“How High Is Your English Language IQ?”: Find Out In This 20-Question UK Vs US Vocabulary Test

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Do you think you are good at global English? But how well do you speak both versions of it?

Across the Atlantic, ordinary objects often have completely different names. What Americans call an elevator, Brits call a lift. A cookie might become a biscuit. And that’s just the beginning.

This quiz will challenge your knowledge of the words, phrases, and everyday expressions that separate British English from American English.

Ready to find out whether you’re a vocabulary expert? Let’s see how many you can get right.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;How High Is Your English Language IQ?&#8221;: Find Out In This 20-Question UK Vs US Vocabulary Test

Image credits: Birgit Böllinger

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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