striking films like Call Me By Your Name.
Image credits: Under the Silver Lake/Prime Video
Artificial is written by Simon Rich and produced by an accomplished team including David Heyman, Jeffrey Clifford, and Jennifer Fox.
Principal photography began in July, with scenes filmed at San Francisco’s Dolores Park.
In addition to Garfield, the cast features Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk, Monica Barbaro as former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, and Yura Borisov as OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever.
Image credits: We Live in Time/Paramount+
The combination of a high-profile tech story, a celebrated director, and a star-studded cast has made Artificial one of the most anticipated drama films in production.
Netizens, for their part, seem split over the premise of Artificial, partly because the events that will be portrayed in the movie are so recent.
“Seems a little too early for a biopic when the race towards AGI is still hot. OpenAI could fall off in the next year if Google doesn’t slow down. It would be like making a biopic on Steve Jobs right after the first iPhone released,” one commenter wrote.
Image credits: NBC/Gett
“The event itself took place like 5 minutes ago. Why are we pretending these people are worth having (a) movie made about them?” wrote another.
“This sh*t JUST HAPPENED. Can they wait a while and get perspective before making this stuff? I mean, I will be watching it, but still,” another commenter wrote.
Netizens weighed in on Andrew Garfield’s new look on social media
