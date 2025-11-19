50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Before technology took over, people used to make everything they needed with their bare hands. Wood was one of the materials that humans harnessed early on to produce weapons, shelters, and furniture. Nowadays, various machines have overtaken this process to meet the high demand quickly. However, there are still some people who do woodworking projects as a hobby to clear their heads after a long day or week.

Today we’re shining a light on their amazing works, with a whole list of them from the ‘Woodworking’ subreddit. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that definitely deserve more appreciation.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with Madhu Das, founder, and CEO at YeaWeBuiltThat, who kindly agreed to tell us more about woodworking and how they got into it.

#1 My New Wooden Monstera Sculpture

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: rauldelara

#2 Hello I'm From Bangladesh It's My Work Hand Carved Decorative Panel For Door

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Stunning-Detective-7

#3 Have A Little More Sunshine In Your Day! Made Mostly From Reclaimed Barnwood

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: CindyTheLionAuz

#4 Plank! Honestly My Finest Work Yet. I Can't Stop Giggling At This Stupid Thing

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: RantingURL

#5 Me, A 15 Year Old, Just Made This Bad Boy:)

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: TodayMiserable3459

#6 A Doberman, Made Entirely From Unstained Wood

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: ducklady92

#7 Finally Carved A Psyduck!

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: MediocrePlayer

#8 Wooden Boombox Present For My Brother

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Jeffsbest

#9 Second Floor Is Completed

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Asianwoodenart2

#10 Some Wings I Made Out Of Pine

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: ke_pure

#11 Momma Bear And Three Cubs

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: BerkshireMtnSculptor

#12 Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Lamp

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: panomotion

#13 Cypress Wood And Stained Glass Bookends I Made With My Mom

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: EHglazz

#14 My First Time Building Bunk Beds

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: MountainLittle2255

#15 My Most Recent Creation. Live Edge Guitar From Wood I Milled And Dried Myself!

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: thewoodenhobbyist

#16 A Birdhouse I Made A Few Months Ago

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: NyckDeadVries

#17 Chef Knife Handle

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Raydenray

#18 My Almost 3 Year Old Daughter Asked For Her Own Toy Cutting Board. So I Had To Make Her Something Special

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: squirrely_dan1988

#19 Mirror Frame Inspired By Lotr. I Love It!

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Traindodger2

#20 Kumiko – Fireworks Over Mount Fuji

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Lax767

#21 Last Of The Gifts Are Done

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: uraroosterfish

#22 Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: ContentWoodpecker258

#23 Made This Portrait Of A Sweet Pup, Without Any Stain, Paint, Or Dye

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: ducklady92

#24 Airplane Shelf For My Son

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: toastfacegrilla20

#25 I Made A Decorative Wall Cabinet With A Pierced Carving

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: firstblindmouse

#26 I Made A Credenza-Sideboard-Cabinet-Thing. Anyway, It's Made From Cherry And It Stores Dog Stuff

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: kerfuffle23

#27 Built A A Latern For My Girlfriend For Christmas

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Ineptios

#28 I Carved A Shark

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: NoahRBK

#29 Update: Finished My First Scroll Saw Project

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: zavzen

#30 Basket Weave End Grain

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Downtown_Emu_2282

#31 I Made Me Some Rocking Chairs From My Lumber Stash

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: dustysweat

#32 Rate My Chair

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: I_likewood2112

#33 Practicing My Joints: Rounded Japanese Dovetail

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: hontslager

#34 Cherry Desk

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Silent-Middle-8512

#35 Looks Like Crap, But I Am Proud!

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: kelowana

#36 Book Matched!

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Lazy-Ambassador-7837

#37 I Cut The Darkest Oak I Have Ever Seen. It's Because Of A Fungus. In German It's Called „leberreischling"

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Tschinggets

#38 Something My Dad Made. Scrollsaw And Drill. He's 97

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Intagvalley

#39 Almost Everything About This Toolbox Is Unnecessary And I'm Very Pleased With It

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: mw33212

#40 What Would You Charge For This?

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: bjsample

#41 Finished Shelf

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: jcupp70

#42 Some Wands I Made This Week

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: hawkandhandsaw

#43 Walking Cane For My Dad

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Colonel-KWP

#44 I Built Some Lamps As Christmas Presents From Old Glas Bricks

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Estragon94

#45 Humble First Post – Walnut And Rattan Cabinet

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: kylebait

#46 Dad Loved His Present. Here He Is In His Little Workshop With A Cot He's Made For My Granddaughter

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Tony-2112

#47 Came Up With A Screwdriver Rack Design That Saves Horizontal Wall Space

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: xxxxHawk1969xxxx

#48 Made A Bag As My Final Project In High School And I Just Love It!

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: smartgoose78

#49 Made A Bed Out Of 6×6 Beams And A Pergola Bracket Kit

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: chufenschmirtz

#50 Not A Coffee Table

50 Times People Turned Pieces Of Wood Into Masterpieces With Their Bare Hands (New Pics)

Image source: Accomplished-Gene938

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
