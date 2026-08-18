“Do You Speak British Or American English?”: This 15-Question Quiz Will Reveal

Welcome to the American Vs. British Words Quiz. Whether you live in the UK or across the pond, this quiz will test how British or American you are. From everyday vocabulary and slang to food, clothing, transportation, places, and common objects, these words can be surprisingly easy to mix up, even for native English speakers.
Take this 15-question quiz and see how well you really know the language on both sides of the Atlantic! 👀
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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