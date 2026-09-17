Anastacia: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Anastacia
September 17, 1968
Chicago, Illinois, US
58 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Anastacia?
Anastacia is an American singer-songwriter known for her powerful, soulful voice and distinctive “sprock” musical style. She has released nine albums and sold over 50 million records globally, earning numerous gold and platinum certifications across Europe and Oceania.
Her breakout moment came in 2000 with the debut single “I’m Outta Love,” which quickly topped charts worldwide and established her as a global star. Her signature darkly tinted glasses were a recognizable part of her early image.
Early Life and Education
Born in Chicago, Illinois, Anastacia Lyn Newkirk grew up in a family of artists; her mother, Diane Hurley, was a Broadway actress, and her father, Robert Newkirk, was a club singer. Her parents divorced when she was seven, and she later moved to New York City with her mother and siblings.
She attended the Professional Children’s School in Manhattan, where she honed her vocal talents and was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at age thirteen. Before her music career took off, she worked as a dancer and backing vocalist.
Notable Relationships
Anastacia was married to her bodyguard Wayne Goss from 2007 to 2010. Their relationship began after years of friendship, culminating in a private ceremony in Mexico.
She has no children. The singer remains single, focusing on her career and philanthropic efforts in breast cancer awareness.
Career Highlights
Anastacia’s debut album Not That Kind, released in 2000, launched her to international stardom, selling millions and producing the smash hit single “I’m Outta Love.” This success cemented her powerful voice as a fixture across global charts, particularly in Europe and Australia.
Beyond music, she has dedicated considerable effort to breast cancer awareness, establishing The Anastacia Fund following her own diagnoses in 2003 and 2013. Her advocacy earned her the Humanitarian Award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.
Her 2004 self-titled album topped charts in eleven countries, becoming Europe’s second best-selling album that year, and she won The Masked Singer Australia in 2021.
Signature Quote
“I’m not that deep, I’m not that mysterious. Don’t try to figure me out. I’m a very open book. What you see is what you get.”
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