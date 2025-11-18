People Share 50 ‘Ancient Marvels Of Mankind’ That Continue To Fascinate Them To This Day

by

Historical artifacts serve as tangible connections to the past, helping us understand and preserve the memory of civilizations. These objects can tell us stories about how people lived, what they valued, and how societies evolved over time.

The good thing is that you don’t even need to go to museums to enjoy this anthropological journey.

Thanks to the Facebook group ‘Ancient Marvels Of Mankind,’ you can do it from your device! Members of this online community are constantly sharing pictures of the best finds from across the globe.

#1 This Tiny Boxwood Peapod (10 Cm) Was Carved In C. 1500 By A North German Artist. It Opens To Reveal Little Peas, And Then Those Peas Open To Reveal Ten Little Carved Scenes From Genesis

#2 Built Between 1712 And 1732, The Long Room At Trinity College’s Old Library Holds The Collection’s 200,000 Oldest Books

#3 Remains Of The Ancient Roman City Under The Modern Road In Verona, Close To Porta Leoni, Italy

#4 An Ancient Mesolithic Amber Bear, From About 10,000 Years Ago, Washed Up On The Coast Of Fano In Denmark

#5 The Oldest Known Mirror In The World Was Found In Anatolia, Turkey. Made Of Obsidian, (Volcanic Glass) It Has A Convex Surface And A Remarkably Good Optical Quality

#6 A Pair Of Victorian Reverse Painted Crystal Intaglio Earrings, 1870

#7 Faience Beadnet Dress. Egyptian, Old Kingdom, Dynasty 4, Reign Of Khufu. 2551–2528 B.c

#8 Neolithic Pig-Shaped Pot, C. 6.000 Years Old. Collection: Jiangsu Provincial Museum, Nanjing, Pottery And Porcelain Gallery

#9 One Of The Most Fascinating Aspects Of Timgad Is The Visible Tracks Left By Roman Chariots. These Grooves, Worn Into The Stone Streets Over Centuries Of Use, Provide Tangible Evidence Of The City’s Vibrant Past

#10 Golden Cicada On A Jade Leaf, Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). This Sculpture Was Discovered In A Tomb In 1954. It Is The Top Of A Hairpin, Belonging To A Woman Of High Rank

#11 The Neanderthal Flute, Discovered In Slovenia, Is The Oldest Known Musical Instrument, Dating Back Approximately 50,000 Years. Crafted From The Bone Of A Cave Bear

#12 Ancient Glazed Tiles From The The Processional Way Of The Isthar Gate Leading To The City Of Babylon, Built By King Nebuchadnezzar In 575 Bc. The Roadway Had 60 Lions On Both Of Its Sides, Each Lion Made Of Forty-Six Molded Bricks In Eleven Rows

#13 Roman Mosaic At The House Of The Tetrastyle In Pula Archaeological Park In Nora, Sardinia, Italy. 2nd C. Ad

#14 A 1st Century Ad, Roman Mosaic With Parrots And Dove Drinking From A Fountain And A Lurking Cat, Found In Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy

#15 Grafarkirkja – The Oldest Turf Church In Iceland

#16 The Medieval Architectural Complex Of Dargavs In The Republic Of North Ossetia Definitely Deserves To Be Better Known

#17 This Miniature Book With The Poem “Wanderstab” – “Travel Staff” – Was Given By Queen Elizabeth Of Romania To Princess Maria Of Edinburgh

#18 The Stone Bridge Of Manolis Over Agrafiotis River In Greece. The Bridge Is Almost All Year Underwater And Only Part Of Its Arch May Be Visible, Except The Summer Months When The Water Level Drop

#19 This Exquisite Miniature Chariot, Crafted From Gold With Remarkable Intricacy, Is A Testament To The Artistry Of The Achaemenid Persian Empire

#20 The Roman Ship Named De Meern 1 Was Discovered In Veldhuizen, The Netherlands, In 1997

#21 5,000-Year-Old Rock Crystal Dagger From Spain

#22 Intricate Floor Mosaic In The Cathedral Of Santa Maria Del Fiore In Florence, Italy

#23 The Munich Residenz, The Former Royal Palace Of The Bavarian Monarchs, Houses The Magnificent Hall Of Antiquities (Antiquarium), Built In 1568

#24 The Village Of Kandovan, An Ancient Troglodyte Site Occupied For At Least 700 Years

#25 15th Century Ceremonial Fan Of Abuna Abraham Debre Tsion Church, Tigray Region, Ethiopia

#26 A Tiny Bone Monkey, Discovered In A Child’s Grave. 2.2 Cm Tall. China, Erlitou Culture, Around 1600 Bc

#27 Behold This Exquisite Half Of A “Salting Carpet” From The Safavid Period, Circa 1600. Meticulously Crafted With Wool, Silk, And Metal Thread

#28 Collection Of Mycenaean Weaponry. Swords, 16th – 12th C. Bce

#29 The Gold Fish Vessel, Dating Back To The 5th-4th Century Bce, Is A Remarkable Artifact From The Achaemenid Period

#30 Jewelry Of A Scythian Queen, Found In The Chertomlyk Barrow, Near Nikopol, Katerynoslavsk Governorate (At Present Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine)

#31 This Wooden Foldable Bed Was Found In Tutankhamun’s Tomb In The Valley Of The Kings, In Luxor. It Is Believed To Be The First Of Its Kind

#32 Nestled In The Heart Of Cambodia, The Ko Paen Bamboo Bridgeis A Testament To Human Ingenuity And The Remarkable Properties Of Bamboo

#33 Detailed Image Of The Hairstyle Of A Soldier From The Famous Terracotta Statue Army Of The First Emperor Of China

#34 Mummified Hand Of Yuya, Grandfather Of Akhenaten And Great-Grandfather Of Tutankhamun. This Is An Outstanding Example Of The Skills Of The Embalmer In Ancient Egypt, The Mummy Belonging To The 18th Dynasty Has Been Brilliantly Preserved

#35 The Paracas Candelabra Is A Well-Known Prehistoric Geoglyph Found On The Northern Face Of The Paracas Peninsula In Pisco Bay In Peru

#36 Persepolis Iran, Was Founded By Darius I Circa 518 Bc As The Cerymonial Capital

#37 A Copy Of The Lotus Sutra In A Lavishly Decorated Scroll From Japan, C.1636. Courtesy British Library Board

#38 More Than 3500 Year Old Minoan Road, The Oldest Road In Europe

#39 This Remarkable Gold Buckle, Adorned With Turquoise Inlays, Offers A Captivating Glimpse Into The Rich Cultural Fusion Of Ancient Bactria

#40 Roman Cameo Of Caesar Augustus Carved In Chalcedony Stone. It Used To Be Decorated With A Golden Laurel Wreath. About (5cm) Early 1st Century Ad

#41 Late Bronze Age Baby Bottles From Austria, Dated To Around 1200-800 Bc

#42 The Bacino Di San Marco, Which Is Decorated In Piazza San Marco With The Cathedral And The Ducal Palace

#43 The Xerxes Cuneiform Van, Also Known As The Xerxes Inscription, Is A Significant Artifact From The Reign Of Xerxes I, Who Ruled The Achaemenid Empire From 486 To 465 Bce

#44 Miniature Ancient Egyptian Duck Cosmetic Vessel. New Kingdom, 18th Dynasty, Amarna Period, 1353-1327 Bc

#45 Circa 2500 Bc, A Fire-Flame Cooking Vessel (Ka’en Doki) From Ancient Japan

#46 Minoan Clay “Bag” With Labrys Symbols From Psira, Eastern Crete. Post Palatial Period, 1450-1200 B.c

#47 The Peruvian Archaeologist Discovered More Than 300 Mysterious Skulls Believed To Be At Least 3000 Years Old Antiquity. The Volume Of These Skulls Is About 25% Bigger Than Of The Average Human Skull And They May Weigh Up To 60% More

#48 Ciumesti Helmet Is An Iron Age Celtic Helmet Adorned With A Raven Totem

#49 A Large T-Shaped Pendant Was Discovered At The Maya Archaeological Site Of Nim Li Punit In Southern Belize. What Makes The Jade Pendant Remarkable Is The Fact That It Is Inscribed With A Historical Text Consisting Of 30 Hieroglyphs

#50 Gold Necklace Pendants With Images Of A Siren And Daemonic Bees. 2nd Half Of The 7th C. Bc. (Nationalmuseet, Copenhagen)

