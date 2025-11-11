My Neighbour Ana Makes Great Cakes

Ana is my neighbor and a housewife who lives with her family in Vilnius, Lithuania. For the last 11 years, since the birth of her son, Ana has been making these subtly decorated and quite original cakes suited to every occasion for her family and friends.
She has learned all the ropes, or shall we say – all the sweet stuff – herself in order to make healthy, fresh and mouthwatering desserts for her son. Enjoy the selection of her savory delights.
