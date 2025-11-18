Amber Heard Responds To Johnny Depp’s Arrival In Spain Where She Started New Life With New Name

Amber Heard is not interested in discussing her six-week trial against Johnny Depp.
The Aquaman actress is taking refuge in Spain more than two years after her widely covered case against her ex-husband.
Amber was recently asked about Johnny’s visit to the country for the San Sebastián Film Festival, where he will be presenting Modì – Three Days on the Wing of Madness. He has already
Directed by Johnny, the film is based on the life of Italian painter and sculptor Amadeo Modigliani.
Jonny also sat down for an interview on El Hormiguero, which is filmed in Madrid.
“I’m living here in Madrid. I love Spain,” Amber told paparazzi, Hola Magazine reported Monday (September 23).
“I’m very lucky to be here, and regarding my past, I don’t feel like thinking or talking about it because I’m happy and at peace.”
Before moving to Spain’s capital city, the actress lived in Mallorca, the largest of the country’s Balearic Islands.
In Costitx, a small town of only 1,300 inhabitants, she reportedly went by Martha Jane Cannary, the real name of American frontierswoman and sharpshooter Calamity Jane, to go under the radar.
The mother-of-one moved to Spain in search of privacy shortly after losing a defamation lawsuit against Johnny in 2022
Amber said she loves Spain’s “moral values.”
“Also, the people, the vibes. People here are very respectful and happy. I appreciate that.”
In May 2016, the mother-of-one filed for divorce from Johnny and filed a restraining order against him, claiming that the actor had subjected her to physical and verbal abuse throughout their relationship.
Johnny denied these allegations and agreed to a $7 million divorce settlement.
In 2022, the Pirates of the Caribbean star sued Amber for defamation over an op-ed she published in the Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”
Amber has learned Spanish and said she loves how “respectful” Spanish people are
In the article—published in December 2018—Amber referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” though she didn’t name her ex directly.
The jury ruled in favor of Johnny, awarding him over $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
Additionally, in a separate verdict, it awarded Amber $2 million for a countersuit that stemmed from a comment made by Johnny’s lawyer, which referred to Amber’s allegations as a “hoax.”
“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” the actress wrote in a statement released after the first ruling.
“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”
She also said that the ruling “sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”
After the defamation trial ended, she sold her house in Yucca Valley, California, to move to Europe with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, whom she had via surrogacy on April 8, 2021.
A source close to Amber told People Magazine that she is focused on raising her daughter following the “exhausting” trial.
“She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks, and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom.”
The 61-year-old actor has also left the trial in the past.
“Johnny is in a good place,” an insider told US Weekly. “He really feels at home in London. He’s happy and busy. There’s been a weight lifted.”
“As far as Johnny is concerned, he has mostly cleared his name and won back a ton of public support through the events of the trial,” a separate source said. “Johnny has moved forward. It’s in the past.”
Since the conclusion of the trial, the Kentucky-born actor has starred in Jeanne du Barry, a French film in which he plays King Louis XV, and toured with his rock group.
