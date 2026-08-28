Andreja Pejić: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Andreja Pejić
August 28, 1991
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
35 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Andreja Pejić?
Andreja Pejić is an Australian actress and model known for her groundbreaking presence in fashion. Her distinctive look challenged traditional gender norms on runways worldwide.
She rose to prominence modeling both masculine and feminine collections for major designers, quickly becoming a symbol of androgyny. After coming out as a trans woman in 2013, she continued to break barriers, becoming a leading voice for transgender visibility.
Early Life and Education
Born Andrej Pejić on August 28, 1991, in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Andreja Pejić spent her early childhood in a refugee camp in Serbia after her parents divorced and the Bosnian War began. Her family later immigrated to Melbourne, Australia, in 2000.
She attended The University High School in Parkville, Melbourne, where her unique appearance and talent were first noticed, leading to her discovery as a model just before her seventeenth birthday.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile moments has marked Andreja Pejić’s personal life, though she largely keeps her relationships private. She previously dated Remy Duran, a cast member from Are You the One?.
Pejić has no publicly known children and her current relationship status remains unconfirmed.
Career Highlights
Andreja Pejić first garnered international attention by modeling both men’s and women’s clothing, walking for renowned designers like Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Jacobs. Her striking presence on the runway challenged traditional gender presentation in high fashion.
She broke significant ground in the industry by becoming the first openly transgender model to be profiled by Vogue in its May 2015 issue. This achievement was followed by her becoming the first trans woman to sign a cosmetics contract.
Pejić later transitioned into acting, making her major film debut in the 2018 crime thriller The Girl in the Spider’s Web. She also appeared in Dalíland as Amanda Lear and continues to work on an autobiographical documentary.
Signature Quote
“I’m more than my nationality, I’m more than my height, and I’m more than my gender at the end of the day.”
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