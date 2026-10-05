89 Things About Modern Life In America That Would’ve Seemed Absurd Not That Long Ago

If you’re living outside the United States, your frame of reference for life on the ground is what you see in the news. Most of it will likely revolve around political division and immigration-related issues that seem to be getting more problematic over time.
What you’re not seeing are the daily experiences of regular folks. You may not have a firsthand look at their struggles with rising costs, different forms of discrimination, and societal changes that may make life in America feel like a dystopian movie.
Here are some examples through images shared by the citizens bearing the brunt of it all.
#1 Sad That This Is What The Mcdonald’s Play Place Is Now. I Miss The 80s
Image source: forgetmeknotts
#2 Anti-Homeless Benches Designed To Prevent People From Laying Down Makes It Hard To Sit
Image source: ultrarunnerr
#3 Anybody Else Not Allowed To Poop At Work?
Image source: mizzlol
#4 Texts With My Antivax Mom
Image source: lankykongsdaughter
#5 Bmw Showing Ads In Your $100k+ Vehicle
Image source: IceBuurn
#6 My Mom Watching An AI Series
Image source: Superb-Degree2284
#7 Ad Advertising That Companies Should Stop Employing Human Workers
Image source: Tobias-Tawanda
#8 Our Company Made Record Breaking Profit — Employees Got A Pizza Party And Chapstick
Image source: Tastinorange
#9 America Is A Glorified Company Town
#10 “Letting The Cat Out Of The Bag”
Image source: Lasivian
#11 If You See Someone Stealing Food… No You Didn’t
Image source: Goblinking83
#12 Am I Crazy For Thinking $101 Should Get Me More Groceries Than This?
Image source: KrossMeOnce
#13 My “Caprese” Chicken Sandwich That Cost $17
Image source: turbulentmelon
#14 It’s Not Like The Food’s Not Out There, Though, At Least In The Us. We Have Enough Food To Feed Everyone. We Choose Not To
Image source: [deleted]
#15 Flock Camera Pointed Directly Into A Michigan Dispensary Parking Lot. Dispensary Reacted Accordingly And Correctly
Image source: timmy6169
#16 Relying On Chatgpt To Have A Basic Conversation
Image source: farted
#17 I’m More Confused On Why Milkyway Is Green, Like Isn’t It Supposed To Be Blue??
Image source: waffleste
#18 Can’t Find Any Microplastics If You Don’t Look For Them
Image source: decentmotto
#19 Your Sunset Is Brought To You By Pepsi
Image source: Old_user_New_name
#20 I Am Now Getting Ads In My Android Messaging App
Image source: kingrobin
#21 I Went To See The Famous Giant Donut In La But It Was Covered With An Advertisement
Image source: timmahfast
#22 There Isn’t Going To Be Such Thing As Non-Pay Parking Anymore Is There?
Image source: the_main_entrance
#23 3rd Bill For My 3rd Rabies Shot Out Of 4. This Is The Discounted Rate. Btw, Untreated Rabies Is Fatal
Image source: notworkingghost
#24 Getting A Bill For The Ambulance Ride After The Bill Is Due
Image source: TactualTransAm
#25 My Birthday Present To Myself Was Using An Extra July Paycheck To Make A Big Final Push On My Student Loans. In The Time It Took My Payment To Process My Loans Accrued $0.37
Image source: Coreoreo
#26 Went Fan Shopping Due To The Current Heatwave. Rollback Sign Is Just Insulting🤦🏽♀️
Image source: OliveOil1991
#27 Going To A Concert In 2026
Image source: aperturecake
#28 Oh, Cool, We’re Just In A Full-On Dystopia
Image source: KeanuRave100
#29 Robot Dog Firing Bullets With Minimum Recoil
Image source: CheeseUsFunkingCries
#30 Female Robot Can Be Made To Look Like “Anyone You Want” To Be Your Girlfriend
Image source: ambachk
#31 Just Gonna Leave This Here — Totally Not Related To The Last Beat!
#32 My Neighbourhood Has Been Taken Over By Delivery Robots That Crash Into People
Image source: HamishGray
#33 Like, Why Are People Feeding Into And Helping The Whole Mass Surveillance Thing?
Image source: drowsyfurball
#34 A Car With A Carburetor Would Never
Image source: Rewelsworld
#35 I Want To Fight Whoever Made This Billboard
Image source: zuzuofthewolves
#36 The Credit Score Is Audacity
Image source: itsallcosmica
#37 Glad Critical Medical Care Is Being Taken Care Of By Private Companies That Definitely Give A Shit
Image source: [deleted]
#38 Sums It Up Pithily
Image source: Erioph47
#39 This Bench Advertises That “No Kid Should Ever Have To Sleep On The Streets” And Then Adds Bars So Homeless People Can’t Sleep On The Bench
Image source: MrDruba
#40 Shame That Nobody Could Erase This With The Stroke Of A Pen, Eh?
Image source: kevinowdziej
#41 How Is This Legal
Image source: TheLampPostDealer
#42 A/C For Robots But Not For Humans
#43 Mcdonald’s New “Play Place” For Children. Two Screens/Two Chairs
Image source: Finkenn
#44 How Is This Legal?
Image source: Adelu1219
#45 This Billboard Like 100 Ft Off My College Campus
Image source: Aarwolf
#46 Do The Same Work. Get Paid Less
Image source: Anon
#47 Reality Is Often Disappointing
Image source: cunnyslam
#48 Walmart Is Selling “Support Local” Shirts
Image source: scuczu
#49 Only Donating To Charity If They Get Good Reviews
Image source: WouldbeWanderer
#50 This
#51 America-Dystopian-Pics
#52 Smiling Through The Dystopian Nightmare
Image source: CrimsonGrimm
#53 The Sugar Inside Drinks Today Should Be A Crime
Image source: TheBabbbbs
#54 My Insurance Paid 83¢ Of A $262 Bill
Image source: -Left_Nut-
#55 I’m In Agony And I Can’t Afford Us Healthcare
Image source: yappayaps
#56 My Psychiatrist Is In-Network, But Her Mat Leave Stand In Isn’t
Image source: hayleymikaelson
#57 My Estranged Father Was On Life Support, I Was Forced To Make The Decision To Pull The Plug, And Now I Owe Over $2k
Image source: Lickmyrucksack
#58 Babies First Collection
Image source: Flaky-AF-732
#59 The Doctors Office I’ve Been Using For 10+ Years Is Now Charging An Annual Fee
Image source: Major-Ant4600
#60 Save Act Ended And My Student Loans Came Out Flagged As 90 Days Overdue. Dropped My Credit Score To 493 As Result
Image source: SalmonTheSalesman
#61 World Cup Final Ticket Prices
Image source: nick_wd
#62 Concert Tickets Should Never Cost The Same As Rent
Image source: thefrgilmore
#63 Appearance Over The Last Two Years Of Flock AI Mass Surveillance Cameras In Us States
Image source: _Renai_
#64 In Today’s Edition Of Dystopian America
Image source: No-Obligation1709
#65 Facebook Page Generated An AI Video Of Anne Frank Eating Various Foods To Talk About Her Life
Image source: Acridcomic7276
#66 Being Accused Of A Crime By AI
Image source: CRK_76
#67 Teachers Digging For School Supplies In The Trash
Image source: KneemaToad
#68 My Mom Applying For Disability So That She Only Has To Work 40 Hours A Week
Image source: rulita0817
#69 80 Year Old Restaurant Owner Thinks That This Is Legal
Image source: ChefVinyl
#70 Chairs Removed In Our Break Room
Image source: Ashkill115
#71 My Husband Showed Me Some Insane Job App Questions Today About Gender And Ethnicity
Image source: sadfoods
#72 Bro Thinks He’s Special
Image source: [deleted]
#73 This Is So Dystopian, Company Makes A Bench Turn Your Bare Legs Into Ads
Image source: hideandsee
#74 Liberalism.jpg
#75 Painting Over Core Values At The FBI
Image source: phedrebeth
#76 This Year, Give Your Special Someone The Gift Of Accessing The American Healthcare System
Image source: RumHam2010
#77 Aww You’ve Been Sexually Harassed? Well Walmart Is The Real Victim Here
#78 How Long Until We Match This Level Of Casual Cruelty And Turn Against These Jerks?
Image source: Capital_8
#79 An Oregon McDonald’s Is So Desperate For Workers It Hung A Huge Banner Outside Calling On 14-Year-Olds To Apply – It’s Medford
Image source: LeftOnBurnside
#80 Elderly Palestinian Couple Looking At The House They Once Lived In, Now Occupied By A Couple From Brooklyn
#81 Big Banks Using Heavily Edited John Stuart Mill Quotes In Their Advertising
Image source: Trudisheff
#82 No Subtlety Anymore
#83 This Was What Kaiser Permanente Gave To Their Nurses To Recognize Them During Nurses Week
#84 Democrats Are Straight Up Admitting They Like Immigrants Because They Can Exploit Them
Image source: [deleted]
#85 How Are People Even Existing?
Image source: bro_bussy
#86 Maybe
#87 Seen In Brooklyn. This Isn’t Clever, Doordash. Just Sad
Image source: elliemcgregor
#88 Ah Yeah Heaven
Image source: giz-a-kiss
#89 From Our Newest Contract Holder
Image source: [deleted]
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