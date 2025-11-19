50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Before technology took over, people used to make everything they needed with their bare hands. Wood was one of the materials that humans harnessed early on to produce weapons, shelters, and furniture. Nowadays, various machines have overtaken this process to meet the high demand quickly. However, there are still some people who do woodworking projects as a hobby to clear their heads after a long day or week.
Today we’re shining a light on their amazing works, with a whole list of them from the ‘Woodworking’ subreddit. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that definitely deserve more appreciation.
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with Madhu Das, founder, and CEO at YeaWeBuiltThat, who kindly agreed to tell us more about woodworking and how they got into it.
#1 My New Wooden Monstera Sculpture
Image source: rauldelara
#2 Hello I’m From Bangladesh It’s My Work Hand Carved Decorative Panel For Door
Image source: Stunning-Detective-7
#3 Have A Little More Sunshine In Your Day! Made Mostly From Reclaimed Barnwood
Image source: CindyTheLionAuz
#4 Plank! Honestly My Finest Work Yet. I Can’t Stop Giggling At This Stupid Thing
Image source: RantingURL
#5 Me, A 15 Year Old, Just Made This Bad Boy:)
Image source: TodayMiserable3459
#6 A Doberman, Made Entirely From Unstained Wood
Image source: ducklady92
#7 Finally Carved A Psyduck!
Image source: MediocrePlayer
#8 Wooden Boombox Present For My Brother
Image source: Jeffsbest
#9 Second Floor Is Completed
Image source: Asianwoodenart2
#10 Some Wings I Made Out Of Pine
Image source: ke_pure
#11 Momma Bear And Three Cubs
Image source: BerkshireMtnSculptor
#12 Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Lamp
Image source: panomotion
#13 Cypress Wood And Stained Glass Bookends I Made With My Mom
Image source: EHglazz
#14 My First Time Building Bunk Beds
Image source: MountainLittle2255
#15 My Most Recent Creation. Live Edge Guitar From Wood I Milled And Dried Myself!
Image source: thewoodenhobbyist
#16 A Birdhouse I Made A Few Months Ago
Image source: NyckDeadVries
#17 Chef Knife Handle
Image source: Raydenray
#18 My Almost 3 Year Old Daughter Asked For Her Own Toy Cutting Board. So I Had To Make Her Something Special
Image source: squirrely_dan1988
#19 Mirror Frame Inspired By Lotr. I Love It!
Image source: Traindodger2
#20 Kumiko – Fireworks Over Mount Fuji
Image source: Lax767
#21 Last Of The Gifts Are Done
Image source: uraroosterfish
#22 Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster
Image source: ContentWoodpecker258
#23 Made This Portrait Of A Sweet Pup, Without Any Stain, Paint, Or Dye
Image source: ducklady92
#24 Airplane Shelf For My Son
Image source: toastfacegrilla20
#25 I Made A Decorative Wall Cabinet With A Pierced Carving
Image source: firstblindmouse
#26 I Made A Credenza-Sideboard-Cabinet-Thing. Anyway, It’s Made From Cherry And It Stores Dog Stuff
Image source: kerfuffle23
#27 Built A A Latern For My Girlfriend For Christmas
Image source: Ineptios
#28 I Carved A Shark
Image source: NoahRBK
#29 Update: Finished My First Scroll Saw Project
Image source: zavzen
#30 Basket Weave End Grain
Image source: Downtown_Emu_2282
#31 I Made Me Some Rocking Chairs From My Lumber Stash
Image source: dustysweat
#32 Rate My Chair
Image source: I_likewood2112
#33 Practicing My Joints: Rounded Japanese Dovetail
Image source: hontslager
#34 Cherry Desk
Image source: Silent-Middle-8512
#35 Looks Like Crap, But I Am Proud!
Image source: kelowana
#36 Book Matched!
Image source: Lazy-Ambassador-7837
#37 I Cut The Darkest Oak I Have Ever Seen. It’s Because Of A Fungus. In German It’s Called „leberreischling“
Image source: Tschinggets
#38 Something My Dad Made. Scrollsaw And Drill. He’s 97
Image source: Intagvalley
#39 Almost Everything About This Toolbox Is Unnecessary And I’m Very Pleased With It
Image source: mw33212
#40 What Would You Charge For This?
Image source: bjsample
#41 Finished Shelf
Image source: jcupp70
#42 Some Wands I Made This Week
Image source: hawkandhandsaw
#43 Walking Cane For My Dad
Image source: Colonel-KWP
#44 I Built Some Lamps As Christmas Presents From Old Glas Bricks
Image source: Estragon94
#45 Humble First Post – Walnut And Rattan Cabinet
Image source: kylebait
#46 Dad Loved His Present. Here He Is In His Little Workshop With A Cot He’s Made For My Granddaughter
Image source: Tony-2112
#47 Came Up With A Screwdriver Rack Design That Saves Horizontal Wall Space
Image source: xxxxHawk1969xxxx
#48 Made A Bag As My Final Project In High School And I Just Love It!
Image source: smartgoose78
#49 Made A Bed Out Of 6×6 Beams And A Pergola Bracket Kit
Image source: chufenschmirtz
#50 Not A Coffee Table
Image source: Accomplished-Gene938
