80 Interesting Vintage American Ads That Capture What Mattered Most Back Then

Society in the United States has its own unique characteristics that emerge in arts, cuisine, industry, and other areas. However, like many cultures, it keeps evolving with each generation. With time, we can become so immersed in current trends that we forget how different things once were.
Not that the past was necessarily better, but it can still be fascinating to explore. A great way to refresh that perspective is through vintage advertisements. For example, there’s an account on Twitter/X that shares old American ads, revealing what people’s values and dreams looked like back in the day.
More info: X
#1 1965, The Beatles Deluxe Ice Cream Bars Promotional
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#2 1967, Acme Boot Co
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#3 1987, Commodore 64
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#4 Poster Advertising Royal Enfield Bicycles (C. 1930). Artwork By Douglas Maxfield
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#5 1985, Dunkin’ Donuts
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#6 1966, Dupont Dacron Slacks
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#7 1992, Sega Superstar, “Make Dad A Software Etc.”
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#8 1949, Coca-Cola Co
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#9 1966, Lady Hathaway Ornamental Sportswear
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#10 1966, Oldsmobile Starfire
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#11 1963,lux Liquid Detergent
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#12 Murad – The Turkish Cigarette (1919)
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#13 1962, Bakers Angel Flake Coconut, Ft. Easter Bunny Cake
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#14 1966, Tiffany & Co Easter Eggs
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#15 1950, Soft-Weve Toilet Tissue
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#16 1963, Baker’s Germans Sweet Chocolate
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#17 1950, Lux Flakes Nylons Ft. Betty Grable
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#18 1968, Sunshine Bakers Cookies
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#19 1952,accent Flavor Enhancer
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#20 Advertisement For “Alien Resurrection The Game” (1998)
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#21 1977,downy Fabric Softener
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#22 1961,ken-L-Ration Dog Food
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#23 1963,maidenform Sportmaker Stretch Pants
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#24 1953, American Airlines Travel Advertisement For Acapulco
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#25 1955, Jello Puddings
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#26 1963, Coca-Cola
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#27 “The Day Time Ended” (1979) A Low-Budget Sci-Fi Cult Film Featuring Time Rifts, Aliens, And Stop-Motion Creatures
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#28 1952, Duz Laundry Detergent
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#29 1966, Coca Cola Soft Drinks
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#30 1950, Swans Down Cake Mix, Instant And Devils Food Mixes
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#31 1952, General Electric Refrigerator
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#32 1997, Rugrats Lunchables
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#33 1963, Hanes Seamless Stockings
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#34 1971, Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#35 The Night Walker (1964) From Horror Master William Castle And Psycho Writer Robert Bloch, This Dream-Fueled Thriller Stars Barbara Stanwyck In Her Final Film Role
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#36 1940, Jantzen Knitting Mills
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#37 1979, Ameritone Color Key Paint
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#38 1968, Sears Adventuress Set
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#39 1979, Mcdonald’s Corp
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#40 1946,mennen Skin Bracer
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#41 1978, Star Wars Sneakers By Clarks
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#42 1963, Lady Esquire Instant Shoe Coloring Lady Esquire’s Instant Shoe Coloring Offered Women In The 1960s A Quick Way To Refresh Or Customize Their Footwear
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#43 1985, Joy Lemon Dishwashing Liquid Soap
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#44 1979, Mego Action Figures
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#45 1975, Jesus Jeans
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#46 1954,ansco Anscoflex Camera
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#47 1950, Jell-O Red Letter Desserts
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#48 1964, ’65 Pontiac
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#49 1950, Lucky Strike Cigarettes
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#50 1928, Black And White Cleansing Cream
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#51 1952, Swans Down Cake Mix Kissin’ Cakes
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#52 1964, Falstaff Beer
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#53 “The Bonnie Parker Story” (1958) – Directed By William Witney
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#54 1963, Tender Leaf Tea
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#55 1950, Avon Cosmetics Lipstick Ft. Loretta Young’s Art Portrait
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#56 1972, Buick Riviera
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#57 Auto Union – Audi 920 (1938)
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#58 “Goliath And The Dragon” (1960) – Directed By Vittorio Cottafavi
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#59 1992, Teen Spirit Deodorant
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#60 Dinner Suit By Kuppenheimer In The Saturday Evening Post, January 24, 1925. Art By J. C. Leyendecker
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#61 1983, Datsun 280-Zx, Nissan Motor Corp
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#62 1976, Jim Beam
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#63 1966, Batman TV Sweepstakes & Gleem Toothpaste
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#64 1950, Kotex Sanitary Napkins
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#65 1963, Chevy II With Power Steering
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#66 1954, Schlitz Beer
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#67 “Return Of The Jedi Death Star Battle” Video Game On The Atari 2600 (1983)
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#68 1985, Fig Newtons And Apple Newtons
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#69 1954, Chrysler Red Sedan
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#70 1963, Breck Shampoo
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#71 1968, Brach’s Easter Candy
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#72 Retro Game “Spotlight 067 Centipede” (1981) Atari’s Second Bestselling Coin-Op Game, Centipede Was The First Arcade Game To Be Designed By A Woman
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#73 1968, West Bend Country Inn Cookware
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#74 1952, Gibson Electric Range Diamond Jubilee
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#75 1950, Coca-Cola Soda Drink
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#76 1968, L’Oreal Hair Color
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#77 1950, Lux Flakes Ft. Barbara Stanwyck
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#78 1950, Palmolive Soap
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#79 1950, Camay Bath Size Soap
Image source: American Vintage Ads
#80 1952, Stokely’s Finest Tomato Products & Van Camps Pork And Beans
Image source: American Vintage Ads
Follow Us