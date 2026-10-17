29 Posts About America That Make It Seem Like One Of The Worst Countries To Live In

America was once the place to be. The home of the brave and the land of the free… It was all milk and honey, they said. So how did things go wrong? That’s the question many people, including some Americans, have been asking lately.
The economy, the high cost of living, government corruption, wars, the state of politics, and politicians in general are just some of the many gripes being voiced. Both online and behind closed doors. Feeling exhausted by American culture, political beliefs or societal norms despite holding American citizenship is not as uncommon as it may seem.
In fact, there’s an entire online community that gathers to share exactly what’s making them so fed up. When you’re tired of Americans but you are an American is a wall of images showcasing the messier side of the United States. Bored Panda has put together a list of the page’s best posts for you to scroll through in exasperation.
#1 Good To Know
Image source: Kimberlie Mick Lashley
#2 I Think That Here, ” Black People” Is Being Used As A Placeholder For ” All Non Whites”, I.e., White People Would Just Cannibalize Each Other To Have Something To Hate
Image source: Rookery Thorjhandar
#3 A Story In Three Pictures
Image source: Kimberlie Mick Lashley
The American Dream… It’s supposed to be the ethos of the United States. The dreamy idea that the country is a land of opportunity that allows the possibility of upward mobility, freedom, and equality for people of all classes who work hard and have the will to succeed.
But judging by some of the posts here, the USA still has a long way to go until the big dream is achieved. Many Americans are losing hope. A poll conducted by Pew Research Center found that only about half of Americans (53%) say that dream is still possible.
#4 Well There You Have It Folks..
Image source: Jay Douglas
#5 This is so f**ked up
Image source: Kimberlie Mick Lashley
#6 The American Healthcare System, Y’all. (My Insurer Is Currently Deciding Whether They Want To Pay For This Or Not. 90-Day Supply.)
Image source: Anonymous member
41% of those polled believe the American dream was once possible for people to achieve – but is not anymore. 6% say it was never possible. 8,709 U.S. adults took part in the survey.
“Americans ages 50 and older are more likely than younger adults to say the American dream is still possible,” reveals the Pew Research site, adding that about two-thirds of adults ages 65 and older agree, as do 61% of those aged 50 to 64.
Not too surprisingly, higher-income Americans are also more likely than others to say the American dream is still achievable.
#7 These predators in tuxedos are the reason you can’t pay your bills. Not the Working Class Poor living next door
Image source: Grunt Mezera
#8 Bruh moment
Image source: Triet M Chau
#9 Too Bad So Sad
Image source: Kimberlie Mick Lashley
According to Investopedia, the American Dream costs about $5.3 million over a family’s lifetime. The figure is based on the typical cost of a wedding, buying a home, raising two kids and sending them to college. And it doesn’t end there. There’s also retirement to factor in, as well as other American milestones.
“Achieving the American Dream generally requires both parents to work and at least one to have a college degree,” notes the site, adding that households with only a single income are likely to be at least $1.2 million shy of living the American Dream.
“Families with two employed high school graduates are likely to be about $23,000 short,” reveal the financial experts.
#10 Oh, wait…
Image source: Tim Williams
#11 Giving women pleasure is gay now?
Image source: Joshua Perkins
#12 What A Fruitcake
Image source: Rookery Thorjhandar
Investopedia’s analysis reveals that home ownership is the heaviest lift on the way to achieving the America Dream. The report notes that buying and financing a median-priced home costs about $1.3 million.
“That amounts to about 48% of lifetime earnings for a family relying on one high school graduate and 14% for a household where both partners have master’s degrees,” explains the site.
#13 Her Stuff Is Funny, But This Is Serious S**t
Image source: Tony Tran
#14 C******s As Far As The Eye Can See
Image source: Tracie Metheny
#15 Start Stocking Up On Gas In Gas Containers Boys And Girls. Its Happening
Image source: Ryan Shindler
According to Investopedia, retiring and maintaining two vehicles can also get in the way of achieving the American Dream, with each costing about $1.2 million.
“Each represents about 46% of lifetime earnings for a family with one high school graduate and 13% for a family in which both adults have master’s degrees,” say the analysts.
Meanwhile, many American families are struggling to afford their monthly groceries.
#16 Their Hypocrisy Would Be Hilarious If It Wasn’t So F*****g Pathetic
Image source: Rookery Thorjhandar
#17 I’m So Tired Of This Reality
Image source: Rookery Thorjhandar
#18 Actual F**king Post From The Alcoholic Idiot Running Our Military. How Is This Real?
Image source: Kimberlie Mick Lashley
When Talker Research asked Americans what’s been grinding their gears in 2024, one in two cited the cost of food and essentials as the biggest annoyance. The next biggest irritation was politicians, with 41% of the 2,000 people polled saying they’re fed up with the recent political scene.
“Talker Research asked respondents to consider a selected list of irritations and then identify which topics they themselves had found irritating in the past 90 days,” explains the site.
#19 Tired Of Winning?
Image source: Kelly Carter
#20 #waronwomen
Image source: Rookery Thorjhandar
#21 BREAKING NEWS: a deployment in the 1800s was a lot worse than a deployment in the present day It’s almost as if we realized giving sailors home comforts really helps morale and reduces su*cide
Image source: SkilledPanda3146
Someone else’s driving/driving habits emerged as the third biggest annoyance, with crowds and weather also making the top five list. 19% of Americans polled said poor customer service is getting on their nerves, while 17% had had it with social media trends. Tipping culture followed closely behind, as did certain music and the TV volume being too loud.
#22 Cuz ah’m proud t’ be a Murican….
Image source: Rookery Thorjhandar
“TV volumes being too loud had been a gripe for 15% of those polled, while a similar number had cause for a good grumble over AI (14%), the cost of concert tickets and tech billionaires (12%),” reveals Talker Research’s site. “Reality TV was also on the list of most common recent irritations (14%), while annoyances over parking hit 10% of respondents.”
#23 “Talk about testosterone. Like a mustang.”
Image source: Jay Douglas
#24 From a small, local southern town. Was surprised to see the post, not surprised to see the comment
Image source: Anonymous member
Despite being a seemingly irritated nation, Americans try to look on the bright side. One in five respondents polled revealed that their mood has generally gotten much more positive the older they get, while 26% said they’ve been somewhat more positive overall as time goes by.
“Just 5% rated themselves as getting much more negative with age, though 19% felt that negativity increased the older they got,” notes the site.
But perhaps it’s less to do with age and more to do with an unachievable American Dream? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
#25 THIS WAS A GOOD DAY #Mooorrrrrrrrre
Image source: BleedingHeartLiberal
#26 Her muscles must hurt from that sudden stretching
Image source: Manda Cradit
#27 Kind of impressed that he knew what cognitive dissonance was. Im guessing he has heard it used against him a lot
Image source: Manda Cradit
#28 An Off-Duty Police Officer And His Wife Were Brutally A***ulted Outside A Waffle House In Suburban Houston After Arguing With One Of The Restaurant’s Employees Over A Parking Spot
Image source: The Independent
#29 Propoganda
Image source: Jay Douglas
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