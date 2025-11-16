I Love The Beatles And Decided To Share Some Of The Amazing Photos Before They Got Famous (10 Pics)

I love The Beatles and know pretty much anything anyone could need to know about them. I especially love the photos, so I decided to share some of them here!
#1 Paul And John In The Cavern Club
#2 Early Photo That Appeared In Newspaper (C.a 1961-2)
#3 John And Paul With Gene Vincent At The Cavern Club
#4 The Quarrymen Playing In Matching Jackets
#5 George, Paul, Pete, And John (Cavern)
#6 John And The Quarrymen Playing At A Church Fete, July 6, 1957
This is the day John and Paul me. You can see Paul in the bottom right corner.
#7 George, John, And Paul Outside Paul’s House
#8 Paul, George, And John With Cups Of Tea
#9 The Quarrymen Playing At The Cavern
#10 The Quarrymen In Hamburg With Pete Best And Stu Sutcliffe
