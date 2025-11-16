I Love The Beatles And Decided To Share Some Of The Amazing Photos Before They Got Famous (10 Pics)

by

I love The Beatles and know pretty much anything anyone could need to know about them. I especially love the photos, so I decided to share some of them here!

#1 Paul And John In The Cavern Club

I Love The Beatles And Decided To Share Some Of The Amazing Photos Before They Got Famous (10 Pics)

#2 Early Photo That Appeared In Newspaper (C.a 1961-2)

I Love The Beatles And Decided To Share Some Of The Amazing Photos Before They Got Famous (10 Pics)

#3 John And Paul With Gene Vincent At The Cavern Club

I Love The Beatles And Decided To Share Some Of The Amazing Photos Before They Got Famous (10 Pics)

#4 The Quarrymen Playing In Matching Jackets

I Love The Beatles And Decided To Share Some Of The Amazing Photos Before They Got Famous (10 Pics)

#5 George, Paul, Pete, And John (Cavern)

I Love The Beatles And Decided To Share Some Of The Amazing Photos Before They Got Famous (10 Pics)

#6 John And The Quarrymen Playing At A Church Fete, July 6, 1957

This is the day John and Paul me. You can see Paul in the bottom right corner.

I Love The Beatles And Decided To Share Some Of The Amazing Photos Before They Got Famous (10 Pics)

#7 George, John, And Paul Outside Paul’s House

I Love The Beatles And Decided To Share Some Of The Amazing Photos Before They Got Famous (10 Pics)

#8 Paul, George, And John With Cups Of Tea

I Love The Beatles And Decided To Share Some Of The Amazing Photos Before They Got Famous (10 Pics)

#9 The Quarrymen Playing At The Cavern

I Love The Beatles And Decided To Share Some Of The Amazing Photos Before They Got Famous (10 Pics)

#10 The Quarrymen In Hamburg With Pete Best And Stu Sutcliffe

I Love The Beatles And Decided To Share Some Of The Amazing Photos Before They Got Famous (10 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 of the Most Annoying Supporting Characters In TV Sitcom History
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2016
Hey Pandas, Offer Your Dog A Treat And Take A Picture Of Their Reaction (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Bear Is The Perfect Example Of A Half-Hour Dramedy
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2024
The Finalists Of Photographer Of The Year Are In And Here Are 26 Winning Images
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
35 People Share Times They Cheaped Out On Something And Couldn’t Go Back To Its “Luxury” Version After
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Home Inspector Joe
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.