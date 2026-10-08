64 Incredibly Cool Movie Props That Show Just How Much Craft Goes Into Making Every Film Look Real

When watching a film, we often focus on the actors, the story, the dialogue, the cinematography, and any special effects. Unless they are elaborate or steal a scene, props can quietly blend into the background, even though they may have required creativity and craftsmanship.
This list should change that perspective. Here are photos of props from some of your favorite films, along with their fascinating backstories. They should provide some insight into how these set pieces came to be.
Enjoy scrolling through, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
#1 In Coraline (2009) The Crew Spent 800 Hours Painting 250,000 Pieces Of Popcorn—Pink On The Outside, Red On The Kernel—To Stand In As Blossoms For The Nearly 70 Trees
Image source: StatusLoquat8
#2 In Pinocchio (2022) Honest John’s Fit Is Just As Deceiving As He Is. His “Cloak” Is A Shower Curtain, The Cuffs Of His Sleeves Are Doilies, And The “Buttons” He Wears On His Shirt Are Coins
Image source: SageMerric
#3 In Godfather Movie, They Used Real Horse Cut Head
Image source: n00neperfect
As mentioned, film props can easily feel insignificant in a scene. But those who work on them know the attention to detail involved. Veteran props coordinator Julian Weaver spoke with BAFTA to share some insight into how it all works.
“You have to keep on top of that to make sure they’re using the same pencil,” he said. “If they go off to lunch and take their props with them – that happens quite a lot – you have to go and get the props back if you’re using the same ones in the afternoon scene.”
#4 The Cowardly Lion Costume From ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ (1939) Was Made From Real Lion Pelts
Image source: danonplanetearth
#5 The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013): A Real Lamborghini Countach Was Destroyed
Image source: Anonymous
#6 Apocalypse Now (1979): Marlon Brando Wore His Own Rolex
Image source: dk_shark
So what does it take to be a good and effective prop person? Weaver laid out the job requirements, and having good attention to detail is just one of them.
“You need to have a certain amount of practical skill, for example, how to hang a picture. You have to have a good eye, and you need to be able to carry things,” he said. “There’s a lot of unloading and loading lorries (delivery trucks).”
#7 In Moulin Rouge (2001), A Fake Necklace Was Used For The Scene Where The Duke Rips It From Satine’s Neck. It Had A Magnetic Clasp So It Would Come Away Without Hurting Nicole Kidman’s Neck. The Real Necklace Is Worth $3 Million
Image source: Tokyono
#8 In Dunkirk (2017), Christopher Nolan Used Eleven “Little Boats” That Actually Took Part In The Real-Life Dunkirk Evacuation In 1940, Saving The Lives Of Countless Soldiers
Image source: Numerous-Lemon
#9 Wall Panels On The UK Game Show “Crystal Maze” Are Presswood Shipping Pallets Sprayed Silver
Weaver does standby work as a propsman, which means he is responsible for all the environments and action props that the actors use. As he explains, the job requires you to “have your foot on the accelerator” the entire time.
“You’re concentrating constantly,” he said. “It’s very intense. Some of the most difficult scenes are food scenes where you’re having to replenish plates.”
#10 Control Device In “Alien Resurrection” Is A “Lights Out” Handheld Game
#11 This Tool In The Book Of Boba Fett Is The Same Torch I Have
#12 In The End Credit Scene Of Guardians Of The Galaxy, Taneleer Tivan (The Collector) Drinks His Martini From An Alessi ‘Big Love’ Ice Cream Bowl
Like film props, production design often goes unnoticed when people watch a movie. However, it plays a vital role in maintaining the film’s overall visual look.
Production designer Michael Pickwood, who worked on notable titles like the Doctor Who TV series, also spoke with BAFTA to share insight into his job.
#13 In An Episode Of Mutant X, Jesse Uses A Familiar Looking “Device.” It Looks Like A High Tech Gadget With Buttons, But I Recognized It As The Eyeshadow Compact I’ve Had Since High School
#14 Hannah Montana Closet Is Still On My List
#15 Suki’s Pink Honda S2000 In 2 Fast 2 Furious
“It may be a nonsense story, but the better you make the setting, the more believable the nonsense is, and everyone will go with it,” Pickwood said, describing his work on Lost in Austen, a British TV fantasy-romance miniseries released in 2008.
#16 Giant Ring Used For Close-UPS In ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring’ (2001)
Image source: anonymous
#17 Tenet (2020): Christopher Nolan Really Crashed A Boeing 747
Image source: Anonymous, B***hing Films
#18 Young Frankenstein (1974) Reuses Many Lab Props From Frankenstein (1931)
Image source: Tokyono
Being a production designer has its challenges, and Pickwood was kind enough to provide some tips for those who want to get into the business.
“The aim is to make sets and locations particular and pertinent,” he said. “You then add visual information by using wit and allegory, in detail and dressing. Have the courage of your convictions to carry out ideas. Keep up the momentum so you can react quickly to changes of plan.”
#19 Pretty Woman (1990) In The Film, Edward Gives Vivian A Stunning Diamond And Ruby Necklace To Wear Out To Dinner. When He Presents It To Her, He Jokingly Snaps Her Hand With The Box. This Was Actually A Scene Improvised By Gere, And Roberts’s Reaction Was Totally Spontaneous
Image source: [deleted]
#20 Enigma Machine That Was Used In The Movie The Imitation Game
Image source: minexbot
#21 The Flight Sticks In The Razor Crest’s Cockpit From The Mandalorian Are Thrustmaster T.16000m Fcses
#22 Prop: In Phantom Menace, Qui Gonn’s Comlink Is A Gillette Women’s Razor
#23 The Muzzle On Max In The Opening Of “Fury Road” Is A Garden Fork Without The Handle. It Works For The Style Of The Wasteland, Where Everything Is Recycled
#24 The Chest Thing The First Order Officer Wears In The Kyle Ren Snl Sketch Is A Pack Of Gum
#25 The Child In The Mandalorian Is In A Us Military Mermite Can With A Some Lights Glued On Front
#26 Dune Costume Design – Utilizing A Washing Machine Hose / Clamp
#27
#28 Watchmens (TV) Interrogation Chamber Remote Is A Dyson Fan Controller
#29 This Transmitter That Cracks Access Codes In Resident Evil (2002) Is A Glucose Meter With An Antenna
#30 60s Batman’s Utility Belt Pouches Were Sometimes Made From Kitchen Sponges
#31 That’s An Escalator
#32 Batman’s Boots In Batman Returns Are Just Air Jordan 6s With An Extended Top And Foam Glued On. The Sole Even Still Has The Jordan Logo
#33 One Of Young Anakin’s Tools Is A Silver-Painted Dog Toy That I Own
#34 Spencer Shay’s Sculptures
#35 Mia’s Closet In Princess Diary 2
#36 Teddy Duncan’s Platform Bed
#37 This Table In Hannah Montana
#38 This Hamburger Phone In Juno (2007)
#39 To This Day I Think About The Seashell E-Reader In It Follows
#40 Don’t Forget The Phone From Cat In The Hat
#41 Lindsay Lohan’s Coca Cola Necklace In Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen
#42 Sharpay’s Locker In High School Musical 3
#43 You Can Visit The Infamous Wood Chipper From ‘Fargo’ At The Fargo Visitors Center
#44 The Carpet Bag From ‘Mary Poppins’ Was Used As Actual Luggage
#45 Dorothy’s Dress From ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Was Given To The Head Of A College Theater
Image source: Loew’s, Inc.
#46 The 1982 Movie Poltergeist Used Real Skeletons As Props Because They Were Cheaper Than Plastic Skeletons
Image source: Actual Fact Bot, Revived, Kind of
#47 Long Lost Hungarian Masterpiece Was Accidentally Found In The Background Of The Movie Stewart Little. “Sleeping Lady With Black Vase” By Robert Bereny
Image source: JimFancyPants
#48 Cpt. Picard With What Looks To Be A Box Cutter
#49 The Expanse [2018]. The Cryo Chamber Used For Mei Is A Repurposed Thule 624 Cargo Box
#50 My Thumb Drive Made It Into The Video Game Call Of Duty Modern Warfare! Had To Call My Mom And Tell Her Right Away
#51 Greef Kargas Buckle Is A Cheap Folding Knife
#52 Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) The Snow Speeder Pilot Straps Have Bubble Wrap On Them
#53 I Present To You: Willrow Hoods AKA Ice Cream Man From Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back In The Background Of Cloud City. He Carries A Completely Undecorared Hamilton Beach Ice Cream Maker. This Previously Unnamed Character Has Spawned A Cult Following, Leading To Books, Comics, And Fan Lore
#54 The “Gps Transponders” Carried By Faraday And His Science Team On Lost Are Multi-Function Emergency Car Tools
#55 That’s An Echo Mic
#56 That’s A Dog
#57 Jannah’s “Energy Bow” In The Rise Of Skywalker Is Simply Two Bows Stuck Together
#58 This Dress
#59 The Tek-Mate Phones From Zoey 101
#60 London’s Mirror In Suite Life Of Zack & Cody & Jenna Rink’s Shoe Shelf (Entire Closet) In 13 Going On 30
#61 Zenon Facetiming In 1999
#62 The Last Fiberglass Mold Of The ‘Jaws’ Shark Was Used As A Junkyard Decoration
Image source: Universal Pictures
#63 A Prop Of The Loch Ness Monster From ‘The Private Life Of Sherlock Holmes’ Was Discovered After 50 Years… In Loch Ness
#64 The Chevy Malibu From ‘Pulp Fiction’ Was Stolen And Only Reappeared 19 Years Later
Image source: Miramax Films
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