“A Nation Of Idiots!”: 65 Funny Posts Exposing How Uncultured And Ignorant Americans Can Be

The creators of the 2006 satirical film “Idiocracy” imagined what the U.S. would look like if the average IQ of the nation fell far below normal levels. The rise of flat-earthers and anti-vaxxers, a pro wrestler for a president, and “Ow, My Balls!” as the most popular TV show of the moment.

In 2006, all this sounded like ridiculous fiction. 20 years later, people are noticing more and more similarities between the film and the current political, social, and cultural situation. A Facebook group “America’s Cultural Decline Into Idiocy” has taken it upon itself to point out the idiocy all around in hopes that people will finally wake up and smell the coffee.

More info: Facebook

#1

Image source: The Logic of Science

#2

Image source: Steven Batte

#3

Image source: Johanne Storck Birkholm

#4

Image source: Melissa Hirshson

#5

Image source: Trashcanpaul

#6

Image source: Victoria Dean Caneal

#7

Image source: Melissa Hirshson

#8

Image source: Alan Rowe

#9

Image source: Joe Theanimal

#10

Image source: Anne Roun

#11

4000 years ago pyramids were built then this..

Image source: N Ray Fowler

#12

Image source: John Hamilton

#13

Image source: Raging Mustache

#14

Image source: Jim Taylor

#15

Image source: Joe Theanimal

#16

How does this keep happening?

Image source: Joe Theanimal

#17

Image source: Joe Theanimal

#18

Image source: Moyosoreoluwa Peter

#19

Image source: Story Jury

#20

Image source: Anonymous

#21

Image source: Joe Theanimal

#22

Image source: Donald Johnson

#23

Image source: Joe Theanimal

#24

Image source: Collective Conservation

#25

Image source: Gary Mason

#26

Image source: Aaron Kidd Manulla

#27

Image source: Angelo Andreetto

#28

This slide that will shoot a child directly into cement

Image source: Joe Theanimal

#29

Toppings go on top, if I’m not mistaken…

Image source: Alexie Zante

#30

This person didn’t do much research on the moon before posting this

Image source: Joe Theanimal

#31

Image source: Joe Theanimal

#32

Image source: Lawrence Marks

#33

Image source: Joe Theanimal

#34

Image source: Ramon Arronte

#35

Image source: Nathaniel Lim

#36

Image source: Anne Roun

#37

Image source: Angus Cameron

#38

Image source: Billy Russo Weeks

#39

Image source: Hlabirwa Mpho Mashaba

#40

Image source: Theophania Galletti

#41

Image source: Barbara Pruitt

#42

Image source: Alex Deley

#43

Image source: David G. Sim

#44

Image source: Nathaniel Lim

#45

Unfortunately this was poured yesterday and is a meter too big for our pergola kit
Has to be taken asap as it will set to hard to move over the next few hot days
$500 no offers as it cost us a lot more

Image source: Alex Deley

#46

She pumped gas for 3 minutes without realizing the pump was still on a pallet

Image source: Abbey Meyers

#47

Image source: Wendy Conroy

#48

Image source: Peter Neill

#49

Image source: Aidan Hand

#50

Image source: Virginia Trimboli

#51

Image source: Ed Brewster

#52

Image source: Tradesmen memes + fails

#53

Image source: Casey Brighton Gilbert

#54

Image source: Angelo Andreetto

#55

Image source: Wida Ningsih

#56

Image source: Joe Theanimal

#57

Image source: Matthew Batchelor

#58

Image source: Bader Ros

#59

Image source: Joe Theanimal

#60

Image source: Sarah Gili

#61

Image source: Unregular Meme Posting

#62

Image source: Joe Theanimal

#63

Image source: Evan Thatirishguy

#64

Image source: Marcel van der Zee

#65

Image source: Reginna Pippenger

