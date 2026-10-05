89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

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If you’re living outside the United States, your frame of reference for life on the ground is what you see in the news. Most of it will likely revolve around political division and immigration-related issues that seem to be getting more problematic over time. 

What you’re not seeing are the daily experiences of regular folks. You may not have a firsthand look at their struggles with rising costs, different forms of discrimination, and societal changes that may make life in America feel like a dystopian movie

Here are some examples through images shared by the citizens bearing the brunt of it all.

#1 Sad That This Is What The Mcdonald’s Play Place Is Now. I Miss The 80s

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: forgetmeknotts

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

#2 Anti-Homeless Benches Designed To Prevent People From Laying Down Makes It Hard To Sit

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: ultrarunnerr

#3 Anybody Else Not Allowed To Poop At Work?

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: mizzlol

#4 Texts With My Antivax Mom

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: lankykongsdaughter

#5 Bmw Showing Ads In Your $100k+ Vehicle

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: IceBuurn

#6 My Mom Watching An AI Series

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Superb-Degree2284

#7 Ad Advertising That Companies Should Stop Employing Human Workers

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Tobias-Tawanda

#8 Our Company Made Record Breaking Profit — Employees Got A Pizza Party And Chapstick

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Tastinorange

#9 America Is A Glorified Company Town

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

#10 “Letting The Cat Out Of The Bag”

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Lasivian

#11 If You See Someone Stealing Food… No You Didn’t

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Goblinking83

#12 Am I Crazy For Thinking $101 Should Get Me More Groceries Than This?

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: KrossMeOnce

#13 My “Caprese” Chicken Sandwich That Cost $17

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: turbulentmelon

#14 It’s Not Like The Food’s Not Out There, Though, At Least In The Us. We Have Enough Food To Feed Everyone. We Choose Not To

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: [deleted]

#15 Flock Camera Pointed Directly Into A Michigan Dispensary Parking Lot. Dispensary Reacted Accordingly And Correctly

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: timmy6169

#16 Relying On Chatgpt To Have A Basic Conversation

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: farted

#17 I’m More Confused On Why Milkyway Is Green, Like Isn’t It Supposed To Be Blue??

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: waffleste

#18 Can’t Find Any Microplastics If You Don’t Look For Them

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: decentmotto

#19 Your Sunset Is Brought To You By Pepsi

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Old_user_New_name

#20 I Am Now Getting Ads In My Android Messaging App

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: kingrobin

#21 I Went To See The Famous Giant Donut In La But It Was Covered With An Advertisement

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: timmahfast

#22 There Isn’t Going To Be Such Thing As Non-Pay Parking Anymore Is There?

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: the_main_entrance

#23 3rd Bill For My 3rd Rabies Shot Out Of 4. This Is The Discounted Rate. Btw, Untreated Rabies Is Fatal

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: notworkingghost

#24 Getting A Bill For The Ambulance Ride After The Bill Is Due

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: TactualTransAm

#25 My Birthday Present To Myself Was Using An Extra July Paycheck To Make A Big Final Push On My Student Loans. In The Time It Took My Payment To Process My Loans Accrued $0.37

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Coreoreo

#26 Went Fan Shopping Due To The Current Heatwave. Rollback Sign Is Just Insulting🤦🏽‍♀️

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: OliveOil1991

#27 Going To A Concert In 2026

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: aperturecake

#28 Oh, Cool, We’re Just In A Full-On Dystopia

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: KeanuRave100

#29 Robot Dog Firing Bullets With Minimum Recoil

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: CheeseUsFunkingCries

#30 Female Robot Can Be Made To Look Like “Anyone You Want” To Be Your Girlfriend

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: ambachk

#31 Just Gonna Leave This Here — Totally Not Related To The Last Beat!

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

#32 My Neighbourhood Has Been Taken Over By Delivery Robots That Crash Into People

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: HamishGray

#33 Like, Why Are People Feeding Into And Helping The Whole Mass Surveillance Thing?

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: drowsyfurball

#34 A Car With A Carburetor Would Never

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Rewelsworld

#35 I Want To Fight Whoever Made This Billboard

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: zuzuofthewolves

#36 The Credit Score Is Audacity

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: itsallcosmica

#37 Glad Critical Medical Care Is Being Taken Care Of By Private Companies That Definitely Give A Shit

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: [deleted]

#38 Sums It Up Pithily

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Erioph47

#39 This Bench Advertises That “No Kid Should Ever Have To Sleep On The Streets” And Then Adds Bars So Homeless People Can’t Sleep On The Bench

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: MrDruba

#40 Shame That Nobody Could Erase This With The Stroke Of A Pen, Eh?

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: kevinowdziej

#41 How Is This Legal

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: TheLampPostDealer

#42 A/C For Robots But Not For Humans

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

#43 Mcdonald’s New “Play Place” For Children. Two Screens/Two Chairs

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Finkenn

#44 How Is This Legal?

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Adelu1219

#45 This Billboard Like 100 Ft Off My College Campus

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Aarwolf

#46 Do The Same Work. Get Paid Less

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Anon

#47 Reality Is Often Disappointing

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: cunnyslam

#48 Walmart Is Selling “Support Local” Shirts

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: scuczu

#49 Only Donating To Charity If They Get Good Reviews

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: WouldbeWanderer

#50 This

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

#51 America-Dystopian-Pics

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

#52 Smiling Through The Dystopian Nightmare

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: CrimsonGrimm

#53 The Sugar Inside Drinks Today Should Be A Crime

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: TheBabbbbs

#54 My Insurance Paid 83¢ Of A $262 Bill

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: -Left_Nut-

#55 I’m In Agony And I Can’t Afford Us Healthcare

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: yappayaps

#56 My Psychiatrist Is In-Network, But Her Mat Leave Stand In Isn’t

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: hayleymikaelson

#57 My Estranged Father Was On Life Support, I Was Forced To Make The Decision To Pull The Plug, And Now I Owe Over $2k

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Lickmyrucksack

#58 Babies First Collection

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Flaky-AF-732

#59 The Doctors Office I’ve Been Using For 10+ Years Is Now Charging An Annual Fee

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Major-Ant4600

#60 Save Act Ended And My Student Loans Came Out Flagged As 90 Days Overdue. Dropped My Credit Score To 493 As Result

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: SalmonTheSalesman

#61 World Cup Final Ticket Prices

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: nick_wd

#62 Concert Tickets Should Never Cost The Same As Rent

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: thefrgilmore

#63 Appearance Over The Last Two Years Of Flock AI Mass Surveillance Cameras In Us States

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: _Renai_

#64 In Today’s Edition Of Dystopian America

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: No-Obligation1709

#65 Facebook Page Generated An AI Video Of Anne Frank Eating Various Foods To Talk About Her Life

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Acridcomic7276

#66 Being Accused Of A Crime By AI

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: CRK_76

#67 Teachers Digging For School Supplies In The Trash

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: KneemaToad

#68 My Mom Applying For Disability So That She Only Has To Work 40 Hours A Week

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: rulita0817

#69 80 Year Old Restaurant Owner Thinks That This Is Legal

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: ChefVinyl

#70 Chairs Removed In Our Break Room

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Ashkill115

#71 My Husband Showed Me Some Insane Job App Questions Today About Gender And Ethnicity

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: sadfoods

#72 Bro Thinks He’s Special

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: [deleted]

#73 This Is So Dystopian, Company Makes A Bench Turn Your Bare Legs Into Ads

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: hideandsee

#74 Liberalism.jpg

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

#75 Painting Over Core Values At The FBI

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: phedrebeth

#76 This Year, Give Your Special Someone The Gift Of Accessing The American Healthcare System

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: RumHam2010

#77 Aww You’ve Been Sexually Harassed? Well Walmart Is The Real Victim Here

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

#78 How Long Until We Match This Level Of Casual Cruelty And Turn Against These Jerks?

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Capital_8

#79 An Oregon McDonald’s Is So Desperate For Workers It Hung A Huge Banner Outside Calling On 14-Year-Olds To Apply – It’s Medford

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: LeftOnBurnside

#80 Elderly Palestinian Couple Looking At The House They Once Lived In, Now Occupied By A Couple From Brooklyn

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

#81 Big Banks Using Heavily Edited John Stuart Mill Quotes In Their Advertising

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: Trudisheff

#82 No Subtlety Anymore

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

#83 This Was What Kaiser Permanente Gave To Their Nurses To Recognize Them During Nurses Week

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

#84 Democrats Are Straight Up Admitting They Like Immigrants Because They Can Exploit Them

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: [deleted]

#85 How Are People Even Existing?

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: bro_bussy

#86 Maybe

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

#87 Seen In Brooklyn. This Isn’t Clever, Doordash. Just Sad

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: elliemcgregor

#88 Ah Yeah Heaven

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: giz-a-kiss

#89 From Our Newest Contract Holder

89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

Image source: [deleted]

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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