‘American Pie’ Actress Promises To “Push Boundaries” Of Adult Content After Netting $1 Million In 9 Days

Shannon Elizabeth, 52, took Hollywood by storm in the early 2000s with her roles in Scary Movie and the American Pie film series.
In April 2026, a decade after stepping back from Hollywood, Elizabeth launched her adult content profile on a popular subscription website.
She made $1 million in just 9 days, which she said gave her “more freedom” in her life.
The financial feat came shortly after she filed for divorce from her then-husband, Simon Borchert.
Now, she said she wants to be more adventurous with her content.
“She’s laughing all the way to the bank. Good for her,” one netizen commented.
Shannon Elizabeth would soon be pushing the boundaries of her adult content
Shannon Elizabeth launched her adult subscription account on April 16, 2026, and reportedly reached seven figures in just one week, some of which she plans to donate to charity.
“I crossed $1 million in nine days,” she told Variety in an August 13 interview. “It was really surprising, and I was honored that my fans came out and supported me.”
“I had no idea what to expect, and the response has been really amazing. I’m chatting with people all the time, and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Although she hasn’t gone shirtless in any of the content yet, Elizabeth hinted that it might change soon.
“I’ve got to be a little bit mysterious,” she said. “I do all kinds of content, but I don’t even know what my boundaries will be. I’m still exploring it, and as I become more comfortable with it, I’m going to push those boundaries.”
An insider told Page Six in April that over half of her earnings were “through direct messages,” while “tips and posts accounted for the rest.
Elizabeth came up with the idea of adult content while going through a divorce
In 2016, after retreating from a full-time Hollywood career, Shannon Elizabeth relocated to South Africa to advocate for wildlife protection, where she met conservation specialist Simon Borchert through mutual friends.
They married in 2021, separated in 2025, and finalized their divorce in 2026.
“I was going through a divorce here in South Africa and was chatting to my manager Joe about what’s next and how to restart things in my life,” Elizabeth explained to Variety.
“I had really neglected a lot of things, and he brought it up as an option. I wasn’t sure and didn’t know much about it, and we looked into it, and I thought, ‘Yeah, why not?’”
“For the last ten years I’ve been living off of my savings for the most part because I haven’t been as focused on work,” she went on.
“To be able to get myself back to the point where I’m not struggling and am able to choose projects because I like them and not because I need the money — it’s definitely giving me more freedom to do that.”
Elizabeth accused Harvey Weinstein of jeopardizing her Hollywood career
Although Shannon Elizabeth has remained employed in Hollywood, disgraced movie producer and convicted offender Harvey Weinstein may have derailed her career from what it could have been, the actress alleged.
In the interview, she said she had signed a three-picture deal with Harvey and Bob Weinstein’s company, Miramax, following American Pie’s $235 million blockbuster success.
“We did have some run-ins with Harvey, but my manager and my ex, Joe [Elizabeth’s first husband, Joseph D. Reitman], were both very protective of me,” she said.
“So, when occasions arose that could have gone very wrong, they didn’t allow it to happen. If I was invited to meet Harvey somewhere, they would say no.”
Eventually, Weinstein got frustrated and “threatened” her career and allegedly told her team, “Lose my number. Don’t ever call me again about her or I’ll end her career.”
Elizabeth believes this is why she wasn’t called back for future entries in the Scary Movie franchise, and why her three-picture deal with Miramax ended after two.
Elizabeth believes Hollywood actors joining adult platforms is changing the discourse
With her latest venture, Shannon Elizabeth joined a long list of actors and musicians who have jumped on the adult-content bandwagon in recent years.
Among others are Denise Richards, Iggy Azalea, Cardi B, Bella Thorne, Jaime Pressly, and Donna D’Errico.
Emmy-winning The Sopranos actress Drea de Matteo also signed up in 2023, charging followers $15 per month, which helped her and her family avoid bankruptcy and homelessness.
“There are a bunch of actors that have recently gotten on, and we’re starting to pull it back to what it was meant to be,” Elizabeth told Variety about the trend.
“It doesn’t have to be only for adult entertainment. It can be whatever you want it to be.”
Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter movies, recently made headlines after being banned from a fan convention because of her account, even though she creates ASMR videos, not explicit content.
“Good for her.” The internet reacted to Shannon Elizabeth making a fortune from adult content
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